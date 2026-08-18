XL Bully Roams Without Leash Or Muzzle, Owner Laughs After It “Plays” With Pregnant Neighbor

I love dogs, no doubt about it, but that doesn’t stop fear from taking over me when I am in proximity to the big ones. It definitely has everything to do with my neighbor’s Doberman chasing and biting my friend in front of me when we were kids.
Speaking of big dogs, this pregnant woman was terrified of her neighbor’s XL bully that often roamed the streets without a leash or muzzle. Much to her dismay, her partner dismissed her concerns because he liked it a lot. Scroll down to uncover why she was hesitating to report its owner’s illegal actions!
The last thing a pregnant woman needs is drama from family and stress because of someone’s behavior
shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster was afraid of her neighbor’s aggressive XL bully dog, which was illegally let out without a leash and muzzle in public
user21852154 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When the pregnant poster was cleaning her car, the dog “playfully” jumped on her, and she was absolutely petrified of him
user18526052 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Much to her dismay, her partner dismissed her concerns, while her mom was angry that they didn’t switch houses immediately
Moreover, she couldn’t even report the dog owner, as the woman was nasty and might harass the poster if she found out
Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who vents about the conundrum she was stuck in. She was pregnant and lived on a rough council estate with her partner. The drama started all because of her neighbor who had an XL bully. Whenever the woman went to her friend’s house 2 minutes away, she would take it out without a leash or muzzle, which was illegal.
Now, the author liked dogs, but she was bitten by one as a child and had seen many such violent instances with them. When it came to her neighbor’s XL bully, it had never personally attacked them, but she was still scared of it. After all, it got into fights with other dogs, and she knew from the screams she heard through the walls that it had bitten the owner’s autistic grandson.
Unlike her, the OP’s partner liked the dog and brushed off her concerns. She was still extra careful while going out after she got pregnant, but a “friendly” encounter with it totally shook her. She was cleaning the car when it jumped on her back playfully, but she was petrified. The poster fumed that her partner still dismissed her even after this incident, but her mom was furious.
She demanded that they move, and when her daughter refused, she accused her of putting money above a baby. Moreover, the narrator really wanted to report the dog owner, but the woman had a history of being nasty. The OP felt that she would figure out who filed the report and harass her. The whole situation was stressing her out, but she didn’t know how to resolve it.
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
In 2022, it was reported that more than half of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the UK involved a bully XL. Also, since 1 February 2024, it has been a criminal offense to own or possess an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a valid Certificate of Exemption, and to comply with strict rules, such as using a leash and a muzzle in public. Despite that, the news reports that the attacks are still happening.
It’s probably because of people like the dog owner in the story, who act recklessly and break the law, with zero regard for other people’s safety. According to the UK Government, the penalty for letting an XL bully out in public places without a leash or a muzzle is that it will no longer be exempt from the ban, and it could be seized by the police. Moreover, owners could also be prosecuted.
The OP felt that she would be in more danger if she reported the nasty woman. There was a chance that she would just get a warning and the dog wouldn’t be taken away. It’s sad to think that when she was going through so much stress, her husband dismissed her fears, while her mom got mad at her. After all, pregnancy is no walk in the garden, as research highlights the changes that it can spark.
The woman’s body adapts extensively, while hormonal shifts prepare it for childbirth and nursing. Studies also emphasize that their psychological well-being can take a dip during pregnancy. A nasty neighbor, an aggressive dog, and a moody family are the last things the poster needed. Despite everything, netizens suggested reporting the woman. Would you do it? Let us know in the comments!
Netizens urged the poster to report the XL bully owner, as her actions were illegal and the dog could attack anyone
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