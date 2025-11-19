Artist Makes 20 Hilarious Comics About Girls’ Everyday Life Situations And Being In A Couple (New Pics)

We’re thrilled to welcome back Linnéa Aasa, the cartoonist behind ’Tardaasa Comics.’ Known for her sharp wit and uniquely relatable comics, she’s back with a fresh collection of laugh-out-loud moments that capture the quirks and absurdities of everyday life.

We caught up with Linnéa to learn more about her new series. She shared: “This time, I’ve tried to dive even deeper into those little moments that make us human. I wanted to create comics that make people say, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so me!’ or even just laugh and forget their worries for a moment.”

Scroll down to see the most recent comics created by the artist.

#1

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#2

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#3

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#4

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#5

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#6

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#7

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#8

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#9

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#10

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#11

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#12

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#13

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#14

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#15

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#16

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#17

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#18

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#19

Image source: tardaasa_comics

#20

Image source: tardaasa_comics

