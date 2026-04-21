This Page Shared 17 Futuristic Concept Cars From The Past That Look Ahead Of Their Time

Before the future of cars became what we know today, designers were already imagining something far more radical. Across the mid-20th century, concept cars emerged as bold visions of what transportation could become, often looking more like spacecraft than vehicles meant for everyday roads.
Many of these experimental designs were revealed at auto shows as design studies rather than production models, showcasing ideas that pushed far beyond the limits of their time. From unconventional shapes to experimental technologies, they reflected a period when the automotive world was heavily influenced by space-age imagination and optimism about the future.
In this post, shared via the ‘Artist’ Instagram page, we take a look at 17 of these striking concept cars from the past – fascinating designs that show just how differently people once imagined the future of driving.
#1 The Roach-Coach By Ed Newton, 1978
A rolling fever dream of 1970s sci-fi. Designed by Ed Newton and brought to life by Dan Woods and ‘The Egyptian’ Don Boeke, this bug-like icon features a hand-formed fiberglass body, dual bubble canopies, and a fuel tank literally sourced from a NASA Atlas Agena rocket.
Image source: artist
#2 Alfa Romeo 40-60 Hp Aerodinamica By Castagna, 1914
In 1914, the Milanese Count Marco Ricotti commissioned Carrozzeria Castagna to build the Alfa 40/60 HP Aerodinamica (also known as the Siluro Ricotti), an experimental prototype capable of reaching a top speed of 139 km/h (86 mph). A replica of this vehicle was later created in the 1970s and is now displayed at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum.
Production and development of the 40/60 HP were interrupted by the First World War but resumed briefly afterward. The updated 40-60 HP Corsa produced 82 PS (60 kW) and could reach speeds of around 150 km/h (93 mph). With this model, Giuseppe Campari went on to win the 1920 and 1921 Mugello races.
Image source: artist
#3 Osi Silver Fox By Osi Turin, 1967
The OSI Silver Fox (also known as the Bisiluro, or “twin-torpedo”) is a radical 1967 Italian racing prototype designed by Sergio Sartorelli for Officine Stampaggi Industriali (OSI). Created with the sole intent of competing at the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans, its design prioritizes extreme aerodynamics over raw power.
Image source: artist
#4 Ford Gyron By Alex Tremulis For Ford, 1961
Designed by Alex Tremulis and Syd Mead, the 1961 Ford Gyron was a bold vision of a two-wheeled future. This gyroscopically stabilized concept ditched the steering wheel for a central control dial, allowing either passenger to take command from within its stunning bubble canopy.
Image source: artist
#5 Ford Fx Atmos By Alex Tremulis For Ford, 1954
A 1954 vision of the future. Designed by Alex Tremulis, the Ford FX Atmos was a nuclear-age fantasy featuring a central cockpit, dual-joystick steering, and radar antennas instead of headlights. It remains the ultimate symbol of 1950s space-race optimism.
Image source: artist
#6 Winfield Reactor By Gene Winfield, 1969
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#7 Vauxhall Srv By Wayne Cherry For Vauxhall, 1970
Image source: artist
#8 Alfa Romeo Ba T (5,7,8) By Franco Scaglione, 1953-55
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#9 General Motors Firebird III By Harley Earl For General Motors, 1958
Image source: artist
#10 Schlörwagen By Karl Schlör, 1939
Image source: artist
#11 Fuji Cabin By Fuji, 1956
Image source: artist
#12 Amc Amitron By Amc / Gulton Industries, 1967
Image source: artist
#13 Bond Bug 750 Es By Tom Karen, 1970
Image source: artist
#14 Ford Gt80 By Luigi Colani, 1978
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#15 Davis Divan By Gary Davis, 1947
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#16 L’oeuf Électrique By Paul Arzens, 1942
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#17 Lincoln Futura By John Najjar For Ford (Built By Ghia), 1955
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