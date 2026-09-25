30 Restaurant Revenge Stories That Were Petty, Satisfying And Completely Unforgettable

Cooking at home is fun and thrifty, but going out to eat somewhere nice once in a while is good for the soul, too. However, your experience at your local restaurant, cafe, or fave fast food spot can sometimes be a tinge too toxic for your taste.
You should treat others like you want to be treated, but unfortunately, many people forget this nugget of wisdom. Feeling hungry for some drama? We can offer you some tea. Our team at Bored Panda has collected the most intense restaurant conflict stories and satisfying petty revenge tales to whet your appetite. Check out the posts below. These stories are a stark reminder that no matter whether you’re a customer or an employee, you should treat everyone you meet with at least basic respect.
#1
So I was a waiter for four years at a highly trafficked diner and this was towards the end of it (when I was getting really burnt out). I took this HUGE to-go order for a company lunch, something like 30+ meals for these people. It was somewhere around $330 total if I remember correctly.
I scaled back the number of tables I was taking from six to three so I could properly label, sort, organize everything for this order. I spent a long time on it labeling everything correctly, like noting which burger had bacon, which type of pancake was in there, which tacos were flour or corn, etc. At the end I had SIX giant carryout bags packed with stuff.
When the guy came if I greeted him and took all the bags out and the first thing he says to me is “I’m sorry but I can’t tip you.” I wasn’t expecting the world of this guy but I had taken a lot of time on it and I was hoping for, say, $20. I had easily missed out on $30 in tips at this point. I told the guy that I have to tip out on my total sales and this order alone would mean I would have somewhere around $7 in payouts to support staff, so I definitely losing money. He was really flippant with the whole story about how it’s a business account and they don’t allow it and blah blah blah. I respectfully told him that there’s a lot I did for them to make it easier for everyone, so he thanked me and left.
The next week they called again and put in a same-sized order but my manager knew they wouldn’t tip and so he took the order. I did offer to “help” the order with him, and he had no idea it was me who had done it the week previously. So I straight-up didn’t label anything, or the things I did label were my personal restaurant shorthand. Black bean tacos on corn with no green onions or cheese? BBCoNGoNC. Ham and cheese omelet, add mushrooms? 14/OmlM. 12 pancakes got 10 syrup containers, the little ones, and we usually give extra if you’re nice. And so on for every stinking piece of food in those six bags. I never heard anything about it but I hope they all got confused and ate cold, soggy food.
Image source: dryhuskofaman, Daniel Neuhaus (not the actual photo)
#2
I worked drive thru at a fast food restaurant when I was a teen. To this day, I remember someone coming through ordering a bacon cheeseburger and shouting “AND I WANT THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!” Nothing polite – just yelling and demanding. It was late so I was also making the sandwiches, and I found the soggiest piece of bacon we had and threw that on the burger.
As I handed this jerk the bag, he shouted again, “IS THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!” And I shouted back “YES!” He called the manager later to complain, and I admitted I did it deliberately because the customer was so rude.
I was not fired.
Image source: Egg_McMuffn, Silvio Pelegrin (not the actual photo)
#3
I went into an empty Italian restaurant one night (the fact that it was empty should have told me everything I needed to know) and the place was literally owned and run by a “mom and pop”. No servers: he cooked, she brought it out.
She had a terrible attitude, was slow, never refilled drinks, turned the tv on with the volume blasting (so they could hear it in the kitchen), got mad when I asked her to turn it down a little, since I couldn’t even have a conversation with my lady, etc. The food was horrible.
Then, to top it off, she had the nerve to bring out a bill with a 20% tip already factored into the total.
Oh hell naw…
I crossed out the tip and paid what it should have been and left one penny on the table.
Image source: YourWebcamIsOn, wayhomestudio (not the actual photo)
Ideally, everyone would treat strangers the way they themselves want to be treated: politely, respectfully, with grace, and with care for their boundaries. That’s obviously not the case.
There are tons of overly entitled and downright rude restaurant customers who are out to lash out and ruin other people’s day. Moreover, there are also plenty of restaurant employees who genuinely don’t care about providing a wholesome or professional customer experience.
Just because you’re a customer does not mean that you’re always right. And just because you’re a staff member and dislike your job does not give you an excuse to treat others poorly.
#4
Normally I’m an average tipper (15%) so i go to this rather upscale restaurant and get seated down. Our waitress comes over and settles the menu down no hello but just for some reason says an annoyed do you want drinks to which we reply just water. This seemed to annoy her as she says nothing and walks off. (Perhaps because drinks= more tip)
After deciding it took her around 10minutes to come back to our table and she just says are you ready yet? (She’s saying everything in a voice where you think she just wants to slap you). I thought maybe its just the way she is BUT as this woman walks away I see her roll her eyes. Throughout the dinner she did not come by once (again this is a rather upscale restaurant and usually a waitress at any place would come and check up.)
So when its time to pay the bill (around 70$) she hands me the machine and usually a waitress is supposed to not look at what you give as a tip as you are putting it in the card machine. I was dissatisfied i thought wow what a rude jerk but I’m still going to tip her 10 percent because i don’t like drama to which as i hand it over THIS WOMAN HAS THE AUDACITY TO SAY “did you make a mistake? (Referring to the 10 percent). I reply with sorry yes i did and when she hands it back i type in 1 percent (i wish i did 1 cent).
She looks at it and i smile as she walks away with this angry yet subtle looking face as if she was in shock.
Image source: Bish0p117, Ron Lach (not the actual photo)
#5
I will share a story that had happened many times before and just happened again.
My Dad and I share the same habit of not giving a darn on what we wear when we go to our favorite stores and restaurants, majority of which are high-end. In this story, I wore a simple, ratty shirt, shorts and a beanie.
So I go into this restaurant, and got seated. The waiter was giving me the “Can she even afford anything?” look I have been given way too many times. So, I got seated and the waiter just gave me the menu and left.
After a few minutes, I was ready to order and I tried calling the same waiter, but I know he is ignoring me. Then two businessmen came inside and suddenly the same waiter was kissing all kinds of feet.
I was about to leave right there, but a waitress came and asked for my order. I ordered and was about to ask for a manager to complain about the first waiter, but then I saw that the businessmen just ordered the cheapest thing on the menu and water and I know for a fact they are just going to treat it as a way to loiter and have a meeting or whatever. When my waitress came back, I asked if you guys have any service charge and she said no. Perfect.
The new waitress is actually very nice, which makes my plan even more satisfying.
While I’m eating, I observed where they hang out when they don’t have any customers and it’s by the counter, and the waiter and waitress are always side by side.
Eventually the businessmen leave, and guess what? They didn’t even leave a tip! You can see look of disappointment the first waiter has, so I asked for the check and leave a P100 note.
I thanked the waitress and make a show of looking at my wallet at turning around. I went to the counter and said. “Miss, did I gave you a 100?.” the waitress was a little sad but said yes, the waiter has this smug look to him, then I said: “Ah sorry, here” and gave her a P500 note.
She was shocked and asked that it’s too much, and mentioned the price of my meal is the same. I refused and said you deserve it for giving great customer service and left.
You should have seen the look of the first waiter’s face. It was worth it.
Image source: HuntingSnarks, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#6
Another restaurant post reminded me of this story: You know the scam. Whine about perfectly good food to get some sort of comp.
In their old age, my parents befriended another older couple who would pull this stunt everywhere they went. After my mother told me a few stories about how their new friends had shown them how to get discounted or free meals, I felt like I was suddenly the responsible adult, concerned about the bad influence these people were on my parents.
While visiting my parents with my girlfriend, this other couple attended dinner with us. As I expected, the food was brought to the table and they immediately began dramatically complaining to one another about the quality/taste/temperature/etc.
They were making a scene in order to attract the attention of the waitress. When our waitress returned to ask how we were doing, the miserable old bastard who played the lead role in their act took a deep breathe, struck a dramatic pose (with his hand raised to begin gesticulating for emphasis) and began–I leaned forward and cut him off before he could finish the first word: “Everything is absolutely fantastic. It’s all great! Thank you very much!” She smiled, and began her obligatory “Great, well if you need any–” when he made a second attempt. “We come here all the time an–“.
I didn’t acknowledge that he was speaking at all, repeated that all was just as we ordered and thank her again. He was stunned and thrown off from his routine by my interruption. During this pause the waitress walked away (It seemed clear that she knew what they were trying to accomplish). He turned bright red. I turned to my girlfriend and, smiling and without lowering my voice, stated how pitiful it is that some people could be dishonest, deceitful and put at risk the livelihood of a cook, server or hostess for a pathetic discount or a free early-bird special. My passive-aggressive reverse-parenting broke my parents of the habit in short time.
Image source: rabblebad239, iShootPeople (not the actual photo)
There’s also a distinction that employees need to make when it comes to rude customers. There are customers who are accidentally rude because they have genuinely had a tough day. They should do better, but at least their predicament is understandable, very human, and relatable.
And then there are customers who are rude because they use it as a strategy to empower their sense of entitlement. They’ll treat you like trash and argue with you because that’s how they have always gotten what they want, when they want it.
So, what can you realistically do with deeply problematic and rude customers?
#7
I was on holiday with my son (14) and we were watching the football in a bar in the evening. I don’t really drink but do enjoy a cocktail while on holiday. The server came by and asked if we wanted drinks, I asked for a Pina Colada and she sniggered a little at the order and kind of laughed out an “okay” then walked off to make it.
This annoyed me a little, I’m just a grown man wanting to drink a tasty cocktail what’s wrong with that? When she brought the drink back I got my petty revenge. As she was placing the drink on the table I said, “My mum loved these, God rest her. I always have one on the anniversary of her passing to remember her.”
She looked horrified and tried to shuffle off quickly, so I asked her for a cocktail stirrer so she had to come back again. When she came back I took a sip from the straw, kissed my hand and pointed to the sky trying to look sad. She was so visibly uncomfortably I had to stifle my own laughs.
She noticeably avoided our table multiple times after this.
Image source: hovis_mavis, Kenneth Surillo (not the actual photo)
#8
I had a rude manager after putting up with very slow service. When my family got at a well known Mexican chain Chi Chi (which had since gone out of business in USA although you can still get their salsa in stores today), we were seated and the waitress got the drink order. Then we waited… and waited… and waited… almost 15 minutes before she showed up with the menu and somehow forgot the frickin’ drinks.
I should point out at the time the restaurant was probably less than 1/4 full and I can see 3 more other waitress/waiters so it’s not like they were busy. She promised to bring the drink and wanted the order but we just got the menu and weren’t ready.
Another 15 or 20 minutes waiting and she showed up to take the order. and guess what, no drink again!!
After taking the order, she said she’d be right back with the drink. She got the drink but it was all wrong, my 2 sons can’t have beer as they were minor and I can’t have alcohol due to medications I take.
ARRGGHH!!!
The food showed up cold as it had been waiting for a long while. And I still never got my drinks!!
We left a very small tip of $5 on top of $60 bill (minus cost of drink because she forgot again when she bought the damn bill.) We were out by the car when the manager caught up to me demanding to know who I short changed her on tip. I apologized and took the $5 bill from him, explained that she kept forgetting the drink, took a long time to give us menu, took a long time to get the order, kept forgetting the drink, served the meals cold, still forgot the drink. And now I got a rude manager who thought customer was screwing his waitress rather than consider maybe his waitress was the problem. You can tell her she gets a zero for tip.
Banned from the restaurant for “life” which was maybe 3 months before most closed permanently including the local Chi Chi with lazy waitress and rude manager.
tl;dr waitress kept forgetting drink, very slow in a not-busy restaurant, and got upset with tiny tip. Rude manager made it worse. No wonder the restaurant went out of business… (not sure of exact cause but rude staff can end restaurants.)
Image source: anonymous, Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)
#9
I work at a restaurant where we also fill people’s bottles with fresh wine. We always give a little more than the customer paid for, customer service, you know it.
Today a guy complained because “his bottle wasn’t full”. I told him that we already gave him more than a litre. But nope, “you didn’t, I paid for one litre, I want that litre.” You already know where this is going, I pour his bottle back into our measuring cup, and pour the wine in the sink until there’s exactly 1 litre left. He looks at me dumbfounded, I show him the litre mark and pour it back into the bottle. He wanted to say something, but I feel like he understood what just happened and just kept quiet. Boy that felt good.
Thanks for reading, it’s not a huge story but still a small success of mine and it made my day a little bit sweeter.
Image source: Riniyah, Kenzhar Sharap (not the actual photo)
Realistically, as an employee, you should aim to defuse the situation and stay as calm as possible. Try to get to the bottom of their issues and explain the restaurant’s position. Try to find some common ground. And if you ever feel like you’re stuck, ask your senior colleagues or manager to step in and moderate the friendly ‘discussion.’
But your workplace has to provide proper training so that you know what to do. These things might sound like common sense, but it is stressful to deal with someone who is being actively rude to you.
#10
About a decade ago, I worked an early morning shift at a fast food restaurant. We opened at 6am, so I had to be at work at 5am.
I would leave my house at about 445am every morning. My management was pretty relaxed about the opening shift. Clocking in up to 10 minutes late wasn’t really an ordeal, as long as you showed up ready to go.
I came outside at 445 to find that a local police officer has pulled someone over and is now blocking my driveway.
This has happened before, but normally in the afternoon, and normally I just ask the officer to move forwards or back a couple of feet and then I pull in or out of the driveway. No sweat.
This officer, however, angrily informs me that I will have to wait till he’s done. I snap a picture of his car, text it to my manager and explain my tardiness.
40 minutes later, the police officer FINALLY moves. I scramble into the car and head to work. I get there 15 minutes before we open. I frantically start to brew tea, fetch ice, having to condense my 50 minute routine into 15. I almost forgot to brew coffee.
Opening time rolls around, and the first group of customers come in. It’s a group of our local police officers, led by the captain. I guess they’re about to do a shift change. One of the officers in the group is the one who blocked my driveway.
Anyway, the Captain orders coffee, and I regretfully inform him that there’s a five minute wait on coffee because I got to work extremely late. Captain asks why, so I pulled out my phone and explained that one of his officers blocked my driveway for 45 minutes for a routine traffic stop.
Captain proceeds to chew out that officer in front of all of his colleagues and exclaims that nothing short of an emergency should block my driveway if it will interfere with him getting his morning coffee.
It was never blocked again. And the Captain always got his coffee at 6am, without interruption.
Image source: Ezra611, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#11
I used to work for a sandwich shop. All the other employees there were Indian women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar I suppose? Medium length and brown. But every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation, despite the fact that I was the only person who wore my hair up and netted. So one day I dyed my hair blue with the sole purpose of not being blamed for black hair being in the food. You guessed it, it happened. And how huffy and annoyed my boss got when I said it couldn’t be my hair because mine is blue, was beyond amusing.
Image source: throwaway7261518993, ArthurHidden (not the actual photo)
#12
On a Monday night I asked my manager if I could have my morning shift covered. He said no worries the new girl is coming in to train and there will be plenty of servers for the slow lunch rush. Sounded good to me.
The next day the owner who has the patience of a caffeinated squirrel messages me asking why I did not show up. I told him exactly what my manager said. He said she is not a real server yet and the way he saw it I missed my shift because I did not have another waiter cover for me. So he suspended me for a week.
I am their best waiter never late always on time and pulling in the best reviews. Some reviews on Google even have my name in them. But I just said alright boss see you in a week.
So I did what any overworked employee would do. I slept in watched movies played disc golf and hung out with my friends and girlfriend. It was the most relaxing week I have ever had. On Friday night the owner calls me begging for help. They were so short handed they were practically using the dishwashers as waiters. He wanted me to come in for Friday night Saturday night and Sunday morning all while I was still on suspension.
I told him I had not learned my lesson yet and could not possibly come in.
When I came back the next week everyone was very very nice to me. They still are 👍🏽
Image source: FJBP95, Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
According to ‘Food & Wine,’ most guest complaints “are legitimate, even if they are presented obnoxiously.” In other words, you have to figure out whether you’re dealing with genuine issues or actual entitled behavior. What you should not do, as a member of staff, is look for a fight.
“It is always the responsibility of ownership to provide the proper resources and training to help their staff perform adequately and when necessary, navigate difficult customer interactions.”
#13
Some years ago, my partner and I managed a bar and we had live acts every Friday night. We had inherited a few bookings from the previous managers, but we honoured the bookings.
One night, we had a comedian who before us had performed regularly at the bar. Anyway, at the time, I dressed like a student and had long, dyed hair. The regulars all knew I was the manager and had no problems with my appearance.
The comedian starts his act and spots me collecting glasses and proceeds to complain about students, how lazy they are, look at this one, can’t get a “proper” job, what’s with her hair, etc. no laughter, so he carries on laying into me. I smile and continue working.
After the set, I walk over to give him his cash and he’s already got more dates to book with us. The joy as I said “No thanks, I’m the manager and I will never book you again.” Watching his face fall was beautiful.
Image source: [deleted], RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#14
This was years ago, but it still makes me smile when I think about it :)
I was serving at a restaurant (in the US), and we had this group of 10/12 women come in. For context, they were middle aged, white, wealthy, Karen-esque, but overall fine. Except for one of them.
From the moment she walked in the door, it was like Satan and Kate Gosselin had a love child. Demanding, rude, snapped her fingers when the host was on the phone, complained about the works. At least her friends apologized on her behalf.
They sit in my section, and before I can even introduce myself, she cuts me off and says:
“We are here to be served, not make friends.”
Alright, bet.
I go around to take drink orders, and they are ordering rosè, cosmos, martinis…. So I ask for all of their IDs, and they LOVE IT. Telling me how flattered they are and how sweet I am.
And then I get to HER. The last one at the table. She orders her Ketel One and soda (with 3 lemons) and pulls out her ID with a little grin on her face. So I say:
“Oh no, that’s okay, I don’t need it. You’re good!”
The look on her face was priceless. So were the giggles from the rest of the table. And my manager when I told him.
Ah, good times!
Image source: [deleted], RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#15
I just bought a hotel room and was informed the room came with free breakfast for 2. I came downstairs in the morning and as soon as I entered the breakfast area the server gave me a dirty look and literally yelled what do you want. I told him about the comped breakfast and he said i had to leave without explaining i needed a coupon that came with the key card for the room. After i found this out from the front desk i came back and gave him the coupon.
He then said he wouldn’t serve me because there needed to be 2 people. Again i had to leave get my brother and come back. He then proceeded to take our order 1 breakfast for me and 1 breakfast to go so my brother could go back to sleep. My brother leaves.
The server then proceeds to not even offer me water or check on me at all while attending to the only other people in the breakfast area sitting right in front of me.
finally some one else brings out my food. I eat. When it comes time to leave a tip I write a big fat zero on the check and proceed to walk over to the food runner that brang me my food and hand him a 20-dollar bill.
The look on this rude server’s face is priceless.
Image source: slyguymax, pressfoto (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, as an employee, you should strive to accept constructive criticism and never raise your voice at customers. You can respectfully listen to their opinions and calmly explain your position.
If someone is being entitled or petty, you want to give the impression that you are the adult in that conversation. Do not stoop to their level.
#16
So this takes place when I was fresh out of high school. It was payday, and my coworkers and I all went to the bank to cash our checks. As a goof, we got most of our cash in 100 dollar bills. After, we all went to Ruby Tuesday for lunch.
From the get-go, it was pretty clear the waitress didn’t care for us. She rushed us for our orders, it took forever for our food to get to us, she never refilled our drinks, and just generally ignored us. All the while, she was all sweetness to the older patrons she was serving. I can only assume it was because we were all teens (or slightly older) in work clothes and wouldn’t be giving her a decent tip anyway
When we finally get her to bring the check, we pull out our wallets and pretend to all we have are 100’s. Boy, did her eyes light up and she was just as sweet as can be. She was all too happy to get us change so we could split the tab, asking us if we needed anything else and whatnot. Alas, the damage was done, and only a shiny new penny was her tip
If she’d just treated us decently, we would have tipped generously as we always did when we went places.
Image source: Mega-Steve, pressfoto (not the actual photo)
#17
I’ll start by saying I take my career and food safety very serioulsy. Even if I was livid over a customer, I would never do anything gross, dirty, harmful, etc to their food, and I would shut down someone else trying to. I prefer my revenge to be petty, but noticed.
The restaurant I work in is located in an upscale area. As a result, our customer base is full of entitled, elitist, insufferable people most days. If you have a problem with your food, that’s fine. But if you’re a jerk or being petty, you’ll get served by chef petty. The king of petty.
The crouton debacle. This pair of older women came in, were immediately rude to the hostess and server from what I was told, so the server came to give me a heads up that they seem like a problem. Sure enough, they each start with a caesar salad and send it right back. Their reason? Some of the croutons were big and some were small, and they’d like croutons that were all roughly the same size. Heard. I put the new salads in the window. One had equal sized very large croutons, one had equal sized very small croutons. Like smaller than a sugar cube. Apparently they learned not to be petty, because they shut up and ate them.
In a pickle over pickles. We had a gentleman come in and order one of our burgers. He said extra extra extra pickles. We normally do 3, so each extra was 3 more, 12 total. When it went to his table he said he wanted more. I gave him 3 more. He sent it back. At this point, it was time to shut this down. I took off all the pickles, and scooped through the pickle bucket to find 20-25 of the smallest slices I could find. All about dime sized. Loaded his burger up and it didn’t come back. For reference, his original 12 pickle order was more than these 20-25 pickles.
Could I get some more onions? This regular always comes in and orders her burger with an obnoxious amount of onions. Normally we do 2 rings, she always initially asks for about 30. No bull. Then proceeds to send the server back 3-4 more times for a small plate of about 15 more. It’s disgusting. One day, we were busier than usual when she tried to pull this. Rather than have to keep stopping to accommodate her, I took the biggest red onion we had, pushed it through the slicer, didn’t separate the rings, and put the entire onion on her plate. The server laughed her bum off when they lady left, because she didn’t touch any of the onion. Apparently she took great joy in making the server run back and forth, and that was an annoyance for her.
What am I supposed to do with this? We had a regular nightly customer place the same order for pickup 15 minutes before close every night for 4 months straight. We hated her, because she treated all staff she dealt with like trash, made ridiculous demands, then no matter what, would send it all back to be refired even though nothing was ever wrong with the order.
One particular thing she’d do is order 6 shrimp pasta dishes, and request 3 additional portions of shrimp for each one. But she didn’t want the shrimp on top like it comes. She wanted it on the side. No big deal, other than how she wanted it. She didn’t want it all together. She didn’t even want the 4 total portions for each order together. Nope, she wanted each of the 4 portions for each of the 6 orders separately packaged. That takes a long time to do, way more than necessary, all because she gets off on being difficult. So I wasn’t having it one night. We knew she was coming, so all total I knew I needed 288 shrimp. Which she got, individually packaged in 288 ramekins. She was pissed. She said what am I supposed to do with this? GM said make sure they’re all there. So she proceeded to count 288 ramekins as I watched from the kitchen with a grin. After that, she had no problem allowing us to start packaging it the way it was made to be, and even started tipping. Theb eventually stopped coming. Wins all the way around.
Image source: AngryChefNate, Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
#18
As a server, you deal with plenty of rude people. I don’t let that get to me – sometimes people have bad days, sometimes I screw up in my service and they get the right to be a little miffed, sometimes any number of things happen to make their dining out experience less enjoyable. I get that, and my job is to try and make your experience as pleasant as possible. Therefore, I am always upbeat and generally have pretty thick skin. If something goes wrong, I will bend over backwards to get it right.
However, there are some miserable people out there who just won’t be pleased or pleasant no matter how hard you try, no matter how much you work for their comfort. These people don’t deserve anything terrible – I would NEVER alter or mess with a guest’s food or drink with additives or whatever – that is disgusting, immoral, and definitely against the law. Plus, I know these people might be having a rough day, and I don’t really want to send them over the edge…
There are, however, some things I will do for my own piece of mind every once in a while:
Order iced tea? How about one less ice cube so it’s not as cold!
Order coffee? How about 2% milk with that instead of cream.
Appetizers? Maybe I’ll place the plate a little off center on the table (usually closest to the most pleasant person at the table).
Desert? Oops, I think I brought forks for your ice cream instead of spoons.
Let me box that up for you – but I can’t promise the steak and the veggies won’t be touching in the box…sometimes I’ll even misspell the name of the dish when writing it on the box (muahahahaha)…
I almost never resort to these tactics, but when I do, it’s always delivered with a smile, and never done with overtly malicious intent. I just think it’s better than complaining about rude customers all day and letting it get me down. Be nice to your servers – a lot of mistakes in the restaurant aren’t our fault, and it sucks to be held responsible when you’ve done all you can.
(That being said, some servers out there REALLY suck. You should probably still be nice to them – there are some truly unscrupulous people in this world…)
Image source: lokiikol, Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
If you’ve ever worked at a restaurant or cafe, who are the rudest people you’ve ever had to serve or cook food for?
On the flip side, as a paying restaurant customer, who is the most toxic employee you’ve ever had the displeasure of running into?
Share your stories in the comments once you’ve read through the tales in this list.
#19
Years ago, I worked as a cook for a “greasy spoon” style resteraunt just off the interstate (I-95) that was connected to a hotel. The boss that hired me was great, got his paperwork done during the slow part of the day in 15 minutes and worked side by side with us.
The company fired this manager and replaced him with an awful manager who didn’t drive, lived 15 miles away and had to take two city busses to get to work, so she was never on time. She was also a raving alcoholic and it seemed to take her hours to do the same paperwork our old boss could do in 15 minutes. She annoyed everyone in the restaurant and power tripped constantly.
So one day, I check my schedule and I see I’m scheduled for 11 — 7. As far as I knew, we weren’t a 24 hour restaurant, so I show up at 11 am for my shift and the manager asked why I was there, I told her she scheduled me from 11 to 7. Her reply was my shift was 11 pm to 7 am because she was making our restaurant a 24 hour restaurant (due to the hotel being attached to the restaurant).
I worked the shift but looked for a different job as well. In the interim, the manager took 3 hours off my paycheck because she found out that I dozed for 15 minutes on the clock. (Remember, she doesn’t drive and busses don’t run overnight where I am so she had no way to determine how long I dozed off for – and the doors were unlocked too!). I corrected the time card and she changed it back with a note saying “I am your manager!!!”.
I finally found a better job and said nothing to anyone at work, however on my last night, a Friday night, I refused to work. My boss tried to work my shift but couldn’t stay awake to do it, and wound up calling in a few first shift workers early.
She tried to give me grief about it when I stopped in to get my last check, but I just smiled and walked away. That restaurant ended up closing down too! I’d like to think her poor management had something to do with that.
Image source: PanamanCreel, Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
#20
I used to work as a chef, and later as assisting manager when I was younger. Sometimes I would do deliveries or serve if I was more needed there. I’ve got some stories about revenge.
One of my more childish revenges was with a kid who called me dumb for working in a restaurant. His parent’s gave him a quick scolding but he refused to apologize. Well, frick you kiddo. I make 20 times your allowance. So I’m totally not going to be the better man in this situation. While waiting for the food I gave the kid a colouring booklet. Somebody had scrawled “U R DUMB” in there. What a thrill.
Some guy was berating us for being too dumb to make his food properly. I was also too dumb to tell him about the parking mafia giving him a ticket.
We have some cakes for dessert, which we made in advance. Two tables had ordered the cake at almost the same time. One table was filled with some loud but awesome rowdies, the other table was filled with some rude 13-14 year old girls. I cut four pieces, the rowdies got the biggest one. To make it hurt even more, I went with all four plates in hand to the girls, made them see them all, and clearly gave them the smallest ones.
I have some proper revenges too if people are interested, but they’re beyond petty.
Image source: DuckGod, Kampus Production Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
#21
I was in college, working as a hostess at a fine dining restaurant. Most people who came in were polite and respectful.
One night, a middle-aged couple came in. I checked off their reservation in the book (this was pre-computer reservation system, I’m old). They asked if they could sit at the table by the window. There was a coveted two-seater that was often requested for anniversaries or birthdays.
I explained that it had been reserved weeks ago. Sorry, how about this one? No? This one? Keep in mind, this is a beautiful restaurant with lots of cozy, candlelit tables.
Finally the guy snarls “fine.” And angrily sits down. I went to get their menus, only to have them storm past me. The guy threw his cloth napkin at me across the bar as they left.
I made a note of their name from the reservation book. It was an unusual surname and the man’s first name. I looked up their address. Bought a card that said “Congratulations!” Wrote “You win the Biggest Jerk Award!” Then I mailed it, and wished I could have watched them open it.
Image source: Ok_Arm2201, Mizuno K (not the actual photo)
#22
I worked at a small restaurant years ago in a variety of jobs, but most relevant to this story as a bartender/cashier.
On occasion, some of the waitresses would have customers that stayed after eating and would end up keeping the waitress there past the end of their shift. On the night shift, they would usually just hang around until the customers left, but if it was a day shift, it was not unusual for them to leave and have another waitress finish up the table.
Many of the waitresses would simply let the covering waitress keep whatever tip the customers left, which I always thought was fair because the second waitress would still have to handle the table (drink refills, busing, etc.)
Some of the waitresses (usually the pettiest, rudest waitresses who never tipped out the busboys or bartenders) did not let the covering waitress keep the tip the customers left. In those situations, the covering waitress would have to collect the tip from the table and hold it for the first waitress.
Pretty regularly they would leave the tips with the bartender for safe keeping. Our standard procedure was to put the tip in a little wax bag, write the first waitress’ name on it and keep it behind the bar. Whenever I had to do this, I always stapled the bag closed for “extra” safekeeping. Unfortunately, my stapling was usually pretty sloppy and I would end up with several staples in the bag that also happened to go right through the money. When the waitress would come in to get her tip, she would have to tear the bag apart and dig the staples out of the cash. Oops.
Image source: genericguy4, Ertuğrul Akcaba (not the actual photo)
#23
I had a house party at mine last Saturday night. A few hours into it, a few people suggested we do a pizza/liquor run.
There’s a strip of shops about a 5 minute drive from mine which has a pizza place and a liquor store amongst them. I called up the pizza place and placed a pickup order for 10 pizzas.
A few mates and I got into my car (We got one of the DDs to drive us) and made our way to the strip of shops. I went to the pizza place to get the pizzas while the others went into the liquor store.
I got to the counter and told them I was picking up a phone order. The total came to $59.50. Everynight on TV and in newspapers there’s always ads for this pizza place advertising $4.95 pickup pizzas. I asked the guy how come it came to $59.50 when it should be $49.50.
He snapped at me that it was only for orders placed online or through their iPhone/Android app (which I’m pretty sure isn’t correct) and told me to “know my facts” before questioning him.
I wouldn’t normally care about an extra $1/pizza but the fact that he snapped at me and I was slightly intoxicated meant something had to be done.
I turned around and sat down inside the store on one of the wooden benches. The guy came over and asked me if I was going to pay for the pizzas. I said I was and that I was just waiting for a mate to come with the money.
While he went away to serve other customers/make other pizzas, I got my iPhone out of my pocket, logged into the App Store and downloaded their iPhone app. Within a matter of minutes, I used the app to make a pickup order for the exact same 10 pizzas and paid the $49.50 total online using my debit card.
I went back up the counter and told him that I was picking up an online order. He realised what I had done, turned around and got the pizzas and put them on the counter for me. One of my mates came in and helped me carry them back to the car. As I was leaving, I turned around and said “Thanks, have a good night”.
Image source: DonMare, Ben Prater (not the actual photo)
#24
I work Chinese food delivery and I can tell you many stories dealing with completely entitled customers that MUST GET THEIR FOOD AT THIS TIME OR ELSE. People get so rude when they’re hungry!
Of course we do get customers that just don’t tip. Most of the time I don’t mind because it just happens too often to get mad about. The only time I get annoyed is when an order is really far away. This is because when I take an order over 5 miles away, sometimes I have to pass up the other orders. So not only are you not giving me a tip, but having to take yours means I’ve potentially lost 3 close deliveries and I could have gotten 3 different tips.
So I get my order and it’s more than 5 miles away, I know exactly where this house is. I’ve delivered here before and they’re starting to become regulars, always ordering during our rush, never tipping. Once we forgot an egg roll with their order, and they called the restaurant upset beyond what you’d expect for something so small. They also check off another delivery pet peeve, and that’s taking forever to come to the door. It’s smack in the middle of Friday dinner rush, I have other deliveries waiting and I cannot wait for you to take 10minutes to come to the door! Last time I delivered I knocked, rang the door bell, and even called they’re phone number, no answer. I was about to head back to the restaurant when they finally came out. Frankly, they’re just terrible people and customers. No respect for my time, no tip, and I am actually losing money and wasting gas delivering to your far house. (Not to mention there are 2 other Chinese places that deliver to the house way closer). So here comes my revenge.
I would never steal a tip, spit in someone’s food, the usual waitress/delivery revenge, that stuff doesn’t sit well with me. So I was trying to figure out something small I could do. I noticed that their whole order is fried food, and this stuff usually goes with sweet and sour sauce. They ordered so much fried stuff there were 2 tubs of the sweet and sour sauce in the bag. Welp, I tossed one tub in the garbage. But 1 tub is still too much for these no-tippers, so I dump half of the other tub out. It would look suspicious if they received half a tub full, so I diluted the rest of the sauce with water. Just imagine they’re getting ready to eat their sweet and sour chicken, dipping that delicious golden nugget into watery tastless sauce… Enjoy your dry fried food.
Image source: badpuppy1280, Nishino Minase (not the actual photo)
#25
So I have a co-worker who works half as dishwasher, half in the kitchen. We’ll call him Adolfo.
I worked an 11 hour shift on Saturday, then opened Sunday morning and worked another 11 hours. It comes time for me to be cut and I’m exhausted. I had taken two 8-10 tops back to back as well as them sitting me at my other tables. At one point I had a 9 top, 5 top, and a 2 top at the same time.
Everything went smooth and I started bussing my tables. I’ve never had problems with Adolfo but for some reason as I was putting up my glasses he starts yelling at me, calling me lazy because there’s a salad bowl that hadn’t been emptied into the trash. The only thing I had brought to dish was glasses at this point. I told him I’d clean it for him but it wasn’t mine and he needs to stop being rude.
About 30 mins later, I’m bringing about a dozen plates in on one tray. I clean them off and put them in dish. As I begin to walk away I hear Adolfo screaming again and he picks up ONE FORK I forgot and throws it at me, screaming insults in Spanish. I was pissed because he threw it pretty hard and had it hit me it could have been pretty painful. It is also not something I do all the time. I worked Friday night, Saturday all day, and Sunday all day taking numerous big tables. I was just exhausted and it was an accident. I’m assuming he was still mad about the salad bowl he thought was mine.
The revenge! Normally, I’m super considerate when it comes to dish station. I’ll empty out soup bowls and ramekins which 90% of our other servers don’t do and I’ll restack the plates that aren’t stacked correctly. Now when Adolfo works, I’ll throw full ramekins in and not dump my soup bowls. When I see plates stacked wrong, I just throw mine on top and don’t fix them. Hope he realizes his rudeness costs him minutes out of his time every time I work.
Image source: cupoftea, Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
#26
I worked drive thru at a fast food restaurant when I was a teen. To this day, I remember someone coming through ordering a bacon cheeseburger and shouting “AND I WANT THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!” Nothing polite – just yelling and demanding. It was late so I was also making the sandwiches, and I found the soggiest piece of bacon we had and threw that on the burger.
As I handed this jerk the bag, he shouted again, “IS THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!” And I shouted back “YES!” He called the manager later to complain, and I admitted I did it deliberately because the customer was so rude.
I was not fired.
Image source: Egg_McMuffn, Jace Miller (not the actual photo)
#27
So I just got home from this about half an hour ago. I went to grab takeout from a nicer restaurant whose claim to fame is a specific dessert. They were shockingly busy for a Monday night, and the lot was packed.
I’m circling as one does, and I spot TWO openings! However upon further investigation, there wasn’t enough space in either because some jerk in a Buick parked in the middle. I found a spot a few minutes later but still had a little time to spend, so I schemed.
When I went in to pick up my food, I asked for a piece of paper. The woman handing me my bag looked confused but obliged. I told her the situation/my plan and she started laughing and wished me luck. I went to my car, grabbed a pen, and wrote a note.
“I see you can’t park. I hope this helps! [phone number] It’s a driving school =)”
I couldn’t stick around to watch the driver come out, but I like to think it scared him for a second thinking it was a parking ticket. I’m not as foolish as to think it’s going to solve the problem, but I hope he thinks of it and is filled with rage every time he goes to park like a jerk.
Image source: summerdayzz29, Tolga Ahmetler (not the actual photo)
#28
Had a horrible meal at a Mexican restaurant tonight. I know that wasn’t the servers fault. What was her fault was no napkins, no water refills unless we asked repeatedly and no check ins to see if we needed anything else. Just plopped our tab down.
The petty revenge: When the bill came it was some dollars and 64 cents. I paid in cash as well as an undeserved tip. But I gave her my four dirtiest pennies even though I had new shiny ones. That’ll show her.
Image source: puppypaws98, Julio Lopez (not the actual photo)
#29
When I was 15 I worked at a very popular pizza place in Canada rhymes with nut. It was run and managed by a couple college kids that thought they were big stuff running a pizza joint. Congratulations. I was in-between work and didn’t want to work a fast food place but my first choice at the local arena fell through because I had to be 16 to work with certain chemicals and stuff they had for the pool. Months away but it was a no go. So I bit the bullet and applied. I got the job and was hired for working in the kitchen. Within a month they wanted me to learn how to make dough. I wasn’t for it because that meant I had to come in every weekend at 6am to have dough ready for when they opened at noon. I said fine I’d learn but I don’t want to do it every weekend. I was a kid. I enjoyed my weekend time and was much happier working weeknights. They assured me I would only have to work 1 weekend dough shift a month. I said ok great. They got my partner in crime we’ll call Scott to agree to the same thing. We both learned and nailed it. Within 2 weeks of learning we were back to back weekend shifts I worked every Saturday Scott every Sunday going forward. I went to my boss told her and she laughed. Said too bad. They all thought it was hilarious the group of them. All servers in their 20’s, we were the joke of the pizza joint. They knew we needed jobs and wouldn’t quit. Then I went home one Saturday and my parents said the arena had called and wanted me to come in for another interview. I went and was told I would be offered the job in 2 weeks the day after my birthday. I asked if they needed anyone else and they said yes and I told them about my friend Scott and how he worked. He said to hand in his resume and he’d get it set up.
Time for petty revenge. The next Saturday I went into work and sat around and did absolutely nothing. I drank chocolate milk and hung out in the boths of the restaurant twirling my thumbs. They showed up for open and I was standing there apron and name tag in hand. I quit I said. My boss laughed and said whatever we were going to fire you anyways. Then commented that if it were her she wouldn’t have showed up at all and screwed her over not making any dough. Idiot. I laughed and said nah I hung out all morning and made no dough so you still need to pay me for my shift. Later. The look on her face was gold. She ended up having to close the store for the day because they had no dough made. Then to top it off Scott repeated my quitting method the following day. We worked together at the arena for the rest of highschool and told that story fondly.
Edit: Wow so this blew up overnight I was not expecting it. Yeah so the process of making dough or at least when I worked there was a non stop grind mix dough pull out start next batch, while it’s mixing oil pans, portion out dough, put in pans, fill rack, and put in speed proofer for an hour then cold storage and repeat nonstop for 6 hours. On occasion you could use day old dough in a pinch but it did not hold up and the pizza typically came out very flat. That being said the boss there always kept the staff as thin as possible and would not have been able to run front of house and back of house at the same time to have made the dough on the spot. We were a small town at what was the busiest pizza place there. Friday evening Saturdays and Sunday with the cheap buffet we’re crazy. Thanks for the love glad people are enjoying the story!
Image source: Drafixo, Polina Kuzovkova (not the actual photo)
#30
I work in a cafeteria in a factory so almost all my customers are regulars and I get to know what they like and don’t like. There’s one woman on nights who absolutely hates peas, won’t even try to eat around them. She loves any kind os chicken soup and is always a little upset if there are peas in it.
Last week we had a chicken soup with no peas, but she still got mad because we had the noodles for it on the side so they wouldn’t turn to mush in the soup, it’s how we do noodles soups, you add the noodles to your bowl and then add the soup.
Today we have chicken and wild rice soup, which I know she’s crazy for. I had to add to it take sure we’ll have enough for midnights. I don’t have to time to chop up carrots like the guy on days, guess I’ll just have to use the frozen peas and carrots.
Oh well, can’t really cater to one person while serving a hundred.
No soup for you.
Image source: kingftheeyesores, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
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