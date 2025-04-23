‘RHOC’ Star, Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s Brother Killed in Police-Involved Shooting During Traffic Stop

April 17, 2025, was a tragic day for Lydia McLaughlin Stirling, former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County as her brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, was shot along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California. This incident occurred during a traffic stop by local police.
According to TMZ, Geoffrey Stirling was riding a motorcycle that Thursday night when he got pulled over. Newport Beach police alleged that he became uncooperative and at least one officer shot him. Guillermo Tagalogan, a resident near Hoag Hospital, reported hearing six to seven gunshots. Geoffrey Stirling later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Lydia Stirling expressed her grief in a statement to TMZ, thanking friends for their support and soliciting privacy from the public as the family mourned. In her words, “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”
California police have also responded to the situation as Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the following day, April 18, 2025, that the California Department of Justice was investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Newport Beach on Thursday night that resulted in one death. According to Bonta, state authorities are reviewing the case independently, and upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section for independent review.
Geoffrey Stirling’s Death Follows The Six-Month Anniversary of Their Mother’s Death
View this post on Instagram
This tragedy comes just days after the reality TV star marked the six-month anniversary of her mother, Judy Stirling’s death, who had been battling breast cancer for years.
Judy Stirling was 76 when she passed and reportedly lived two years longer than her doctors had expected. The producers of RHOC only found out about the diagnosis at the end of filming season 12 — but reportedly agreed to not make the news public in support of her family. Lydia Sterling’s close bond with her mother was evident via the multiple posts she shared on her Instagram page honoring her. Lydia Sterling had also been open about processing her grief through the help of her faith. On April 8, 2025, in her six-month death anniversary post tribute to her mom, Stirling shared all that aided her healing journey in the following words:
“I have gone to a beautiful group called Grief Share which has helped me in my healing and processing my grief…Grief can make you better or bitter. I am putting in my whole heart to turn my sorrow into thanksgiving, for having the privilege to have such a beautiful mom. She will always be my hero and my favorite.”
All 18 seasons of RHOC are available to stream on Peacock.
|The Real Housewives of Orange County
|Cast
|Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter (varies by season)
|First Aired
|March 21, 2006
|Stream On
|Bravo, Peacock, Hulu
|Created by
|Scott Dunlop
|Produced by
|Evolution Media
|Based On
|Original concept
|Plot Summary
|A reality series following the personal and professional lives of affluent women in Orange County, California
|Musical Elements
|Theme music by Didier Rachou
|Current Status
|Ongoing; latest season aired in 2024
Follow Us