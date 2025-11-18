30 Wholesome Relationship Memes That Are Beyond Relatable

Many of us enjoy memes for their humor and because they resonate with us on a deeper level. It’s genuinely nice to know that somewhere out there on the World Wide Web, someone has had similar experiences to our own. When it comes to dating, love, and relationships, it turns out that there’s a lot in common between couples all around the globe.
The r/RelationshipMemes community embodies this idea incredibly well. It’s an online group that connects millions of people who share and create memes about what it’s like to be in a relationship. We’ve collected some of their most wholesome and relatable ones, so scroll down to check them out.
Bored Panda reached out to the friendly team helping run the entire r/RelationshipMemes community, and one of the moderators was kind enough to answer our questions. You’ll find our interview with them below!
#1 Can Confirm, This Exactly What Reddit Is Like
Image source: VeryBadLlama
#2 Next, They’ll Steal Each Others’ Hearts
Image source: masters_of_disasters
#3 This Is True
Image source: Southiie
#4 It’s The Thought That Counts Ay 🤭💕😂
Image source: reddit.com
#5 This Is The Most Accurate Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: CupcakeLuverrr
#6 Stop Worrying
Image source: lexi__claire
#7 Goals
Image source: Titcarrot
#8 We Are Always Around Each Other Now
Image source: NatLannister
#9 Two Types Of People
Image source: mikxxla
#10 Every Single Time
Image source: Sivolia
#11 So I Sent This To My BF (Jokingly) And He Actually Did This Too With A Pink Colored LED Strip!! Gotta Love Those Programmers :)
Image source: SendDankMemesPls
#12 Me During Quarantine
Image source: frftchdfrd
#13 He Did It
Image source: Fair-Candy-9153
#14 LOL Ctto
Image source: alymcclung
#15 Feel It
Image source: BLochmann
#16 Noted For Future Reference
Image source: Electrical-Reason969
#17 👁👅👁
Image source: reddit.com
#18 We Are Basically Married At This Point. 🎯
Image source: theogunagi
#19 Taking It To A New Level
Image source: chivalrousguy11
#20 🥺🥺
Image source: a_little_mayhem
#21 This Lockdown Has Taken Its Toll
Image source: adeptopeth212
#22 I Cant Stop Laughing
Image source: redd_fenix1992
#23 Video Games Are Hard
Image source: NatLannister
#24 He Was Really Worried
Image source: Mystical_Mosaic
#25 🥰🥰🥰
Image source: -peacefulscience-
#26 Yeah, Its A Give And Take Process
Image source: spilverhaughing
#27 Me To A Tee
Image source: kjoines12
#28 At Least Once A Day
Image source: simoncholland
#29 Always
Image source: BandTrash182
#30 I Didn’t Ask For Your Logic
Image source: xgmc_
