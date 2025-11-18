Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

by

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to the new comic series by Tom Zilis, a freelance graphic designer and cartoonist from Richmond Hill, Georgia. His satirical strips cleverly capture the ups and downs of daily life with humor and wit.

The artist shared more with us about the recurring themes in his work: “I like to use my characters to represent common themes and experiences we all have and how many of us feel we fit in the world. I like to think that my comics have a point and talk about the common experiences we all share. All of my characters and situations are loosely based on people I know. One of my favorite characters is Gus’ daughter, Molly. She’s loosely based on my daughter and an exaggerated version of our relationship when I was helping raise her.”

More info: Instagram | amazon.com | threads.net

#1

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#2

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#3

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#4

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#5

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#6

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#7

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#8

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#9

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#10

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#11

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#12

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#13

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#14

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#15

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#16

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#17

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#18

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#19

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#20

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#21

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#22

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#23

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#24

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#25

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#26

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#27

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#28

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#29

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

#30

Artist Captured The Quirky Side Of Life In His 30 Funny Comics

Image source: rejects_thecomicstrip

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Bachelorette
Yes, The Bachelorette is Fake and Here’s Why
3 min read
May, 29, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Really Want World Leaders To Change? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Security Guard For A Morrisons Store Goes Viral For Shielding A Waiting Dog From The Rain With His Umbrella
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Creating the Majestic Score for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: An Interview with Composer Jim Dooley
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2018
What We Know about “Animal Kingdom” Season 3 So Far
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2018
Why Hilary Banks Was the Worst Character on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.