Owl Recognizes The Man Who Saved Her, Gives Him The Most Heartfelt Hug

by

GiGi, a great horned owl, was at death’s door when she was brought to Wild at Heart Rescue, Mississippi. The poor thing suffered a massive head trauma, possibly after being hit by a car.

“This bird was one of the most critical we have ever taken care of,” Missy Dubuisson, the rescue’s founder, said. “The fact that this bird has lived is beyond comprehension.” However, after an extensive treatment, GiGi got better. It probably wouldn’t have been possible if not for the care of Douglas “Doug” Pojeky, known as the “birds of prey whisperer.”

“In all my years of working with birds of prey, I have never seen someone with such a bond with these magnificent birds,” Dubuisson explained. GiGi trusted Pojeky completely. When he was gone for some time to visit his family in Michigan, upon his return GiGi couldn’t hold her excitement. Not only did she start dancing, she rested her head on his shoulder and hugged him. “It literally brings tears to my eyes to watch him interact with these birds,” Dubuisson added. “They absolutely know him and trust him. It’s the trust that you see in her face.”

More info: wildatheartrescue.org | Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

The owl was so grateful to her rescuer Pojeky that she couldn’t stop hugging him when the man came back from a trip

“This bird was one of the most critical we have ever taken care of”

Pojeky helped the owl to recover after a significant head trauma

“In all my years of working with birds of prey, I have never seen someone with such a bond with these magnificent birds,” said the rescue’s founder

“They absolutely know him and trust him. It’s the trust that you see in her face”

Watch the video here:

