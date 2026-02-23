Residente: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Residente
February 23, 1978
Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico
48 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Residente?
René Pérez Joglar is a Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, and filmmaker known for his potent lyrical commentary. His distinctive blend of hip-hop with diverse Latin American styles resonates globally.
He rose to prominence as a co-founder of the alternative rap group Calle 13, whose debut album quickly garnered widespread critical acclaim. The group’s early work was noted for its sarcastic yet deeply engaging lyrical style.
Early Life and Education
Born in Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico, René Pérez Joglar grew up surrounded by art and music, with his mother, Flor Joglar de Gracia, an actress and his father, Reinaldo Pérez Ramírez, a lawyer and musician. This artistic environment nurtured his early creative interests.
He pursued formal arts education at the Escuela de Artes Plásticas in San Juan and later earned a master’s degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design. During his studies, he developed his unique artistic voice and began writing rap songs.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Residente was married to Argentine actress Soledad Fandiño from 2013 to 2017, a relationship that often drew media attention.
He shares a son, Milo Pérez Joglar, with Fandiño, with whom he co-parents, and is currently partnered with Polish model Kasia Marciniak.
Career Highlights
As a leading figure in alternative hip-hop, Residente first achieved massive success with Calle 13, releasing five critically acclaimed albums. The group collected an unprecedented 29 Latin Grammy Awards, making them the most awarded Latin artists.
He launched his solo career in 2015, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017, which was inspired by a genealogical DNA test and recorded with musicians worldwide. Residente has also championed social justice causes and served as a spokesperson for UNICEF and Amnesty International campaigns.
His influence extends to filmmaking, where he is making his directorial debut with the historical epic “Porto Rico,” slated to star Bad Bunny, Javier Bardem, Edward Norton, and Viggo Mortensen.
Signature Quote
“Siempre digo lo que pienso, mis letras groseras son más educadas que tu silencio.”
