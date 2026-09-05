“Plastic Dinosaurs Are Real Dinosaurs”: 44 Funny Memes To Help You Deal With Your Hard Day (New Pics)

Sometimes, the quickest way to cope with life’s problems is by finding a meme that captures your exact mood and laughing at the absurdity of it all. If you’re struggling to drag yourself out of bed on a Monday morning, a classic Garfield post is always there to remind you that you aren’t suffering alone. Or, if you’re one of the many millennials or Gen Zers who can’t afford a house in this economy, there is definitely a painfully relatable post about real estate prices that will make you laugh through the tears.
A popular online community aptly calls these posts “selfies of the soul” — because they often mirror our innermost thoughts.
Bored Panda has pulled together some of the top memes from there… because who doesn’t need a good laugh and a little validation?
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Image source: caramel-toffeeee
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Image source: gigagaming1256
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Image source: RealMarzipan7347
Despite, and sometimes because of, rapid technological advancements, modern life is full of absurd everyday struggles. Take the frustration of managing a million different passwords, or watching a smart vacuum repeatedly bump into your sleeping dog like it’s a piece of furniture.
These minor annoyances can easily drive anyone crazy. Yet, the hilarity of these situations never escapes online creators, who quickly transform our shared daily irritation into comedy.
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Image source: qoloxolop
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Image source: sohie7
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Image source: Purple-Butterfly8551
There’s been a ton of research showing why humor acts as such a powerful coping mechanism. When we laugh at a meme about our daily struggles, our brains release endorphins that instantly lower stress levels. Seeing our exact frustration framed as a joke removes a bit of its power to upset us.
One study found that scrolling through memes — even those about stressful topics like COVID-19 — helped participants feel more positive and gave them a greater sense of confidence in handling daily stress.
Other research highlights how individuals with anxiety rely on memes as an essential tool for emotional regulation. Interestingly, this connection runs even deeper for those living with depression. Studies show that people experiencing depression find dark or depressive memes significantly funnier and more relatable than those who aren’t.
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Image source: iYessyyy
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Image source: HonestzPractice
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Image source: ILoveLemons182
While dark humor might strike some as edgy or uncomfortable, it provides others with a safe outlet to process difficult emotions without feeling overwhelmed.
“At times when we are engaging in dark humour, it’s often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more ‘negative’ or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety. When it feels like this is all we are experiencing, dark humour can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions, such as amusement or some sort of cheer, so we are no longer only battling with the more challenging emotions,” says Claire Brummell, an expert in human behavior and the founder of The Universal Needs.
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Image source: LifeIsJustASickJoke
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Image source: Mettbr0etchen
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Image source: TheVampyresBride
Recent studies show that sharing these hyper-specific and weird memes can trigger an instant sense of social belonging.
A survey found that Gen Z and Millennials use abstract visuals as emotional shorthand to stay connected without the pressure of actual small talk. The frequent use of memes is also linked to stronger intimacy and better relationship maintenance.
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Image source: Cultural-Lab-2031
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Image source: BattleSquidZ
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Image source: LutrusFluidos
When endless emails and back-to-back meetings leave your brain completely fried, the last thing you need is another lecture on productivity. Instead, you need a quick, painless escape from reality, and a random, hilarious meme is often the best remedy.
This casual humor is rapidly reshaping the modern workplace. Recent data reveals a massive 119% surge in meme usage on professional communication platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Over half of all digital workers (52%) explicitly rely on memes to chat with their colleagues, the study showed.
As remote and hybrid setups become the norm, these lighthearted images have effectively replaced the traditional water cooler chat, offering a simple, relatable way to share a quick laugh and build camaraderie from afar.
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Image source: gigagaming1256
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Image source: Spiritual-Pudding-70
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Image source: No-Put5699
Since most of us spend a huge chunk of our day online, it’s no surprise that memes take up a big part of that time too. On average, internet users in the US spend roughly 2 hours and 20–24 minutes a day on social media, which includes browsing through memes, funny pics, videos, and feeds.
A survey found that 75% of individuals aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily.
Another study found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.
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Image source: Diligent_Hand6877
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Image source: upbeat_teetertottxo
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Image source: mainak_never
Relatable memes also offer a unique kind of social validation that traditional posts just can’t match. Every like, share, or nod of agreement acts as a subtle approval from our peers. It allows us to express our true feelings, quirky opinions, or hidden frustrations without ever having to explicitly spell them out in a long, uncomfortable text.
Much of this effortless connection comes down to what psychologists call cognitive ease. Rather than typing out a lengthy explanation about a frustrating day, a single image paired with a clever caption can deliver sarcasm, wit, and irony all at once.
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Image source: Dev1412
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Image source: Grundsicherung
Memes give us permission to embrace — and even find amusement in — the messy reality of being human.
So the next time you find yourself scrolling through a list of absurdly accurate posts, don’t write it off as a waste of time. Give yourself a moment to feel joy, save your favorites, and pass them along to a friend who needs a pick-me-up.
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Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan
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Image source: MonochromeMoe
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Image source: Artaxman
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Image source: BattleSquidZ
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Image source: indefinitelykev
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Image source: GooseSad2540
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Image source: Big_Pay6318
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Image source: FarRelationship8757
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Image source: lizardil
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Image source: gigagaming1256
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Image source: Kapitalist_Pigdog2
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Image source: deuce-tatum
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Image source: gabrielalvees9
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Image source: My_Test_Acc_1
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Image source: gigagaming1256
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Image source: Spare_Future321
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Image source: rbimmingfoke
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Image source: MustardKetchupo
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Image source: New-Train-3252
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Image source: Dnivog97
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Image source: Dnivog97
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