89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

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If you’ve ever felt gutsy or handy enough to attempt a home DIY project, you know it can be very satisfying—from something as simple as pulling back a strip of masking tape to reveal a crisp line of paint to totally transforming how a space looks, feels, and can be used. Sure, sometimes these projects require a bit of time and skill (and sometimes a bucketload of materials), but this is your home after all—a place you’d like to enjoy, feel relaxed in, be inspired by, and maybe even show off a little to your guests—and sometimes all that effort pays off.

It sure did for these DIYers, who shared their upgrades in the r/DIYUK subreddit. Just take a look at what they were able to achieve in their homes with some elbow grease, creativity, and, we’re guessing, a fair amount of patience.

#1 I Built A New Garden Gate Out Of Old Floor Boards And Added An Additional Security Feature

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Several-Anteater4597

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

#2 Made Some Shelves

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: ContributionFast7938

#3 Media Wall / Faux Hearth

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Hran944

“DIY culture is having a major moment,” at least according to Elle India’s Unnati Sheth, and in recent years, we’ve seen “maker culture” on the rise. If your algorithm is anything like mine, you probably only need to take a short scroll through your Instagram Reels to see what I mean.

But as London’s Science Museum explains, the idea of “doing it yourself” is nothing new. People have been making, mending and tinkering for hundreds of years, taking part in “productive leisure” either for luxury or, more often, out of necessity.

#4 Admiration For Fiddly Cut Fence On Top Of Stone Wall

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: BonnieH1

#5 Garden Remodel

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: _absent_minded_

#6 Did Some Sanding, Feeling Pleased

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Candid-Demand-7903

The postwar period of the 1950s and ’60s, the Science Museum explains, saw an explosion in DIY, helped by rising homeownership, better pay, more leisure time, and a shortage of skilled labor. This surge, they explain, was fuelled by new media: TV programs and magazines began to bring practical advice into people’s homes.

At first, the Science Museum notes, the magazines focused on “the basics like bricklaying or wallpaper hanging” (pretty ambitious “basics,” if you ask me), broadening out over time to reflect “the widening skills and interests of the nation’s DIY enthusiasts” by covering things like furniture or interior design.

#7 So I Finally Finished My Project I Am So Bloody Happy. It’s Not Perfect In A Few Places But I Did It Myself (Mostly) Thanks To This Sub. More Info In The Decription

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: ajfromuk

#8 Budget Bathroom Makeover – Before & After

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: cosmic_kat

#9 Before, During And After Pics Of My Kitchen

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: DesperateFlanders

The movement soon developed its own stores and products, too. B&Q, for example, was founded in Southampton in 1969. Today it describes itself as “the UK’s leading home improvement and garden living retailer with over 311 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.”

And while DIY has changed considerably since those early days—gradually expanding beyond home improvement to encompass everything from arts and crafts to making and repairing all kinds of things—the business built around helping people do it themselves has only continued to grow around the world.

#10 Just Some Shelves, But Quite Proud Of The Result

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Sad-Vegetable-1332

#11 Ruined Potting Shed To Garden Hideaway

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: pumblechook17

#12 My BBQ Area

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: droomurray

Statista estimates that revenue in the global DIY and hardware store market reached $3.09 trillion in 2026, with the market expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.4% through 2030. The category covers everything from tools, building materials, and paint to bathroom fixtures and floor coverings, giving some sense of just how broad the DIY and home-improvement market has become.

The UK market is expected to grow, too, with Statista forecasting continued increases in DIY and hardware revenue between 2026 and 2030. But while the numbers give us a sense of the industry’s scale, they don’t tell us much about what’s motivating homeowners to spend that money in the first place.

#13 How It Started vs. How It’s Going!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Flying_Hurker

#14 My Dad Went With A Creative Approach To Covering A Gap In His Skirting Board Where A Radiator Was Removed

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: diycozigotta

#15 Single Female With A Vision!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: OctoberScorpio77

There may be a practical reason for the growing attention people are paying to their living spaces. As Statista explains, there has been a shift in recent years, with rising house prices prompting British homeowners to invest in their homes and improve them according to their needs, lifestyles, and locations. The site also identifies durability and maintenance as two key reasons British homeowners take on home improvements, particularly when they plan to stay in their property for the long term.

#16 Anybody Want To Own Up To This?

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: ian1865

#17 Brought Some Life Back Into This House – Before/After Pics!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: AgileOwl5769

#18 I Made A Built In Bed For My Daughter

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Pete1989

But deciding to improve your home is one thing; deciding to tackle the work yourself is another. The stats don’t exactly explain why anyone would choose to spend their precious weekends with paint chips in their hair or wrestling with flat-pack instruction manuals.

Obviously, there will always be the crafty enthusiasts who wouldn’t picture a weekend any other way, but for many, there’s also a practical incentive: taking on some jobs yourself can save on professional labor costs, while the skills you pick up along the way might come in handy for future projects.

#19 I Plastered An Entire Room For The First Time

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: supposedly_educated

#20 Rate My Before And After Of This Staircase Renovation

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: iou88336

#21 Build A Wardrobe, It’s Not Perfect But I Learned A Lot From Building It

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: ElliottCoe

After all, according to a YouGov survey conducted in 2024, “Most Britons (54%) feel they are generally capable at DIYing.” Still, when it comes to DIY, some jobs are clearly more approachable than others. Britons were most comfortable with jobs like building self-assembly furniture (65%) or tackling painting and decorating (52%), while jobs like fixing a running toilet, woodwork, and tiling were more likely to be left to the professionals.

#22 First Attempt At DIY

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Historical-Split-274

#23 Please Go Easy On Me – I’m Only 19 :)

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Jonathan__m06

#24 Budget IKEA Fitted Wardrobes

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: jacoblb_

These days, however, “doing it yourself” doesn’t necessarily mean doing it alone. The internet has become a vast source of inspiration (hello, Pinterest) and practical advice. From step-by-step YouTube tutorials and Instagram makeovers to forums where people can ask questions, troubleshoot problems, and compare notes, it’s become a tool as handy as any other in one’s toolbox—for the slightly daunted, the cautiously confident, and the plain proud alike.

#25 From Zero Tools To “I Built An Outdoor Kitchen” – All Thanks To You Lot

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Fun-Mango-5157

#26 Revamped My Mum’s Kitchen On A Budget. What Do You Think?

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: alliethomas18

#27 Tidying Up An Eyesore

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: JesusIsComingLookBzy

That can be particularly valuable when it comes to home improvement, where products, suppliers, building regulations, and codes can vary depending on where you live. The r/DIYUK subreddit, for example, is specifically for DIY content relating to the UK and Republic of Ireland, giving DIYers a place to share advice, troubleshoot problems, and show off their projects.

We’ve featured some of our favorite, most inspiring home improvement projects from the subreddit on this list. The odd one might be a little baffling, but taken together, they perhaps show another reason these online spaces are so useful: they don’t just help people figure out how to tackle a tricky job; they also give them the inspiration and confidence to try.

#28 DIY Home Office Garage Conversion

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Cautious_Success_927

#29 I Landscaped My Garden This Summer

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Kloppite1

#30 Two Months Of Evenings And Weekends, Did Everything Myself

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: djnexusOG

After all, there’s something particularly rewarding about seeing an idea become reality, learning along the way, and eventually standing back to admire what you managed to accomplish. Whether it’s a unique security feature (now that’s a good boy), a quaint skirting detail, or a total overhaul that transforms a dingy, disused, or awkward space, the finished result comes with a story attached—and one that’s a little more personal when you did the work yourself, paint chips and all.

#31 Freshened Up The Stairs In My Ex Council Hose. :) First Time Home Owner

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: JlouM

#32 Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Bricklayer Had Some Time On His Hands

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: inkybluish

#34 Quite Pleased With My Bench

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: National-Bluejay3784

#35 Look What I Just Found Hiding In Our Victorian House! Tips To Restore Entire Bannister?

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: bbsystemz

#36 Update: The Square And Plumb Door Now Has A Square And Plumb Opening

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: mingilator

#37 Just Wanted To Share A Small Bit Of DIY Work I’m Quite Proud Of

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: WeatherSorry

#38 Who Needs An Electrician When You Have An Extension Lead And A Drill?

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: vortex1005

#39 Fitted Our Oak Work Surface Around The Stone Walls

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: japaneseanemones

#40 Wife And I Cleaned The Patio. Next Step Planters

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: naqaster

#41 The Dreaded Hall/Stairs/Landing Project That’s Been On The Cards For 5 Years

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Rude-Leader-5665

#42 I Made Myself This Drink Shade

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: clungeknuckle

#43 I DIY’d Underfloor Insulation, Heating And Tiling In My Kitchen For The First Time

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: impamiizgraa

#44 Boarded My Loft This Weekend With The Help Of My 73yo Dad. Both Diyers

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Despoiling40k

#45 Self Build Garden Room/Office

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: BlackLionFilm

#46 Fitting Skirting To A Round Bay

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: slghn01

#47 Created Some Much Needed Storage Above The Stairs

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: RJCoxy

#48 2 Months By Myself, First Time. Quite Chuffed With It

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: TechEn92

#49 Surprising Find When Lifting Up My Living Room Floorboards

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Bravo-701

#50 Bedroom Makeover. Don’t Look Too Closely!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Several-Anteater4597

#51 Finished My DIY Kitchen. Very Pleased With The Results

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Pedro_Mendez

#52 Dad Hack To Keep Them Cool

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: slimebomb1

#53 Not A Trades Person, But I Had A Go At Building A Faux Chimney, I Think It Looks Alright. First Real Project I’ve Taken On Like This

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Mcrln

#54 Built A Floor Beneath My Floor

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Commercial-Ad4508

#55 130 Year Old Floors Before And After

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: kimchistorm1234

#56 The Bog Is Finished

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: M0nkeyTenni5

#57 I Transformed This Waterlogged Yard Completely Solo Over 8 Weeks. No Contractors

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Kind_Football8443

#58 Some Pics Of My Kitchen I’m Pretty Proud Of

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Loveallthe

#59 Got There In The End

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: MorningToast

#60 Appreciation Post For The Staircase My Dad Made

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Main_Complaint8254

#61 Garage To Wfh Office

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Spacefireymonkey

#62 £150 Kitchen Redo. Zero DIY Knowledge And On Mat Leave With Newborn, Before And After

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: angusthecrab

#63 Quoted £300 For Shelves, So Made My Own

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: PumpedUpPatek

#64 Couldn’t Afford A New Kitchen

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Commercial-Sound-999

#65 Built A New Planter Around An Old Jasmine, And Released Her Roots To The Ground

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Jelleeley

#66 First Ever Attempt At Tiling

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#67 DIY Alcove Attempt

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: BrownBagHead84

#68 Bathroom Reno Complete

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: MrJoell

#69 1 Year Of Ownership

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: General_Squash7863

#70 Can’t Afford A New Kitchen Yet So Painted The Cabinets

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: hanni91

#71 First Time Tiling, How Did I Do?

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Yes-Sir-Eeee

#72 It Took Me An Age But I Built An Alcove Desk And Shelves

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: abitginger

#73 Replaced My Sink Today

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Palx112

#74 Front Room Renovation

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: fuku_visit

#75 How Did I Do? (Garage To Office Conversion)

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Many-Giraffe-2341

#76 I Think I Did Okay

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: countessofsnowden

#77 Repairing A Wooden Bay Window Frame

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Rumblotron

#78 Resowed My Mossy Lawn With Grass Seed

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Tightpaprak

#79 Garden Office Project Complete!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Waste-Shirt-5000

#80 Driveway

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Derbytillidie

#81 Baffling As Well As Impressive!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: inkybluish

#82 The Biggest Project I’ve Tackled So Far

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: jolivague

#83 Bought A New Gaff And Thought I’d Spruce Up The Floors A Bit

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Ru5k0

#84 Roof Terrace Refurb

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: TheNarwhalTusk

#85 I Built This

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: fly4seasons

#86 Before And After

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: southwardyeti1

#87 Pleased With My New En Suite

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: throwaway2018568

#88 My First Attempt At Panelling!

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: Still-Screen

#89 DIY Built In Wardrobes

89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

Image source: rovdog

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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