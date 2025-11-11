I Rescued A Husky And Later He Saved Me From An Abusive Relationship

I found Kyro through an ad on Craigslist. His Mother had abandoned Kyro and his 9 siblings. The owner sent out a plea online for assistance in raising the puppies. I gladly volunteered and helped to bottle feed, raise and find the puppies homes. Kyro ended up coming home with me because I couldn’t resist his chunky puppy belly!
When I adopted Kyro I was trapped in an abusive relationship, in which I had lost all hope of escaping. Kyro became my excuse to go on adventures and escape the situation. Ultimately, I left my ex due to him beginning to target Kyro with his rage. Kyro was and is my world – I couldn’t bare to see anything happen to him. After several months of us being out of the situation and adventuring around – I found a deep passion for photography. Capturing our travels together became my inspiration and gave me the bravery to find my happiness and strength once again. A peace settled in my soul and I found our daily adventures to be a healing process that started to repair me inside and out.
The nickname Goldilocks and the Wolf was given to us by my Mother. With my long blonde hair and Kyro’s Agouti coloring – the name just stuck. It became my Instagram name and the name of my photography business. Through the lens of my camera I tried to capture the ‘Fairy-tale’ moments we were seeing in our journeys together. Fairy-tales certainly are better when you have a Knight in shining armor. Or, in my case, a blue-eyed hero covered in fur. Together we have learned to stop and enjoy even the most simple of moments. And we both certainly appreciate the moments that absolutely take your breath away. I have caught Kyro so many times just sitting and watching the world around him. With Kyro by my side I’ve learned to brave and try things I would have never considered before. For example, waking up at 3AM to hike a mountain just to watch the sun crest over the mountains.
Where would I be had Kyro not come into my life? I honestly can’t answer that question. I just count my blessings every day that he ended up with me. Kyro’s happiness and my happiness have become reflections of one another. Focusing on photography has really opened my eyes to the world around me. Colors, sights and places look so much more vibrant and full of life. The wonder around me has absorbed me into a constant state of Wanderlust. Kyro raised a shroud from my life. He tore back all of my fears and really saw right into my soul. He showed me the person I couldn’t see inside myself. The person he saw and loved. He has helped me to become the person I’ve always wanted to be – inside of the shadow of myself I was before. It’s hard to look into Kyro’s eyes and not see an old soul there. An understanding of things that went greater than myself. His eyes are like looking into the eyes of someone who has lived a hundred life times.
Now I am working on sharing my story with the world. It has not be easy to relive the memories of the past abuse, but my goal is to help inspire others that are in (or were in) situations like mine. To help others see that there is a positive after all of the negative and that one day… You will find yourself again. I found my four-legged Knight – who knows where yours is waiting.
