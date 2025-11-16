Hey Pandas, What Are Some Stories Of Hauntings In Your Town? (Closed)

Haunted roads, hotels, houses… What are some creepy stories about places where you live?
#1
Goatman’s Bridge. Sometime in the 30’s, there was an African-American goat herder that made some of the best cheese and high quality milk. This didn’t sit too well with the local KKK members. One night the KKK members broke into the Goatman’s home and dragged him to a bridge nearby. They made a noose and tossed him over the side, left him to suffer. They returned later to recover their noose and the Goatman’s body only to find the noose swaying in the nighttime breeze and no body to be found.
I’ve visited the bridge with some friends at night and even with our flashlights the bridge seemed, dark. Like if you had the brightest flood lights it wouldn’t make a difference. We crossed over the bridge and into the thick forest. We didn’t speak to each other at all, just couldn’t. We we’re walking down the path in a single file line when one of the four of us (second in line) got hit in the shoulder blade with a dirt clot. He immediately thought it was the friend behind him (third) or me who was last in line. I’m last of course I would’ve seen if the friend in front of me would have thrown the dirt clot and I didn’t do it. Then I got hit with a clot in the middle of the back which felt like someone was directly behind me throwing with all their might. There was no one there, just pitch black darkness..
#2
There is this bridge in my town called “Bloody Bride Bridge” on Highway 66. According to local legend, a bride was killed on her wedding night in a car crash and now haunts the bridge on rainy nights trying to get to her wedding.
#3
Would a UFO hotspot count?
I’d like to point out that I hail from a place so small, you wouldn’t be able to point it out on a map, unless you’re a local.
And the place in question seems to encase about half a mile of space around my house.
I only became aware of it one summer night, back in 2014. I love looking up at the night sky, and since I used to travel by bus a lot during that year, and I often ended up walking home from the bus station, so I was walking down the street where I live that night as well. It was just past midnight, when I looked up, expecting to see a clear starry night (not much light pollution back then), only to have my attention drawn by what looked like a very bright orb, the size of a beach ball (from my perspective), and floating in place above my second neighbor’s house. Despite it being so bright, it shone no light on the roof or anything else. Instead, it dully pulsated, the bright light subtly changing colors between white, pale yellow and pale green and back again. As soon as I saw it, my knees nearly gave out, and I was overwhelmed by a kind of fear I have never felt before, or since. I could only stand there and stare at it for less than 10 seconds, before the orb somehow dipped down, until it seemed like it would melt into the roof, and suddenly shot back up, gone from view before in less than a second. No, I absolutely did not remember to take out my phone and start recording. My body felt frozen solid and I couldn’t move my limbs, until the orb was gone. Only then did I manage to move my legs and run home, scared out of my mind. Mind you, I was a serious, no-nonsense college student at the time, too. So, not kid who might have been imagining things.
And that’s where it started.
Additional story no1: Two years later, I talked about it with my work colleague , and he mentions that he went there when he was a teen, as he had a cousin there. They played out in the meadow on a sunny day, and just like that, the sun suddenly got shaded over. There were no trees around, but when they looked up, all they could see is a massive, dark gray disc, just silently floating there, above them. It stayed there for a few moments longer, and then just lazily lifted up and away from view.
Additional story no2: Spoke about it with my late grandmother’s best friend – a lovely old lady in her seventies, but still sharp as a whistle and really wise in (modern) ways I don’t see in elderly people all too often. Especially not from the small rural community where I’m from. She says that yes, she knows about the strange things in the sky, seen in and around that spot. Apparently, it’s been going on for decades, and she tells me how to the other side of the meadow, there used to be a smithy there. She used to live on the other side of the village, and when she was just a girl, maybe 10 years of age (now over 70 years ago), her father sent her to the blacksmith to have their horse’s horseshoes fixed. And as she carried them over the meadow, she suddenly saw something big and dark in the sky, also blocking the sun. Again, a large disc, so big it seemed to cover half the street in width, just silently floating there. Then, it moved a bit closer to her, but she got scared and basically dove into the bushes, along with the horseshoes, and the next time she dared to peek out, it was gone. She also mentioned that, for some reason, the horseshoes got so hot in her leather satchel, that they left singe-marks on the inside, and the had to drop them onto the ground and wait for them to cool off, before she was able to put it back into the satchel.
Additional story no3: She also says that back then, maybe a few years after that, a boy from the neighborhood went missing, after he went fishing to the canal nearby. A large search was organized, but the boy was never found… Until he wandered out of the woods, 2 years later, in nothing but his underwear and having no idea any time has passed.
#4
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#5
Growing up, my brother’s mental issues earned him most of our parents’ attention. At one point, I decided to even things up. The way the light shined into our bedroom caused an elongated shadow on the wall. Sometimes I’d imagine the shadow was a ghost. I decided she was a woman, and made up a backstory for her. I told my parents, who couldn’t see a ghost out of the shadow, but they believed me. Even my brother believed me. I talked about the ghost now and then, if I felt neglected. After my brother and I were too old to share a room, our parents took that room; I took theirs, and my brother got the den. Since I no longer lived in the room with the ghost, I stopped talking about it.
While I was in prison, I was on the phone with my mom, and she asked me if I remembered the ghost I’d seen. I told her I’d made it up to get attention. Mom didn’t believe me. She said I knew too many of the details to have made it up.
Another year or so, and we’re on the phone again. By this time, my parents had moved to a handicapped accessible house, and had just sold the old one. Mom asked me about my ghost again. I told her I’d made it up. Mom said that was funny, because the new owners had asked about activity. It seems they either saw or sensed two people, one an adult woman, and the other a child. Maybe I wasn’t making things up, after all.
#6
It’s not really a story exactly but…
My church used to be a hospice. That’s a hospital for dying people I think. The basement is unfinished and there are piles of dirt everywhere. I like to joke that that’s where the bodies are buried. I might not be entirely wrong…I swear I saw someone who I didn’t come down to the basement with the last time I went down there. The ghost basement…
#7
My primary school was apparently built on top of a really old burial ground – not an official graveyard though, so it was legal to build on it. People always said that the school was haunted, and the teachers would give a 3-day-detention to anybody caught talking about paranormal activity, with no reason why this rule was brought in place.
So naturally, everybody talked about anything that could remotely be paranormal. Here are a few examples of things that happened.
1. A girl died in a fire that burnt down the school. She tried to ring the school bell (before digital bells/PA systems were implemented) to warn everybody, but burnt before she could. That was quite a while ago, around 1936, and everyone knew this part was fact.
Back to the present: every so often, the water in every tap would stop working for no apparent reason. I don’t mean “oh people came to fix them and turned off the water for a day”, more like “the water turned off for a week every five weeks for actually no reason anybody knew”, ever since the school was rebuilt after the fire.
2. If you would wet your hand, put it on a certain wall and wait a few hours, the handprint would turn black/brown and not disappear. I did this with my friends in year 4 and it was still very visible as we left our year 6 graduation ceremony.
3. There was this one drainpipe that would always have a really quiet whispering sound around it, but we usually thought there was water in the pipe causing this sound – as is a reasonable explanation.
This one time my friend and I were really early to school, so we thought for shits and giggles we’d listen to the pipe. We distinctly heard two voices yelling at/talking to each other, and then they stopped and said “shh, somebody’s listening in”. Both of us heard this, so it wasn’t just me.
#8
About 40 years ago, a baby who had clearly been tortured and killed in a ritual sacrifice, was found in the woods near one of my town’s most popular summer spots. The murder is still unsolved and the baby’s identity is still unknown. It’s theorized that a group of Satanists or a coven of witches were/are responsible for this tragedy and that the baby was one of their own children.
#9
There are many in Winnipeg.
I’ve seen the Lady in White of the Fort Garry Hotel, myself. She came off as shy and not about ghost tour groups exploiting the paranormal. She was off to the side of a wall and I saw her momentarily. Didn’t make out her face but she had a lacy white ballgown with gloves and carrying a fan or satchel, her hair was up with curly tendrils framing her face. She looked to belong in about the 1910s-1920s, around the era when the hotel was built. There was a grand opening ball. Rumor has it this young lady was staying in the hotel around the time of the grand opening ball and learned her husband died on his way to meet her. She was so heartbroken she leapt from the window of her room. Usually she’s seen in the infamous 202 room but I saw her in a mirror in the front lobby area. I believe her surname was McMillan.
There are other spirits in the hotel. Watch out for the old hag who scares people in the stairwell.
The rails on the property of Union Station, downtown, I hear has a ghost of an old railway worker. Some staff and train conductors have reported seeing a light of a lantern floating around the tracks at night.
Union Station has a fair amount of reported spirits. Mostly reported by staff, as they are normally located in areas cut off from the public. The basement is the most active. That’s where the lower class and the sick were kept while waiting on immigration and medical treatment. People who were very sick were quarantined. Many died during the weeks or months process. Security and maintenance staff report hearing children crying and coughing when they go down there. An old train conductor has been seen.
On a more lighter and recent account, there was a dedicated staffer who died of cancer that’s been seen on the second floor balcony walkway, going from one door to the next. I’ve seen one of those doors opening and closing on it’s own. You could clearly see if someone was there or not. No one was there.
Same with the Planetarium. It didn’t used to be haunted until a lady died. She was also very involved in her work at the museum. It’s reported people would feel someone walking behind their seat or caress their head, or see a silhouette of someone walkabout in the projector area during shows. I haven’t experienced anything like that, but I don’t normally go to the Planetarium.
#10
Former hometown: A döner kebap place with a little “extra love” in their sauce. (allegedly)
#11
In my town there is this house called the Hahn mansion. A doctor would perform illegal abortions when he lived there in the early 1900s. He had a wife a lot younger than him and he would shoot near her to scare her. His wife committed suicide and he died later.
https://www.krem.com/article/features/haunted-hahn-house/293-609721186
#12
In Auckland, New Zealand, the Mercury Theatre is haunted. My father was working there in the seventies (plastering) and kept having his tools moved even when he was working alone. He’d put his trowel down for a second, then find it twenty feet or more away down the hallway. It stopped when he complained out loud. “I’m just here to do this work! Leave my stuff alone!” There was a piano that played all by itself and a backstage rope that never stopped swaying, even if it was tied up. It would be found untied later. The story was that someone had hanged himself there.
#13
This is a personal one. After my granddad passed away my Dad (the eldest child) was asked to look after his ashes by my nanna, she couldn’t bear to have them in the house. Nanna sold the family home and moved in a smaller unit and nothing more was thought about it.
Several months later, my Aunty was asked by the real estate agent who had sold the house (and subsequently acted as rental agent for the new owners) if there had been any “Odd goings on” in the house when my grandparents lived there.
My Aunty replied no and asked why. The agent said that the young women currently living in the house had experienced *things* like doors suddenly slamming shut in the faces of their boyfriends, or the kettle turning itself on every morning.
At the same time the agent was relaying this story to my Aunt, I went with my best friend to see her sister at the house she was renting (you guessed in Nanna and Granddads place.)
When I said who had owned the house “M” my besties sister, started telling me all the weird things going on including the doors and the kettle. M had two “Praying hands” that sat on the built in shelves in the lounge room which she used to sit apart with palms facing towards the room. It wasn’t unusual for the next morning to find the hands back together in ‘prayer’.
M’s recounted how one day she was at the sink and she could have sworn her boyfriend and pinched her on the butt, but when she turned around there was no one there.
The final straw came when she told me that one morning she had woken up to see and old man with grey hair and a ginger beard standing at the end of her bed. I asked what room she was sleeping in and she pointed to what used to be my Granddads bedroom.
I went home and told my folks about it and Mum and Dad shared a look before telling me what my Aunty had relayed from the agent.
The next day I went back to M’s place and I took a photo of my Nanna and Granddad standing in the lounge in front of the shelves. When I showed it to M, she blanched white and pointed at Granddad and said… “That’s him!”
Now nothing ever ‘scary’ ever happened to M or her house mate… but things really were taken up a notch if there was ever a man whom Granddad wouldn’t have approved of was in the house… THEY got the treatment, doors slamming in their face, random items falling off shelves onto them, icy blasts of water while they were in the shower…
When it all came out we were certain that Granddad was still around. Dad arranged to have his ashes scattered in the local harbour and M was never bothered again!
#14
Not a haunting, but in Maribel Caves Wisconsin there was a coven of witches who supposedly opened a portal to hell in the 1920s. I grew up right across the river from there.
#15
Helen’s Bridge, Grove Park Inn, Biltmore House.
#16
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#17
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#18
There’s a bridge that runs right next to a cemetery and a small church with a big moss covered tree out front so it could look a little creepy there. The name Monkey-Dog Bridge and the accounts of what exactly is haunted about it have varied greatly.
1. Origin Story: A circus truck taking a detour off the interstate got lost and a Monkey escaped from the truck then breeding with local wild dogs. Their descendants are the current Monkey-Dogs.
2. A woman was driving across the bridge and when she glanced in her rearview she saw a hybrid creature with the body of a dog and the head and tail of a monkey chasing her car. Crazy twist to this story that’s never made sense: She then looked down into her lap and saw her own head.
3. If you go the bridge at midnight on Saturday/Sunday/Halloween and walk to each corner of the bridge to place a coin, when you get back to the corner you started with the coin will be gone. I’ve tried this one each of these supposed nights and it doesn’t work, btw.
#19
The Congelier House in Pittsburgh, PA
According to legend, the house on 1129 Ridge Ave. was built in the 1860s in the Manchester neighborhood in Pittsburgh’s Northside. Charles Congelier was the original owner and inhabitant, along with his wife Lyda and their maid Essie. Congelier made a fortune as a direct result of the Civil War and moved his family north to settle in the booming industry town of Pittsburgh. Like many great tragic stories, it ends with infidelity and a jealous wife. Lyda, after discovering her husband and Essie were having an affair in a rage, took several knives from the kitchen and slaughtered her unfaithful husband and his paramour. She was found by a neighbor several days later, calmly sitting in a chair with the severed head of the maid in her lap.
After the grisly murders the house was dormant for quite some time until a railroad company purchased it in 1892, planning to convert it into housing for their staff. After several workers complained of strange noises and unexplained happenings in the house, the railroad abandoned it and put it up for sale where it remained on the market for several years until 1900 when Adolph C. Brunrichter, a German-born doctor, purchased the house. Brunrichter was described by his neighbors as a recluse who did not often partake in socializing and spent much of time in the house by himself.
But on the night of August 12th, 1901, neighbors reported the sounds of a woman screaming and strange lights in the home. The police were called and were appalled to find the body of a decapitated woman and the doctor, nowhere to be found. What comes next is straight out of American Horror Story as they discovered a laboratory in the basement with several more body parts and, most horrifyingly, a severed head that Dr. Brunrichter had used in his ghoulish experiments to keep victims of decapitation alive after the fact.
The doctor was never seen again, though almost 30 years later some believe he emerged from hiding in New York, drunk and claiming to have conducted strange experiments in Pittsburgh. Police did not put much weight on the man’s claimed identity and eventually released him from prison, deeming him harmless and never to appear in history again.
Thanks to its dark history, which only seemed to grow with each new tenant, the house developed a reputation as a home for wayward spirits. According to some accounts, Thomas Edison himself was one of the many who visited the house to investigate the notorious paranormal phenomenon. Along with Julia Murray, a psychic medium of the time, they claimed to encounter a malevolent spirit with the power to harm the living and the ability to travel beyond the confines of the house.
It continued to be dormant of any new inhabitants until it was once again purchased, this time by the Equitable Gas Company, again to be converted into apartments for workers. As before, the workers inside reported strange noises, disembodied voices, and two workers were discovered dead in the basement of the house. No cause of death or homicide suspect was ever found and many of the men quickly moved out of the housing. The company continued to maintain a presence in the area but in November 1927, a massive gas explosion resulted in spectacular damage to the surrounding area, leaving 27 dead and over 500 people injured. The house itself was totally destroyed in the blast leaving only a crater in the earth where once the house had stood.
The site, however, wasn’t free of its dark past just because the house was gone. Several locals continued to report strange occurrences happening in and around the former location of the house. Leading some to suggest the explosion was caused by the Devil in an attempt to reclaim the dark and mysterious house for himself.
#20
some wiered stories 😁
#21
You think I need a silly haunting story, FOOLS. the village where my friends live has a park, we hang out there. Anyway, the mini woods next to it had a case of a girl being murdered in the woods, however the story was never published because the grieving mother wanted to keep it private. Anyway, a few years ago someone hung themselves in that woods. The branch snapped off but the tree is still there to this day. I walked past it another time and I saw… Police tape? Wonder what it was for. Funny thing is, this is a lovely area. It’s not rough or anything. Still makes me wonder…
#22
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#23
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#24
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#25
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
#26
In Montréal there’s plenty of haunts so definitely check them out while I’ll list a couple down below
source https://dailyhive.com/montreal/haunted-places-motreal-ghosts-halloween
Mont Royal Cemetery
the cemetery along the path of Mont Royal was established in 1852 and hosts more than 160,000 graves. The most famous paranormal sighting is of an Algonquin warrior who roams the hills of the cemetery.The entire area is heavily guarded at nighttime to prevent people from performing black masses and sacrifices that are said to increase paranormal activity.Guests have reportedly claimed to have their cellphone’s data freeze, and the unmistakable sounds of coffins opening fill the dead air
Griffintown
Griffintown is one of the city’s most historic neighbourhoods. Through the years, it’s witnessed dying Irish refugees during the Famine of 1847, but it’s the ghost of Mary Gallagher, the headless prostitute, that haunts the Griffintown borough.
In 1879, Gallagher was murdered and decapitated by the wife of a client, Susie Kennedy. The headless spectre of Gallagher is said to return to Griffintown’s old brewery and iconic green bridge in search of her head
Follow Us