32 Comics About Social Awkwardness, Procrastination, And Other Everyday Struggles By This Artist

Countless little moments in everyday life seem completely ordinary until someone turns them into a comic. From overthinking a simple interaction and coming up with creative excuses to stay home to dealing with bad haircuts, mosquitoes, slippery socks, and the occasional kitchen disaster, Jellyelous finds humor in situations many of us know all too well.
Through colorful illustrations, expressive characters, and a playful sense of humor, the artist turns everyday thoughts and minor struggles into comics that feel surprisingly personal. Her recurring red-haired character often finds herself dealing with social awkwardness, friendships, comfort food, movies, procrastination, and all the wonderfully weird habits we develop when nobody is watching.
Behind the lighthearted artwork is an artist with experience in animation as well. Jellyelous has worked as a storyboard artist on Haminations productions, bringing her storytelling skills beyond her own comics.
Scroll down to enjoy some of Jellyelous’ funny and relatable comics, and visit her Instagram to see more of her work.
More info: Instagram
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