Parenting In A Nutshell: 29 Funny And Honest Comics By Jill Clark

Jill Clark is the creator behind Jill Clark Comics, a heartfelt and humorous collection of illustrations that capture the joys, frustrations, and everyday chaos of parenthood. A stay-at-home wife and mother of three, she began drawing comics during the COVID lockdown as a way to process the ups and downs of family life, and quickly found a community of parents who connected with her relatable storytelling. Her work blends warmth and wit, turning the messy reality of parenting into something we can all laugh at and recognize ourselves in.

Now that her youngest daughter is in school, Jill is looking toward the next chapter. She’s eager to re-start her career after years at home. Her comics are not just art, but also a reflection of this transition—a reminder that life has seasons, and that balancing motherhood, identity, and career is a story worth sharing.

#1

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#2

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#3

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#4

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#5

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#6

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#7

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#8

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#9

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#10

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#11

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#12

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#13

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#14

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#15

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#16

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#17

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#18

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#19

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#20

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#21

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#22

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#23

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#24

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#25

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#26

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#27

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#28

Image source: jillclarkcomics

#29

Image source: jillclarkcomics

