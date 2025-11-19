I Made 20 Comics Featuring Historical Characters In Modern Struggles

Sometimes, you come home after a long, exhausting day, and all you need is a relatable Ancient Roman comic that truly gets your day-to-day struggles. If that resonates with you, then you’ve come to the right place! Hi, I’m Melis, the creator of Hysterical Chronica! On my website, I write history articles alongside comics to bring the past to life in an engaging and relatable way.
Scroll down to check out my favorite comics and learn more about my work!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | hystericalchronica.com
#1 Alexander The Great Naming Another City He Conquered
#2 Fathers Know Best
#3 People Living In The Moment
#4 Procrastination
#5 Aliens And Pyramids
#6 Sack Of Rome
#7 A Gladiator Using Instagram
#8 Date Night In Ancient Rome
#9 Spartacus Giving A Speech
#10 Ancient Egypt’s C*****g-Edge Technology
#11 If Gladiator Fights Are Fake, Then Explain This
#12 Heartwarming Mongol Invasion Comic
#13 Alexander The Great And Gordian Knot
#14 Emperor Commodus Offending Everyone In His Time
#15 Spartacus According To Hollywood
#16 Cute But Dangerous
#17 The Initiator Of The First Servile War Being Overshadowed By Spartacus
#18 Claiming The “Freeman” Title On Paper
#19 #13 Ancient Greek Vase
#20 Marcus Aurelius And Commodus
