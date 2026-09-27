37 Memes That Help You Procrastinate Like Nothing Else Can

It’s easy to get so swept up in our fast-paced daily lives that we feel almost invisible to other people. It can sometimes seem as if we’re carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders alone, and we may even convince ourselves that that no one else understands our struggles.
Bored Panda is here to assure you that’s not the case. In fact, even if you ventured into the desert and didn’t bump into a single soul for weeks, you’d still be seen. All you need is a mobile phone, some data and a few minutes to scroll through the following list of memes. They’re funny, they’re accurate and most of all, they’re relatable.
We’ve collected them from an Instagram account called Hood Reels. It has no less than 2 million followers, many of whom may understand you a lot better than you think.
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Image source: hoodreels
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There’s a reason why we’re drawn to relatable memes. Or rather, a few reasons. For example, they give us a sense of belonging, foster connections, act as tools of conversation, bridge gaps and strengthen relationships.
“Relatable memes create the feeling that someone noticed an experience you thought was too small or ordinary to explain,” notes the Heymem site, adding that the strongest versions do not claim that everyone is the same. “They name one precise moment and let the right audience recognize itself.”
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Image source: hoodreels
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Some experts say memes are a language in themselves, and that they can transcend cultures and construct collective identities between people. “These sharable visual jokes can also be powerful tools for self-expression, connection, social influence and even political subversion,” reports the BBC.
Therapist and Mental Health Writer Theodora Blanchfield says that in the digital ages, many people feel more alone and isolated than ever. And that while many of us refer to the offline world as IRL (“in real life”), our digital personas are a part of our “real lives,” too.
Memes, adds the expert, are an important social currency and way of communicating in this day and age.
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The expert says that one of the reasons memes are a helpful tool for communication is because they can provide validation.
“Sometimes, no matter how many ways I phrase something or ask something to a client, they still have a hard time wrapping their head around the fact that they’re not The Only Person Who Has Ever Felt That Way,” she reveals, adding that she too, is guilty of thinking that certain struggles are “so much different or worse for me than for anyone else, ever.”
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Other experts agree that memes can play a positive role in keeping our mental health on track. One study found that 47% of college students polled said they’d engaged with memes as a way to cope with symptoms of declining mental health during the Covid pandemic.
“Furthermore,” reports The Gazelle, “anxious individuals who were engaged with the sharing and observing of memes were more likely to experience improved mood.” The site explains that laughter triggers dopamine release, therefore reducing stress and anxiety… “A coping response that becomes crucial during times of uncertainty, isolation, and fear,” it adds.
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Image source: instagram.com
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What makes memes so powerful is that they’re more likely to go viral than a post about depression, anxiety, or coping mechanisms.
“Memes are more widespread than mental health knowledge,” says Dr. Shainna Ali, a mental health counselor and educator. “While this is a sad truth, it’s the reality we have to face.” The expert goes on to explain that many people weren’t educated about mental health in their childhood or teen years.
Memes can help to bridge that gap.
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Image source: instagram.com
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“While mental health awareness continues to expand, folks are beginning to recognize that filling this deficit could help to boost their wellness. The dilemma has evolved,” she writes. “Millions of people aiming to learn about mental health, but don’t know where to turn. Cue the internet.”
Ali adds that formal mental health education, like classes or therapy, may not be accessible to many people but memes are. All you need is a phone, an internet connection, and a link to a mental health memes listicle, a dedicated social media account, or even a friend who enjoys sharing relatable memes.
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Image source: instagram.com
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Like other experts, Ali believes that one of the great benefits of relatable memes is their ability to make us feel seen.
“As isolated as you may feel in that moment, the fact of the matter is that someone somewhere made a meme that relates to your experience,” she says. “Recognizing that can help to normalize your experience and minimize your sense of isolation.”
And when a meme goes viral, it further helps to normalize whatever struggles you may be facing.
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