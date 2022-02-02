Remembering Howard Hesseman: Actor Died at 81

For lots of people, 2022 has gotten off to a tragic start. Not only are we still in the middle of a pandemic, but there have been lots of death announcements – particularly those sharing the passing of people in the entertainment industry. Sadly, Howard Hesseman has become one of the latest names on the list of celebrities we’ve lost in 2022. He was 81 years old at the time of his death. Hesseman, who found success in the TV/film industries, had been entertaining people for more than 50 years. Over the course of his career, Howard reached people all over the world and he proved that he had the capacity to play a variety of roles. Although Howard lived a long life and accomplished lots of great things, those who knew him best can’t help but feel like his passing has left a hole behind. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Howard Hesseman.
Howard’s Professional Life
Howard was born and raised in Oregon. He didn’t come from a family with a history in the entertainment industry and it is not entirely clear how he found his love for performing. After high school, he went on to attend the University of Oregon, but it appears that he moved to California before graduating. While living in San Francisco, he became a founding member of a now-defunct comedy troupe called The Committee. Howard’s journey in the entertainment industry began during the 1960s when he got a job as a DJ at a radio station in San Francisco. Not long after, he made his on-screen debut in an episode of The Andy Griffith Show.
Once Howard started acting, it didn’t take long for things to start picking up for him. Throughout the 60s and 70s, Howard worked consistently with appearances in more than a dozen movies/shows. However, Howard’s career really started to flourish in 1978 when he was cast as Dr. Johnny Fever in the TV series WKRP in Cincinnati. Hesseman remained on the show throughout its entire run. While some may have expected his career to slow down when the show ended in 1984, that was not the case at all. He continued to be a fixture on screen and in 1986 he earned another major role in a TV series called Head of the Class. After the show ended in 1991, Howard briefly reprised his role as Dr. Johnny Fever for the short-lived WKRP spin-off, The New WKRP in Cincinnati. When that show ended in 1993, Howard continued to work regularly although many of his roles were on the smaller side. Howard’s final on-screen appearance was in a movie called Dirty Politics in 2018. By the end of his career, he had more than 150 acting credits.
Howard’s Personal Life
When it comes to his personal life, Howard was always a private person. He seemed to enjoy living away from the spotlight and was never active on social media. One thing we do know, however, is that he was married to actress Caroline Ducrocq for more than 30 years. From what we know, the couple did not have any children together.
Howard’s Death
It’s unclear who the first person was to report Howard’s death to the public. However, the news began to circulate on January 31, 2022, which was two days after his passing. It has since been revealed that Howard’s death was caused by complications from colon surgery he had in the summer of 2021. After Howard’s death was announced, lots of people took to social media to share their condolences. Not only did messages come from people who knew and worked with Howard, but fans also expressed their sadness over the loss. After all, his work had touched people of all ages and walks of life. A Twitter user named turnitup211off wrote, “Heartbroken and devastated. I wanted to be a radio DJ in my early 20s because of DJ Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati. He was the coolest of the cool. Then, he was the coolest teacher on Head of the Class. I got to meet him on my 30th birthday. Charming man. RIP Howard Hesseman.”
Howard’s Legacy
As of now, plans for Howard’s funeral services have not yet been shared with the public. However, since he was a very private person there is a good chance that his funeral will only be open to those who knew him personally. In addition to his wife, it doesn’t appear that Howard left behind any immediate family members. Although he is no longer here in the physical form, Howard’s memory will continue to live on through all of the great work he left behind.