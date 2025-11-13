These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

by

The world is full of terrifying stories about neglected animals who desperately need our love and help. Speaking for those who have no voice is one of the kindest and most meaningful things a human being can do. While streets are full of abandoned animals without food or shelter, organizations like Animals Lebanon are dedicating all their energy to give neglected animals a second chance at life. And if you feel inspired to be a part of the change, if you ever see an animal suffering, make sure to contact your local animal shelters who can save the poor creature before it’s too late.

More info: Animals Lebanon

When you first see a photo of these two adorable puppies you wouldn’t think they have survived the most horrible condition you can image

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

After learning about this story Bored Panda contacted Animals Lebanon rescue group and received more information from the group’s members about the entire situation. Our team has also created a video about this heartbreaking story and its happy ending.

Recently, Animals Lebanon Shelter shared some terrifying photos

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

The team rescued two animals, one is named Hazel

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

And the other is Aiden

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

According to Maggie, “When I first spotted Hazel she looked to me like a ghost: skin and bones, completely bald, with sores, not able to walk simply as she couldn’t stop itching. We thought Hazel was the only survivor until Aiden showed up. He was simply petrified and barely able to walk. And he was running in the middle of the street with people shoo’ing him away.
They would only go out to the nearby dumpster to scavenge for food.”

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

“All the animals we rescue suffered from severe abuse and cruelty, but when I saw Hazel and Aiden I knew that they need so much more to recover.
And I felt responsible for them, to get them through this and show them – there is no more suffering.”

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

Slowly both of the dogs started to recover but there still was a long road ahead

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

Both animals needed a lot of help adjusting to their new environment, they had to learn that not all human beings are cruel and that they could trust the people who were taking care of them at Animals Lebanon.

When both of the dogs started to recover, it was hard to believe how different they actually looked

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

Turns out both Hazel and Aiden have adorable fur!

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

Now both dogs are completely healthy and look unrecognizable

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery
These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

If you want to support Animals Lebanon you can make a donation to this rescue group.

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

You can watch Bored Panda’s video about Hazel and Aiden to learn more about their story!

After learning about this story people jumped to show their support

These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery
These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery
These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery
These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery
These Abused Dogs Were Rescued From The Streets By A Shelter And Made A Spectacular Recovery

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Mom Turns Her 9-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Into Iconic Characters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Rivals Season 2 Image
After ‘Rivals’ Season 2, Fans Are Begging for a Spinoff With This Character
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2025
Why Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks Great
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2023
A Tribute To My Wife
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Season 5 Episode 9 Review: “Lies of Omission”
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2015
16-Year-Old Girl Wins National Art Competition With Stunning Hyper-Realistic Pencil Portrait
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.