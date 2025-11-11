Police Sees A Suspicious Dog, Arrest Her For Being Dangerously Cute

This Monday, a suspiciously looking dog was captured by the Tarpon Springs Police Department in Florida, US. It was reported that the canine named Willow “refused to tell officers where she lived.” The police had no other choice but to arrest the dog.

Willow even had her mugshots done and paw prints taken. According to the department, Willow was “very cooperative with officers and probably one of the most friendly prisoners we’ve ever had in custody.” Later in the day, her foster parents arrived to pick her up as the only offence the dog could be accused of was being too cute. The sweet fugitive is currently looking for her furrever home, contact In Our Hands Rescue of Florida if you’re interested in adopting her.

More info: tspd.us | inourhandsrescue.org | Facebook (h/t: barkpost)

This Monday, a suspiciously looking dog was arrested by the police in Florida

The police also took her paw prints as the dog “refused to tell officers where she lived”

Later in the day, her foster parents came to pick her up as she was only found guilty of being too cute. Willow is currently looking for her furrever home at this rescue

She was “very cooperative with officers and probably one of the most friendly prisoners we’ve ever had in custody”

