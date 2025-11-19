21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

‘Shiki’s Cozy Comics,’ as the name suggests, is a series of lighthearted comics that are both funny and relatable for many of us. Inspired by real-life events from the author of the series, the situations depicted in the strips often fall into the slice-of-life genre.

Since the comic is closely connected to Shiki’s life, the characters are also inspired by real people. As the cartoonist told us: “Most of my characters are based on people in my real life—friends, family, and my partner. There’s one character, ‘Miss High-Horse,’ who represents a persona I developed as a judgmental, arrogant, and condescending figure.”

We’re excited to share a selection of comics that the creator of the series has kindly agreed to showcase to our comics-loving Bored Panda community.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com

#1 The Pastry Chef

Image source: cozy_shiki

#2 The Ring

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#3 Miss-High-Horse

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#4 After Hike

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#5 Willpower

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#6 Hike

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#7 Hormones

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#8 Emoji

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#9 German Trains

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#10 Metal

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#11 Change

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#12 Oldboy

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#13 The Book

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#14 Cheese

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#15 Notebooks

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#16 The Play

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#17 Crow

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#18 Motherhood

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#19 Bubble Butt

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#20 German Birthday

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

#21 Spezi

21 Lighthearted Comics Perfectly Capturing The Funny Side Of Daily Life

Image source: cozy_shiki

