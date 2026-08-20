89 Times People Put Time And Effort Into Renovating Their Homes Themselves And Achieved Amazing Things (New Pics)

If you’ve ever felt gutsy or handy enough to attempt a home DIY project, you know it can be very satisfying—from something as simple as pulling back a strip of masking tape to reveal a crisp line of paint to totally transforming how a space looks, feels, and can be used. Sure, sometimes these projects require a bit of time and skill (and sometimes a bucketload of materials), but this is your home after all—a place you’d like to enjoy, feel relaxed in, be inspired by, and maybe even show off a little to your guests—and sometimes all that effort pays off.
It sure did for these DIYers, who shared their upgrades in the r/DIYUK subreddit. Just take a look at what they were able to achieve in their homes with some elbow grease, creativity, and, we’re guessing, a fair amount of patience.
#1 I Built A New Garden Gate Out Of Old Floor Boards And Added An Additional Security Feature
Image source: Several-Anteater4597
#2 Made Some Shelves
Image source: ContributionFast7938
#3 Media Wall / Faux Hearth
Image source: Hran944
“DIY culture is having a major moment,” at least according to Elle India’s Unnati Sheth, and in recent years, we’ve seen “maker culture” on the rise. If your algorithm is anything like mine, you probably only need to take a short scroll through your Instagram Reels to see what I mean.
But as London’s Science Museum explains, the idea of “doing it yourself” is nothing new. People have been making, mending and tinkering for hundreds of years, taking part in “productive leisure” either for luxury or, more often, out of necessity.
#4 Admiration For Fiddly Cut Fence On Top Of Stone Wall
Image source: BonnieH1
#5 Garden Remodel
Image source: _absent_minded_
#6 Did Some Sanding, Feeling Pleased
Image source: Candid-Demand-7903
The postwar period of the 1950s and ’60s, the Science Museum explains, saw an explosion in DIY, helped by rising homeownership, better pay, more leisure time, and a shortage of skilled labor. This surge, they explain, was fuelled by new media: TV programs and magazines began to bring practical advice into people’s homes.
At first, the Science Museum notes, the magazines focused on “the basics like bricklaying or wallpaper hanging” (pretty ambitious “basics,” if you ask me), broadening out over time to reflect “the widening skills and interests of the nation’s DIY enthusiasts” by covering things like furniture or interior design.
#7 So I Finally Finished My Project I Am So Bloody Happy. It’s Not Perfect In A Few Places But I Did It Myself (Mostly) Thanks To This Sub. More Info In The Decription
Image source: ajfromuk
#8 Budget Bathroom Makeover – Before & After
Image source: cosmic_kat
#9 Before, During And After Pics Of My Kitchen
Image source: DesperateFlanders
The movement soon developed its own stores and products, too. B&Q, for example, was founded in Southampton in 1969. Today it describes itself as “the UK’s leading home improvement and garden living retailer with over 311 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.”
And while DIY has changed considerably since those early days—gradually expanding beyond home improvement to encompass everything from arts and crafts to making and repairing all kinds of things—the business built around helping people do it themselves has only continued to grow around the world.
#10 Just Some Shelves, But Quite Proud Of The Result
Image source: Sad-Vegetable-1332
#11 Ruined Potting Shed To Garden Hideaway
Image source: pumblechook17
#12 My BBQ Area
Image source: droomurray
Statista estimates that revenue in the global DIY and hardware store market reached $3.09 trillion in 2026, with the market expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.4% through 2030. The category covers everything from tools, building materials, and paint to bathroom fixtures and floor coverings, giving some sense of just how broad the DIY and home-improvement market has become.
The UK market is expected to grow, too, with Statista forecasting continued increases in DIY and hardware revenue between 2026 and 2030. But while the numbers give us a sense of the industry’s scale, they don’t tell us much about what’s motivating homeowners to spend that money in the first place.
#13 How It Started vs. How It’s Going!
Image source: Flying_Hurker
#14 My Dad Went With A Creative Approach To Covering A Gap In His Skirting Board Where A Radiator Was Removed
Image source: diycozigotta
#15 Single Female With A Vision!
Image source: OctoberScorpio77
There may be a practical reason for the growing attention people are paying to their living spaces. As Statista explains, there has been a shift in recent years, with rising house prices prompting British homeowners to invest in their homes and improve them according to their needs, lifestyles, and locations. The site also identifies durability and maintenance as two key reasons British homeowners take on home improvements, particularly when they plan to stay in their property for the long term.
#16 Anybody Want To Own Up To This?
Image source: ian1865
#17 Brought Some Life Back Into This House – Before/After Pics!
Image source: AgileOwl5769
#18 I Made A Built In Bed For My Daughter
Image source: Pete1989
But deciding to improve your home is one thing; deciding to tackle the work yourself is another. The stats don’t exactly explain why anyone would choose to spend their precious weekends with paint chips in their hair or wrestling with flat-pack instruction manuals.
Obviously, there will always be the crafty enthusiasts who wouldn’t picture a weekend any other way, but for many, there’s also a practical incentive: taking on some jobs yourself can save on professional labor costs, while the skills you pick up along the way might come in handy for future projects.
#19 I Plastered An Entire Room For The First Time
Image source: supposedly_educated
#20 Rate My Before And After Of This Staircase Renovation
Image source: iou88336
#21 Build A Wardrobe, It’s Not Perfect But I Learned A Lot From Building It
Image source: ElliottCoe
After all, according to a YouGov survey conducted in 2024, “Most Britons (54%) feel they are generally capable at DIYing.” Still, when it comes to DIY, some jobs are clearly more approachable than others. Britons were most comfortable with jobs like building self-assembly furniture (65%) or tackling painting and decorating (52%), while jobs like fixing a running toilet, woodwork, and tiling were more likely to be left to the professionals.
#22 First Attempt At DIY
Image source: Historical-Split-274
#23 Please Go Easy On Me – I’m Only 19 :)
Image source: Jonathan__m06
#24 Budget IKEA Fitted Wardrobes
Image source: jacoblb_
These days, however, “doing it yourself” doesn’t necessarily mean doing it alone. The internet has become a vast source of inspiration (hello, Pinterest) and practical advice. From step-by-step YouTube tutorials and Instagram makeovers to forums where people can ask questions, troubleshoot problems, and compare notes, it’s become a tool as handy as any other in one’s toolbox—for the slightly daunted, the cautiously confident, and the plain proud alike.
#25 From Zero Tools To “I Built An Outdoor Kitchen” – All Thanks To You Lot
Image source: Fun-Mango-5157
#26 Revamped My Mum’s Kitchen On A Budget. What Do You Think?
Image source: alliethomas18
#27 Tidying Up An Eyesore
Image source: JesusIsComingLookBzy
That can be particularly valuable when it comes to home improvement, where products, suppliers, building regulations, and codes can vary depending on where you live. The r/DIYUK subreddit, for example, is specifically for DIY content relating to the UK and Republic of Ireland, giving DIYers a place to share advice, troubleshoot problems, and show off their projects.
We’ve featured some of our favorite, most inspiring home improvement projects from the subreddit on this list. The odd one might be a little baffling, but taken together, they perhaps show another reason these online spaces are so useful: they don’t just help people figure out how to tackle a tricky job; they also give them the inspiration and confidence to try.
#28 DIY Home Office Garage Conversion
Image source: Cautious_Success_927
#29 I Landscaped My Garden This Summer
Image source: Kloppite1
#30 Two Months Of Evenings And Weekends, Did Everything Myself
Image source: djnexusOG
After all, there’s something particularly rewarding about seeing an idea become reality, learning along the way, and eventually standing back to admire what you managed to accomplish. Whether it’s a unique security feature (now that’s a good boy), a quaint skirting detail, or a total overhaul that transforms a dingy, disused, or awkward space, the finished result comes with a story attached—and one that’s a little more personal when you did the work yourself, paint chips and all.
#31 Freshened Up The Stairs In My Ex Council Hose. :) First Time Home Owner
Image source: JlouM
#32 Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom
Image source: [deleted]
#33 Bricklayer Had Some Time On His Hands
Image source: inkybluish
#34 Quite Pleased With My Bench
Image source: National-Bluejay3784
#35 Look What I Just Found Hiding In Our Victorian House! Tips To Restore Entire Bannister?
Image source: bbsystemz
#36 Update: The Square And Plumb Door Now Has A Square And Plumb Opening
Image source: mingilator
#37 Just Wanted To Share A Small Bit Of DIY Work I’m Quite Proud Of
Image source: WeatherSorry
#38 Who Needs An Electrician When You Have An Extension Lead And A Drill?
Image source: vortex1005
#39 Fitted Our Oak Work Surface Around The Stone Walls
Image source: japaneseanemones
#40 Wife And I Cleaned The Patio. Next Step Planters
Image source: naqaster
#41 The Dreaded Hall/Stairs/Landing Project That’s Been On The Cards For 5 Years
Image source: Rude-Leader-5665
#42 I Made Myself This Drink Shade
Image source: clungeknuckle
#43 I DIY’d Underfloor Insulation, Heating And Tiling In My Kitchen For The First Time
Image source: impamiizgraa
#44 Boarded My Loft This Weekend With The Help Of My 73yo Dad. Both Diyers
Image source: Despoiling40k
#45 Self Build Garden Room/Office
Image source: BlackLionFilm
#46 Fitting Skirting To A Round Bay
Image source: slghn01
#47 Created Some Much Needed Storage Above The Stairs
Image source: RJCoxy
#48 2 Months By Myself, First Time. Quite Chuffed With It
Image source: TechEn92
#49 Surprising Find When Lifting Up My Living Room Floorboards
Image source: Bravo-701
#50 Bedroom Makeover. Don’t Look Too Closely!
Image source: Several-Anteater4597
#51 Finished My DIY Kitchen. Very Pleased With The Results
Image source: Pedro_Mendez
#52 Dad Hack To Keep Them Cool
Image source: slimebomb1
#53 Not A Trades Person, But I Had A Go At Building A Faux Chimney, I Think It Looks Alright. First Real Project I’ve Taken On Like This
Image source: Mcrln
#54 Built A Floor Beneath My Floor
Image source: Commercial-Ad4508
#55 130 Year Old Floors Before And After
Image source: kimchistorm1234
#56 The Bog Is Finished
Image source: M0nkeyTenni5
#57 I Transformed This Waterlogged Yard Completely Solo Over 8 Weeks. No Contractors
Image source: Kind_Football8443
#58 Some Pics Of My Kitchen I’m Pretty Proud Of
Image source: Loveallthe
#59 Got There In The End
Image source: MorningToast
#60 Appreciation Post For The Staircase My Dad Made
Image source: Main_Complaint8254
#61 Garage To Wfh Office
Image source: Spacefireymonkey
#62 £150 Kitchen Redo. Zero DIY Knowledge And On Mat Leave With Newborn, Before And After
Image source: angusthecrab
#63 Quoted £300 For Shelves, So Made My Own
Image source: PumpedUpPatek
#64 Couldn’t Afford A New Kitchen
Image source: Commercial-Sound-999
#65 Built A New Planter Around An Old Jasmine, And Released Her Roots To The Ground
Image source: Jelleeley
#66 First Ever Attempt At Tiling
Image source: [deleted]
#67 DIY Alcove Attempt
Image source: BrownBagHead84
#68 Bathroom Reno Complete
Image source: MrJoell
#69 1 Year Of Ownership
Image source: General_Squash7863
#70 Can’t Afford A New Kitchen Yet So Painted The Cabinets
Image source: hanni91
#71 First Time Tiling, How Did I Do?
Image source: Yes-Sir-Eeee
#72 It Took Me An Age But I Built An Alcove Desk And Shelves
Image source: abitginger
#73 Replaced My Sink Today
Image source: Palx112
#74 Front Room Renovation
Image source: fuku_visit
#75 How Did I Do? (Garage To Office Conversion)
Image source: Many-Giraffe-2341
#76 I Think I Did Okay
Image source: countessofsnowden
#77 Repairing A Wooden Bay Window Frame
Image source: Rumblotron
#78 Resowed My Mossy Lawn With Grass Seed
Image source: Tightpaprak
#79 Garden Office Project Complete!
Image source: Waste-Shirt-5000
#80 Driveway
Image source: Derbytillidie
#81 Baffling As Well As Impressive!
Image source: inkybluish
#82 The Biggest Project I’ve Tackled So Far
Image source: jolivague
#83 Bought A New Gaff And Thought I’d Spruce Up The Floors A Bit
Image source: Ru5k0
#84 Roof Terrace Refurb
Image source: TheNarwhalTusk
#85 I Built This
Image source: fly4seasons
#86 Before And After
Image source: southwardyeti1
#87 Pleased With My New En Suite
Image source: throwaway2018568
#88 My First Attempt At Panelling!
Image source: Still-Screen
#89 DIY Built In Wardrobes
Image source: rovdog
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