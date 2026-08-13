Influencer Challenges “Fits Everybody” Claim From Kim Kardashian’s Skims With Hysterical Thong Try-On

Remi Bader, a 31-year-old Sports Illustrated model, tried Kim Kardashian’s latest product from Skims on Wednesday, August 12.
The leopard-print “thong” in question was described by the brand as “fitting everybody,” a promise that Bader was quick to debunk.
She posted a video of herself struggling with it on Instagram, leaving some of her followers in stitches.
“This is giving arts and crafts gone horribly wrong,” one said.
Kardashian has faced criticism over Skims products before, with the brand’s face-sculpting offering, launched in 2025, also drawing controversy.
Kim Kardashian’s “Fits Everybody” claim faced a reality check from Remi Bader
The thong retails for $58 and was first reviewed by influencer Samantha Ramsdell.
Bader claimed she was tagged in her reel “7 million times,” which is how she first became familiar with the garment.
Curious about what the Skims team “were thinking in terms of this device and how one gets it on,” she decided to try it herself.
Bader attached a screenshot of a model wearing the same on the Skims website to show viewers how it was supposed to look.
The product features fabric that extends upward in a crisscross pattern, providing some coverage to the breasts as well.
Bader soon encountered several issues, including a lack of indication of which side faces forward and the fact that it failed to cover even a small portion of her body.
“Whomst is everybody?” she asked Skims.
She attempted to stretch the fabric to increase its coverage but to no avail. Bader ultimately described the item as a “floss” that would ride up the wearer’s intimate area.
Despite her complaints, she said she would wear it to her friend’s house that night.
“You want to know why?” she asked before quipping, “Because it fits everyone.”
Netizens laughed along with Bader as they branded the product “useless”
“That doesn’t even cover one lip,” one user commented, while another wrote, “My tampon string gives me more coverage.”
“Lol, the shiz they sell sometimes is abysmal,” a third remarked.
“What in the world would you wear that with? This is insane,” a fourth asked.
Many said they would “like to see Kim wear this,” and it turns out she actually has.
On her, the product sat snugly, accentuating her curves while putting her toned abdomen on display.
Then, taking a different approach to target the founder, one wrote, “I’m convinced Kim created this solely to mock Bianca.”
Barely-there fashion moments have defined Bianca Censori’s public image
An Australian architect-turned-Yeezy employee, Censori married Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West in 2022.
Since then, she has consistently made headlines for her revealing outfits, drawing public criticism.
One of her most discussed looks came at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she shed a fur coat to reveal a completely sheer minidress.
Her most recent appearance followed a similar formula, with Censori sporting a transparent bodysuit during a trip to Ibiza late last month.
While many viewers believed West dressed Censori, she pushed back against the notion in a February interview with Vanity Fair.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to,” she said.
Given her reputation for skimpy fashion, it was unsurprising, nonetheless, that some netizens brought Censori into the conversation while reacting to Bader’s Skims try-on.
Kim Kardashian’s last widely criticized launch was a sculpting face wrap
Launched in July 2025, SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap was marketed as a nighttime compression accessory designed to contour the cheeks, chin and neck.
Inspired by post-facelift compression garments, it claimed to use collagen yarns to provide support.
Instead of being welcomed as Kardashian’s latest innovation, however, the product was criticized by users who accused the brand of capitalizing on women’s insecurities.
“Everything about this is depressing,” one person said.
“Heaven forbid we leave women alone,” another added.
Anthony Hopkins was among the most prominent critics of the product.
Wearing a beige version of the face wrap, he recreated his iconic Hannibal Lecter character from The Silence of the Lambs.
Looking into the camera, he said, “Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger.”
Kardashian, however, turned his remarks into an endorsement, sharing his video on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption, “I AM SCREAMING!”
Social media users continued comparing the thong to unusual objects
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