Police Sees A Suspicious Dog, Arrest Her For Being Dangerously Cute

This Monday, a suspiciously looking dog was captured by the Tarpon Springs Police Department in Florida, US. It was reported that the canine named Willow “refused to tell officers where she lived.” The police had no other choice but to arrest the dog.
Willow even had her mugshots done and paw prints taken. According to the department, Willow was “very cooperative with officers and probably one of the most friendly prisoners we’ve ever had in custody.” Later in the day, her foster parents arrived to pick her up as the only offence the dog could be accused of was being too cute. The sweet fugitive is currently looking for her furrever home, contact In Our Hands Rescue of Florida if you’re interested in adopting her.
More info: tspd.us | inourhandsrescue.org | Facebook (h/t: barkpost)
