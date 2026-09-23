28 “One And Only Comics” With Some Dark And Twisted Punchlines

Through his series “One and Only Comics,” Brian Judge turns everything from work and dating to money, exercise, pop culture, and awkward social encounters into short stories built around raunchy comedy and increasingly ridiculous consequences. A trip to the store can become an uncomfortable encounter with your own Funko Pop, while an alien abduction or a new kitchen appliance can go in directions that probably weren’t covered in the instruction manual.
Part of the fun is that it’s difficult to predict what kind of punchline is coming. Some strips rely on wordplay or misunderstandings, while others lean into dark humor, absurd logic, or scenarios that become progressively more unhinged with every panel. Even familiar setups rarely stay familiar for long. The clear expressions and relatively simple environments keep the focus on the characters, dialogue, and timing, giving each comic plenty of room to build toward its final twist. The humor can range from silly to unexpectedly morbid, sometimes within the same strip. There is also a more personal side to “One and Only Comics.” Among the absurd scenarios are comics dealing with loneliness, self-improvement, uncertainty about the future, getting older, and the uncomfortable realization that adulthood doesn’t necessarily come with a clear plan. Those moments give the series a relatable streak beneath all the bizarre ideas.
Scroll down to see a selection of Judge’s comics, and let us know which punchline was the funniest, or darkest.
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