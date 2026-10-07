67 Vintage Tech Finds For Anyone Who Misses Buttons, Cassettes, And Chunky Electronics

Technology moves so fast that it sometimes feels impossible to keep up. Everything is touchscreen, smart, AI-powered, and designed to do half the work for us. It definitely makes life easier, but all that sleek modern tech can feel a little boring compared to the chunky buttons, strange shapes, and wonderfully funky gadgets we used to have.
Which brings us to r/OldTech, a subreddit where people share vintage finds they’ve stumbled across. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest ones below. Scroll down and see how many take you straight back in time.
#1 Technology Should’ve Stopped Right There
Image source: reddtimes101
#2 Found My Dads Old “Music Player”
Image source: Itsstefanos
#3 Found On My Campus In A Dumpster
Image source: orgerboga
It is January 9, 2007, at Macworld in San Francisco. Steve Jobs is onstage in his usual black turtleneck and jeans, with grey New Balance sneakers on his feet, and in a few minutes he will reveal a device that changes what people expect from a phone for good.
The original iPhone combined a phone and an iPod with desktop-style internet features, all of it controlled through a large multi-touch screen. According to Apple’s own look back at the launch, the result was a completely new way of interacting with a mobile device.
#4 Old Video Camera I Found At A Rummage Sale!
Image source: darealdeal990
#5 (?) Motorola Uswest Megaphone
Image source: Arimi2
#6 Gen A Is Confused
Image source: awesomealmighty
The introduction of the first iPhone was one of those moments that split the world into a before and an after. Everyone watching got a glimpse of what technology could achieve, and it felt genuinely shocking back then.
The iPhone is far from the only breakthrough like that, of course. Companies have been dropping incredible innovations throughout history and they still do it today, so it gets easy to forget about plenty of them. So let’s take a walk back through some gadget features that once felt like absolute magic.
#7 Nokia N93i
Image source: Mat_Kit_Kat
#8 1995 Panasonic Cordless Videophone
Image source: JaxxinateButReddit
#9 Does Anyone Know About This TV?
Image source: OrionontheInternet
Rewind to April 1972, when Edwin Land pulled an SX-70 out of his suit pocket at Polaroid’s annual meeting and took five photos in about ten seconds.
The camera folded flat enough to sit inside his jacket, and every picture slid out on its own and developed right in front of him. Before that, instant photos still had to be peeled apart by hand once you took them, so getting rid of that step was a pretty big deal.
Obviously, today we don’t do any of that work. We snap a photo on our phone and it’s sitting in the gallery a second later. But watching an image slowly appear on a piece of paper in your hand must have felt seriously futuristic in 1972.
#10 I Am Stunned At This Collection Pulled From A Single Box At Parents House / Family Home
Image source: piratesshopatspaaar
#11 Found My Dream Cd Player Today Locally
Image source: Jimmy_Jimmy_Jim_Jim_
#12 Ayo I Got This Old PC Found Outside Was Wondering What It’s Worth Could Be
Image source: starlightFOG
Seven years later, Sony changed the way people listened to music. The Walkman went on sale in Japan on July 1, 1979, and you could finally take your own tapes with you anywhere.
The first model came with two headset jacks, labeled guys and dolls, so a friend could plug in and hear the same song. Chairman Akio Morita insisted on that because he thought sitting in public with headphones on felt antisocial. Pretty ironic when you consider that’s all any of us do now.
Either way, the sharing didn’t stop at a second jack. There was also a bright orange button marked “hotline” on the casing, and pressing it faded the music down and switched on a tiny built-in microphone. That let the two of you talk over the track without pulling anything out of your ears.
#13 Found This Absolute Dinosaur Of A Printer Still In Daily Use At Sfo International Airport
Image source: _3tho_
#14 Found In My Attic
Image source: 666G59BuddDwyer
#15 My Very Cool Radioshack Trs80 Model 4
Image source: MichaelNMLester
Speaking of features that would feel pretty unnecessary now, IBM had one in 1995 that looked straight out of a spy movie. The ThinkPad 701C came with the famous “Butterfly” keyboard, which actually unfolded when you opened the laptop.
Two sections slid out from inside the case to create a full-size keyboard that was wider than the computer itself. Once laptops got bigger screens and wider bodies, there was no real need for it anymore, but at the time it was an incredibly clever way to squeeze more keyboard into a tiny machine.
#16 I Put Together A Whole Period Correct Sony Av Cabinet For 1989
Image source: Ok_Professional_7535
#17 My Grandpa’s Boombox (In Nearly Perfect Condition)
Image source: [deleted]
#18 Pager/Beeper
Image source: jenaypf
Phone makers got especially creative once mobile phones really took off. Before every device became a flat rectangle, there were flips, sliders, and all kinds of strange designs competing for attention.
The Motorola Razr V3, released in 2004, became famous for being ridiculously thin for a flip phone, while Nokia went a step further with the N95 a few years later. That one had a two-way slider, so you could slide it down to reveal the keypad or push it the other way to bring out dedicated music controls.
#19 My Little Museum. I Live In A Relatively Small Apartment So I Couldn’t Get A Desk Big Enough To Display Them All
Image source: FriesWithMacSauce
#20 My Employee Just Bought This
Image source: FriesWithMacSauce
#21 Cleaning Out My “Junk” Boxes
Image source: coolcash
Of course, none of this old tech was perfect. A lot of these features were clunky, overcomplicated, or eventually replaced by something much simpler. Still, you have to admit they were fun.
Modern laptops and phones are incredibly capable, but maybe we could bring back a little of that old-school creativity instead of making every new device look almost exactly the same.
#22 Old Phone I Found
Image source: PalpitationMother181
#23 I Remember The Day My Dad Installed This Pioneer Elite 50”plasma Screen TV In Our Living Room, It Was Sometime In 2009 And I Was Around 3 Years Old… 16 Years Later And It’s Still Kicking, Never Even Thought About Replacing It
Image source: Nicktendo38
#24 Anyone Remember Webtv?
Image source: BaronBeefcake
#25 Grandma Brought Me Her Old PC
Image source: International_Way567
#26 What Is This Phone Port For? Aux?
Image source: DixieNormous791
#27 I Found It In A Trash Can
Image source: Egg_Bot77
#28 Can We Just Appreciate How Sturdy Old Tech Was?
Image source: FADE_SLOTH
#29 Cool Tiny TV I Found
Image source: OPdisk3M
#30 Grand-Father’s Pentium 4 Gateway Desktop. What’s It Worth?
Image source: Lightspeed-Radar
#31 Help Save My Collection From The Ewaste Bin!
Image source: SandwichesANDMilk_
#32 Old Ti Impact Printer
Image source: InsaneITPerson
#33 An Old One For You
Image source: AmbitiousLettuce2925
#34 Mac Mini 2006
Image source: Other_Bus_4891
#35 Found This At The Thrift Store For $15
Image source: Limp-Ferret4287
#36 My Dad Just Gave Me Philips Infra Red Wireless Headphones From ’93
Image source: fluffybottle21
#37 Old Stereo
Image source: Mammoth_Bandicoot617
#38 Is This Worth Saving?
Image source: thatberriguy
#39 What Is This?
Image source: llamatime4
#40 2026 And Still Reading Books In My 1st Gen iPad
Image source: Unex_Disclaimer
#41 Before Nvme, Dinosaurs Walked The Earth. 🦖
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#42 Move Over Imessage And Whatsapp
Image source: julveon
#43 Rate My Setup
Image source: malymic69
#44 Good Condition Microsoft Mouse
Image source: NameElegant4482
#45 I Won A Tech Heavy Storage Unit At Auction
Image source: FrostFyreViking
#46 Inside A 1958 Soviet Radiation Detector
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#47 Still Working Perfectly After 38 Years
Image source: RainLazy927
#48 Help Connecting This To USB
Image source: starseer_myla
#49 Help, Non-Existent Charger?
Image source: [deleted]
#50 Keeping It Real. 80gb iPod
Image source: crunchy_foreskin
#51 Did You Have These In Your School’s Computer Labs Growing Up?
Image source: Tech_Defenders_
#52 Found Old Tech At Parents Old House, What Am I Looking At?
Image source: sti6098
#53 I Still Use A 19 Year Old Sony Vaio Aio PC
Image source: HR-Vex
#54 Old Home Intercom I’d Love To Restore
Image source: Techskillz
#55 Does Anyone Know Exactly What This Is And If I Can Get The Data Onto Mordern Tech?
Image source: appleslicetaylor
#56 Found This Old Graphic Card At A Yard Sale. Can Anyone Tell Me If It’s Worth Anything?
Image source: Just_Diego0
#57 Pentium 4 Machine
Image source: Arthuga97
#58 Dumpster Diving Score!
Image source: tardiusmaximus
#59 Got This From My Dad He Doesn’t Know The Password Any Help For A Factory Reset?
Image source: Themathhatter
#60 Can Anybody Identify What This Is?
Image source: P4ndorasBox
#61 Got My First Phone At 13 And I Still Have It
Image source: FriesWithMacSauce
#62 Ge Flip Alarm Clock I Picked Up This Morning
Image source: It_Just_Exploded
#63 Found This Gravis Gamepad In A Box Of Old Broken Keyboards
Image source: Jimmy_Jimmy_Jim_Jim_
#64 T-Mobile Is Shutting Down 2g Tomorrow For Good. I Was Able To Make One Last Call On This Motorola V70
Image source: Del_Griffiths_Chins
#65 This Thing
Image source: stafford7152
#66 My At&t Globalyst 200
Image source: Kinkybraindeadbread
#67 Old Apple Setup From Nearly 20 Yrs Ago
Image source: medic144
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