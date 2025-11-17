I Am A Photographer Passionate About Wildlife, Nature, And Conservation: Here Are My Best 45 Photos

Photography is art, but it ﬁrst needs to become a passion… Only with passion can one create art. Wildlife photography is my passion. However, just being in nature changes my creativity for the better. The creativity generated by the surroundings of nature ﬂows right back into other areas of my photography, such as landscape and cityscape photography. I try as much as possible to make use of other photography genres, which forces me to become even more creative.
“Sometimes I do get to places just when God’s ready to have somebody click the shutter.” Ansel Adams
Although I am not a full-time professional photographer, photography is my passion. There is no doubt about it. Second to photography but just as important is my passion for nature, wildlife and conservation. I was fortunate to have visited many places during my lifetime and even more fortunate to have had the opportunity to capture those moments and memories in my photographs.
