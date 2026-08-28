Artist Made 29 Hilarious Comics About Life, Love, And Saying The Wrong Thing (New Pics)

Eric Salinas has been creating comics for over two decades, finding humor in everyday conversations, awkward situations, and sometimes the most ridiculous ideas that come to mind. Best known for his series “Something About Celeste” and its spin-off “Paige and Her Psyche,” the cartoonist has built a loyal online following with stories that are funny, relatable, and often take an unexpected turn.
Some of Eric’s ideas come from conversations with friends, while others are inspired by humorous memes he finds online. He takes these familiar jokes and turns them into his own four-panel stories, adding new dialogue, characters, and twists along the way.
We’ve featured Eric’s work before, and today we’re back with another collection of his comics. Scroll down to check them out and see what made us laugh this time!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | webtoons.com
#1
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