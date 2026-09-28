67 People Who Walked Into A Business Convinced They Could Do No Wrong

Thankfully, most of us can now admit that the customer isn’t always right. But that doesn’t necessarily make working with them any easier. You don’t need to have worked a single shift in retail or customer service to know that customers can be, at best, interesting—and at worst, a nightmare to keep happy. And every so often, one comes along who leaves you wondering what the heck just happened.
Those are the stories we’ve gathered here for you today: interactions that might’ve started off pretty normal and then, somewhere along the way, went entirely off the rails. They come from Not Always Right, a platform with a mission to “entertain, provide stress relief, and give a voice to everyday stories from workplaces, customer service, and beyond.” These stories range from hilarious to baffling to downright wholesome, and after reading them, you might just find yourself thinking: Yep, we hear you loud and clear.
#1
Image source: notalwaysright
#2
Image source: notalwaysright
#3
Image source: notalwaysright
The saying “the customer is always right” dates back to the early 20th century—and it’s probably been giving employees headaches for just as long. Its precise origins are a little murky, although it’s been associated with retail pioneers including Marshall Field, Harry Gordon Selfridge, and John Wanamaker. What does seem clear is that while some obnoxious customers might like to throw the adage around as something of a blanket claim to their irrefutable correctness on any and everything, the sentiment was intended to be more about putting customers’ needs and concerns first rather than catering to a customer’s every whim without question.
#4
Image source: notalwaysright
#5
Image source: notalwaysright
#6
Image source: notalwaysright
That distinction—between caring about a customer’s needs and catering to their every demand—is an important one that still matters today. Sure, customers can be frustrating, inconsistent, and sometimes flat-out wrong, but businesses have a very real reason to care about their satisfaction. And that’s not just a customer-service talking point, either.
Writing for Harvard Business Review, Rachel DuRose cites a 2021 McKinsey analysis that found U.S. leaders in customer experience achieved more than double the revenue growth of their less customer-focused peers. As the authors put it, “strategies focused on delighting customers allow companies to earn greater value from their current customer base—which results in concrete financial outcomes.”
#7
Image source: notalwaysright
#8
Image source: notalwaysright
#9
Image source: notalwaysright
But customer satisfaction is important in the bigger picture, too. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) says that “changes in customer satisfaction affect the general willingness of households to buy,” and notes that because consumer spending accounts for 70% of U.S. GDP, changes in customer satisfaction “also correlate with changes in GDP growth.”
Lately, however, that satisfaction has been heading in the wrong direction: ACSI found that U.S. customer satisfaction fell from 76.7 in the first quarter of 2026 to 76.1 in the second, while customer complaints reached record levels.
#10
Image source: notalwaysright
#11
Image source: notalwaysright
#12
Image source: notalwaysright
That brings us back to the question of what it actually means to keep a customer satisfied. Because sometimes, a customer really is wrong. Maybe they’ve misunderstood a policy, expected something they were never promised, or want an exception that employees simply aren’t authorized to make. Telling them they’re wrong and leaving it at that probably isn’t going to make the interaction go any better.
Forbes contributor Micah Solomon explains, “There is rarely value in correcting a customer when they’re wrong,” arguing that it’s “usually, exactly the wrong thing to do, especially if they’re mad as a hornet at the moment.”
#13
Image source: notalwaysright
#14
Image source: notalwaysright
#15
Image source: notalwaysright
Instead, Solomon says you should “stick religiously to your customer service resolution method”—and, if you don’t have one, “always start with listening, rather than rebuttal.” That second part is worth remembering, because there’s a difference between being right and feeling heard. Sometimes, simply taking someone’s concern seriously can go a long way. While the customer may not always actually be right, “you need to make them feel like they are,” Solomon says.
#16
Image source: notalwaysright
#17
Image source: notalwaysright
#18
Image source: notalwaysright
If you do need to correct them, Solomon suggests not leading with the correction. “Remember: They do believe that they are actually right, albeit from their own perspective. So start by showing an understanding of where the customer is coming from, and only after that, if needed, you can, like a good cop in a thousand TV shows, have them ‘walk me through that one more time.’ If your customer is truly in the wrong, let them slowly come around to that reality. You don’t gain points by aggressively pointing it out,” he writes.
#19
Image source: notalwaysright
#20
Image source: notalwaysright
#21
Image source: notalwaysright
But ideally, that shouldn’t be left entirely on the shoulders of the person on the business end of the counter. Creating a good customer experience also means making sure employees have the tools, information, and support they need to handle difficult situations. DuRose points to research from Gallup, MIT, PwC, and elsewhere showing a strong link between employee engagement and customer satisfaction, noting that “When employees feel valued, supported, and equipped to succeed, they will bring that same level of care to interactions with customers.”
#22
Image source: notalwaysright
#23
Image source: notalwaysright
#24
Image source: notalwaysright
DuRose also recommends training employees in “empathy, listening, and problem-solving skills,” giving them the autonomy to solve customer challenges, and celebrating employees who go above and beyond.
But that’s not to say that employees should be expected to bend over backward for every person who walks through the door. Giving customers a good experience, in fact, means giving employees the tools, information, and boundaries they need to handle difficult situations.
#25
Image source: notalwaysright
#26
Image source: notalwaysright
#27
Image source: notalwaysright
DuRose argues that this kind of support benefits everyone: “Not only will you win customer loyalty—you’ll see greater loyalty, job satisfaction and stronger commitment from your employees.” Without the right tools, training, and support, however, “the customer is always right” can quickly become less of a customer-service philosophy and more of a recipe for frustrated workers.
#28
Image source: notalwaysright
#29
Image source: notalwaysright
#30
Image source: notalwaysright
Which is exactly why moments like these tend to stick with us. Some of the customers featured here are simply funny. Others are wonderfully strange, unexpectedly wholesome, or so baffling that you can practically hear the employee thinking, Wait, what? And then there are the more infuriating interactions that really do make you appreciate just how much patience some customer-facing workers must have.
#31
Image source: notalwaysright
#32
Image source: notalwaysright
#33
Image source: notalwaysright
Not every customer is going to be right, and not every interaction is going to end with everyone walking away happy. But there’s something satisfying about seeing these employees share the moments that made them laugh, scratch their heads, or wonder how what could have been a perfectly ordinary interaction managed to go so spectacularly off the rails. Not Always Right calls them reminders “that real life is stranger than fiction.”
And if you’ve ever clocked a shift in a customer-facing job, you probably know exactly the feeling. Sometimes, all you can do is tell the story afterward—and hope the next customer is a little easier to deal with.
#34
Image source: notalwaysright
#35
Image source: notalwaysright
#36
Image source: notalwaysright
#37
Image source: notalwaysright
#38
Image source: notalwaysright
#39
Image source: notalwaysright
#40
Image source: notalwaysright
#41
Image source: notalwaysright
#42
Image source: notalwaysright
#43
Image source: notalwaysright
#44
Image source: notalwaysright
#45
Image source: notalwaysright
#46
Image source: notalwaysright
#47
Image source: notalwaysright
#48
Image source: notalwaysright
#49
Image source: notalwaysright
#50
Image source: notalwaysright
#51
Image source: notalwaysright
#52
Image source: notalwaysright
#53
Image source: notalwaysright
#54
Image source: notalwaysright
#55
Image source: notalwaysright
#56
Image source: notalwaysright
#57
Image source: notalwaysright
#58
Image source: notalwaysright
#59
Image source: notalwaysright
#60
Image source: notalwaysright
#61
Image source: notalwaysright
#62
Image source: notalwaysright
#63
Image source: notalwaysright
#64
Image source: notalwaysright
#65
Image source: notalwaysright
#66
Image source: notalwaysright
#67
Image source: notalwaysright
Follow Us