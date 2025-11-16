30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won’t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

by

Every generation goes through a unique set of joys and challenges, and millennials are in no way an exception. Born somewhere between 1981 and 1996, they have lived through numerous significant events in history that shaped them into the thirty/forty-somethings we know and cherish today. For example, they’ve witnessed the rise of the internet, which is one of the reasons they’re typically quick to adapt to new technology (at the same time cherishing memories of burning their favorite songs onto a CD).

We have delved into the depths of the internet to find posts that ought to be relatable to any millennial out there. Shared on the subreddit titled exactly that—’Millennials’—they cover everything from their daily struggles now to nostalgia-filled memories about life back in the day, and much more. Scroll down to find the internet pearls on the list below and enjoy.

Seeking to understand what being a millennial is all about, Bored Panda reached out to Senior Associate Dean and Director of the BBA Program in Emory’s Goizueta Business School, Andrea Hershatter. She was kind enough to share her insight on the topic, which you will find in the text below.

#1 …

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: nicholashoneywell

#2 Can Confirm. I Try To Get What’s Best But Also Affordable For My Kitty

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: DoomyEyes

#3 Meirl

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: Bisserat

#4 The “Copy But Not Recognise” Generation

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#5 The Last One Sealed It For Me

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: CatsVsHumanity

#6 Me_irl

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: starkfr

#7 Personally Attacked

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: WarmCanadiehn

#8 Funny How That Works

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: JoHeller

#9 Texting Is Polite. U Call Or Text ?

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: pervocracy

#10 Offline Childhood

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: iota1atg

#11 Darn Millennials Wanting To Be Able To Have A Living Wage

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: kellyblaus

#12 Millenials Didn’t Praise Spez

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: chromeplex

#13 I Wish

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: Louis_BZ

#14 Real Talk Lol

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: Shaydozer

#15 Scrolling To Birth Year

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: iota1atg

#16 Busytown, USA

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: crispins_crispian

#17 10 Cents Per Text Msg. Lotr

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: iota1atg

#18 The Neverending Chore Liiiiist

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: InspiraSean86

#19 I *think* Mine Was Called “Color Jams” Where All The Song Titles Had A Color In Them

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: InspiraSean86

#20 Saw This And Had To Pass It Along

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: JmnyCrckt87

#21 This Is Grade A-Level Trolling

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: methodwriter85

#22 I Know. I Just Need To Work Harder!

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: ForRedditFun

#23 Hi

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: nicholashoneywell

#24 From Experience

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: GrGrG

#25 😩

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: sklov113

#26 Millennial Gravestones

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: ForRedditFun

#27 Dam

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: nicholashoneywell

#28 Preach

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: ashlyrind7

#29 My Mom Sent Me This

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: fire_fairy_

#30 Millennial Lifecyc Reup

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: iota1atg

#31 Meirl

30 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Millennials Other Generations Probably Won&#8217;t Understand, As Shared By This Online Page

Image source: Geoclasm

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Deadly Sins In The Modern World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Women Are Posting Their Noses That Look Like “Before” Photos
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Of The Weirdest Lavatories From Around The World, As Shared By “Toilets With Threatening Auras”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What Got Everyone Talking, A Super Weird Gaming Console Controlled By Banana
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times People Dropped A Sentence That Probably No One Has Ever Thought Of Before, As Shared In This Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person Doesn’t Know How To Write A Cover Letter, Gets The Greatest Example Ever From ‘Luke Skywalker’
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.