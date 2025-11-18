Wife Has A ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment, Returns Hubby’s Gifted Bag To Spite Rude Sales Assistant

After watching Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman, I bet most of you (just like me) were thrilled after the store scene where she puts the sales assistant in her place. But what if you got a chance to recreate it in real life? How thrilling would that be?
And in today’s story, the original poster (OP) was one such lucky gal who put a rude sales assistant in her place. She returned the gift her husband got for her from the same rude lady and ensured that she didn’t get a commission for it.
The poster of this story had gone birthday shopping when she noticed only one sales assistant was free, so she went to her
However, this sales assistant was extremely rude and almost brushed her off when she went to her
Image credits: wildkoala9009
But after the poster’s husband arrived, her whole demeanor changed and she suddenly started acting all helpful
Image credits: wildkoala9009
They didn’t buy anything as she didn’t want the rude lady to get the commission, but her husband surprised her with the same bag
Image credits: wildkoala9009
After she found out that he bought it from the same rude lady, she went and returned it, but her husband was upset that she returned something he had gifted
In this story, Reddit user wildkoala9009 was out shopping for a birthday gift when she came across an extremely rude sales assistant. When she went into the store, no other sales assistant was free, so she had no option but to go to this one. And right from the start, she felt that the saleslady didn’t want to help her as she avoided eye contact.
She also brushed off OP when she finally went to ask her for help, so the poster went back to browse on her own. Soon after, her husband arrived at the scene. And guess what? The sales assistant’s demeanor simply transformed and she started acting all helpful towards the couple. Well, well, well, some people, right?
Anyway, OP and her husband left without buying anything as she didn’t want the rude lady to get any commission. However, later her husband surprised her with the bag from that store which he claimed he got from the same sales assistant. And now, folks, was the moment for our poster to re-enact the Pretty Woman scene.
So, she just returned the bag and made sure the rude lady didn’t get a commission. But, alas, this infuriated her husband. He felt bad that she had returned something he had gifted to her and the commission didn’t really matter to him.
But OP didn’t really want their money to go to someone who was so rude to her, hence she took the step. But after her husband’s anger, she was probably feeling confused about her actions. So, she vented online and asked people for advice.
Research says that entry-level salespeople may enjoy a 5% commission rate on the cost of every item sold on top of their base salary. No wonder the poster didn’t want her to get that money after her rude behavior.
Most people agreed that they would have also done the same thing if they were in her shoes. They felt that the saleslady’s rude behavior was not justifiable at all and the husband knew about it, yet went ahead and did the exact same thing that she asked him not to do. So, it was not on her hands when he felt hurt, as he shouldn’t have gotten it in the first place.
Princeton University states in an article, “If someone does or says something that you think is disrespectful (even if you aren’t 100% sure) it’s important to be open about your disapproval. If no one says anything, even if the majority disagree with what has been said or done, a message is sent that this kind of behavior is acceptable in the community.”
So, it seems like the poster’s action, in a way, made a statement that she was not fine with the disrespectful behavior that the store lady showed her for no particular reason. Some folks even applauded her for taking a stand against disrespect and returning the bag.
However, there were a few others who felt that it was wrong of her to hurt her husband when he was just trying to be nice. But people argued that it was his fault for not listening to her when she specifically told him that she didn’t want to give commission to the rude woman even if she liked the bag.
Well, do you agree with their verdict? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below.
While some people felt that her actions were petty, most agreed that she was not in the wrong for putting the rude lady in her place
