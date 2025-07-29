People Are Sharing Before And After Adoption Pictures Of Their Cats And It’s Heartwarming (35 Pics)

Love can be life-changing for everyone. And for rescued animals, this is literally what happens. When given a new forever loving home, neglected cats blossom.
As they discover affection, care, and friendship, time flies. And guess what? The transformations are so powerful you can see them with the naked eye! And some of these kittens are now a bunch of beautiful indoor tigers. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most heartwarming kittens on their adoption day vs now that show the night-and-day difference a rescue can make. To all the Pandas out there, share your feline adoption stories in the comments!
#1 The Difference A Rescue Can Make
#2 Remy B. Nobody Loved Him For 6 Years, Until We Did
#3 My Wife And I Rescued This Sweet Little Girl Last July. This Is Her Now
#4 It’s Almost A Year Since My Friend Brought Home A Rescue Kitten, So She Decided To Recreate The First Picture She Took Of Him
#5 This Is Leo And We’ve Been Besties Since 2012. He Was Born Under My Stairs, And I Rescued Him. We Love Each Other Very Much
#6 My Sweet Boy Keller. I Would Die For Him
#7 Harvey’s Skinny Body Was Found Abandoned In A Ditch. Fast Forward 5 Years, He’s Now A Confident, Happy, Healthy Boi With A Career In Modelling
#8 One Year Ago When I Rescued Her And Now, Showing Gratitude
#9 8 Years Ago For My Birthday I Adopted A Blind Kitten From A Struggling Rescue On Craigslist
#10 Little Man Rescue Almost One Year Ago And Today
#11 My Dad Found This Cutie Alongside The Road While Working. I’d Like To Say He Lives A Spoiled Life. October Vs. Now
#12 My Little Rescue Kitten Isn’t So Little Anymore
#13 Took A Stray Mother Cat And Her Kittens Home. A Month After, She Has No More Mange Problem And I Have 3 Fat Kittens Too
#14 This Is 1.5 Years Old Pelle. I Became His Momma When His Cat Momma Didn’t Want To Take Care Of Him
#15 I Found Chelvin Very Sick And Malnourished Just Outside My Neighborhood. He Was Only A Few Weeks Old. Three Weeks Of Love And Care Went A Long Way
#16 From A Scared And Starving Kitten Found Under My Boyfriend’s House, To A Fat And Curious Little Hell Raiser 6 Months Later
#17 Pugsley The Rescue Cat Before And After. It’s Amazing What A Little Love And Some Strong Antibiotics Can Do
#18 Cat Foster Family Said “Don’t You Want To Adopt These Two? They’d Be So Happy Together.” They Were So Right
#19 Just Got This Before Pic From The Shelter. From A Stray In Thailand To The Queen Of Our Apartment, Meet Connie
#20 He’s A Whole Lot Better Compared To When He Was First Rescued! My Friend Took Him In. He’s Playful And Living His Best Life
#21 My 96g Hand Rear Boy Made It! He’s Now 2kg And Almost 4 Months Old. He And His Rescue Sister Have Given My Life Meaning
#22 Meet Frankie! Adopted Him From The Shelter Six Weeks Ago. Now I Know Why Parents Say “They Grow Up So Fast!”
#23 Fenek – Six Months Ago And Today
#24 The Guy From A Bus Stop Who Ate All Of Our Food
#25 In The 1st Pic Is My Boyfriend’s Cat When He Found Her In The Rain Meowing Alone, 2nd Is A Few Days After He Cleaned And Fed Her, And 3rd Is Her Today, Six Months After He Found Her
#26 Here’s Mine
#27 Our Rescue Tiara – She Went Through 3 Foster Homes Before Coming Home And Never Leaving My Side Again
#28 From Being Found Frozen Into The Side Of The Highway, To Losing Part Of Her Tail From The Trauma, To Gorgeous Girl Living The Best Life. She’s Brought So Much Love Into Our Lives
#29 I Adopted A Stray Cat 3 Months Ago. She Was Very Weak And Couldn’t Stand On Her Own Legs. But She Was Truly A Fighter. Meet Katie
#30 Peter The Cat On The Day My Daughter Rescued It From A Ditch, And Four Years Later
#31 Three Months & Two Lbs Later
He was given up by his previous owners and spent 4+ months malnourished, matted, and uncared for in a shelter, even though he’s the sweetest and most gentle cat I’ve met. I’m grateful for every day that I get to spoil this kitty.
#32 Exactly One Year When I Rescued Him. He Had A Lot Of Medical Problems And Almost Didn’t Survive When He Had FCV. He Is Now A Healthy Whiny Lil Baby With A Small Head
#33 Rah And Luna, From “Dumpster Kitties To Laying Pretty”
#34 Mako And Bolin (Censored For Gross Eye Stuff)
#35 My Wickett, First At 3 Weeks Old When He Came In As A Foster, Then 12 Weeks After I Adopted, Then His First Birthday And Today
