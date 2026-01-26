“Worst Crisis They Have Ever Faced”: David Beckham Publicly Teases Son Amid Ongoing Family Rift

David Beckham took his family banter online and made a playful swipe at his son Romeo.
The Beckham family is currently going through a “crisis,” with parents David and Victoria Beckham being “deeply embarrassed” by their son Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statements last week.
Against the backdrop of a family rift, David poked fun at his 23-year-old son Romeo on social media over the weekend.
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram
David Beckham and Romeo had a father-son moment after Manchester United clinched a 3–2 victory over Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League match.
As fans took to social media to celebrate Manchester United’s win, David also took a moment to join the celebration.
The soccer legend was only 17 when he first stepped onto the field in a Manchester United jersey for his debut in the League Cup in 1992. He went on to win six Premier League titles with United.
Image credits: Michael Cairn/Wikimedia
Following the Manchester United vs. Arsenal game, David shared an Instagram Story of himself from his glory days and asked: “You ok Romeo?”
“As the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] would say, ‘squeaky b*m time,’” the sports icon added. “That gap is getting smaller.”
While the father has been a longtime United supporter, his son Romeo has made his allegiance to Arsenal known on past occasions.
The father-son moment took place online after Manchester United’s victory over Arsenal
Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram
Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram
In his response, Romeo shared his own Instagram Story with a picture of the Premier League table, showing Arsenal’s position 12 points clear of Manchester United.
“Don’t get too gassed. Mind the gap,” the 23-year-old son clapped back.
The father-son banter came days after David’s oldest son Brooklyn made explosive comments online, saying he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.
“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said in a series of Instagram Stories.
Image credits: Herbdulfatah247
Image credits: Trivela_Futebol
The 26-year-old son, married to Nicola Peltz, claimed his family was always more concerned about “Brand Beckham” than they were about his personal well-being.
“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” Brooklyn claimed in his statement. “Brand Beckham comes first.”
“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he added.
Insiders described this as the “worst crisis” that the Beckham family has ever faced
Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram
Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram
Sources said David and Victoria were devastated after their firstborn son shared the scathing message last week for the world to see.
“This is a crisis for the family – a bomb at the very heart of the family and the worst crisis they have ever faced,” a friend of the family told HELLO! in a report published on January 26.
Image credits: johnbowe1998
Image credits: exhaustedtime
Another friend said the parents are “distraught” and wish the matter could have been resolved “privately.”
“Brooklyn has opened up a whole Pandora’s Box,” the friend told the outlet. “This has only just begun. For now, they intend to maintain a dignified silence on any specifics, but it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved.”
David and Victoria are “deeply embarrassed” and would have preferred to resolve the matter “privately,” sources claimed
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
Image credits: Potatfairy
One insider said the public will have to wait and see how the family will “change the [current] narrative” around Brand Beckham and how they will “distract” fans from the “family drama.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the fans’ much-longed-for Spice Girls reunion happened – if Victoria announces she’s going to go on tour with the Spice Girls, just to change the story,” the insider said.
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
“It’ll be fascinating to see what they do next. I doubt there will be a statement; they won’t want to get their hands dirty. But they are devastated and Victoria is furious,” they added.
Even though they are “deeply embarrassed,” the family will likely remain silent and avoid the risk of making matters worse with a public statement, sources claimed.
Image credits: romeobeckham/Instagram
“Victoria feels as though the only thing that can truly help at this point is time,” one source told the outlet.
“They are deeply embarrassed, of course, but they also know that they have to move on with their lives,” they added. “Time will tell.”
Netizens had mixed reactions to the dad-son banter, with plenty of jokes in the midst
Image credits: askmidas
Image credits: offensewrld
Image credits: addiecrowns
Image credits: The_Forty_Four
Image credits: odey_me
Image credits: UcheCloud
Image credits: AGenuineOutlaw
Image credits: infinity__max
Image credits: Smzeal1
Image credits: bukanverdonk
Image credits: 1974Bren
Image credits: ederavila_07
Image credits: ManUnitedLens
Image credits: tooooorrrrrrr
