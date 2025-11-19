“Find Your Own Way Home”: Boyfriend Refuses To Pick Up Drunk Girlfriend At 1AM After She Lied

When we are in a relationship with someone, it’s only natural to have expectations from that person, as long as they’re reasonable. However, what if you realize that your bond is built on a lie and the person is simply trying to take advantage of you? Sounds pretty hurtful to me.
This happened with Reddit user Creepy_Pilot1200 whose girlfriend told him that she never drinks or smokes. One day, he was woken at 1:40 a.m. by her call, and she demanded that he come to pick her up as she and her friends were totally “hammered,” but he refused and drama ensued!
More info: Reddit
We can have expectations from our partners, but they need to be reasonable and not cross a line
The poster has been with his girlfriend for around 7 weeks and she told him that she doesn’t drink or smoke, just like him
Image credits: Creepy_Pilot1200
One day, she called him at 1:40 a.m. to come and pick her and her friends up, 17 km away, as they were “hammered,” but he refused as he had work at 7 a.m.
Image credits: Creepy_Pilot1200
She spammed him with messages but he ignored her, and the next day, she didn’t say anything but her friend told him that she deserved better
Image credits: Creepy_Pilot1200
He was shocked by her lies and said that he would have considered things if she had been sorry for her actions, so he wondered whether to move on
Today’s story is about how a woman’s sense of entitlement and lies ended things with her boyfriend of 7 weeks. The original poster (OP) tells us that he found his girlfriend to be quite pleasant and they shared a good relationship where they helped each other with personal things.
She told him that she didn’t drink or smoke and it worked perfectly for the couple as neither did he. All was going smoothly, or so our protagonist thought, when one day, he was woken up at 1:40 a.m. to his phone ringing. He was absolutely stunned to find his girlfriend at the other end, completely drunk, asking for a lift for her and her friends.
Basically, she was asking him to pick them up 17 km away from his home at that time, knowing that he had work at 7 a.m. Considering that it was a weekday, we can understand the frustration he must’ve felt when his sleep was disturbed. On top of it, he couldn’t get past the fact that she had lied to him about drinking.
Well, in anger, he told her to “find her own way home,” which was enough to make her go ballistic. She started spamming him with calls and texts, but he ignored them and slept. The next day, however, she didn’t say anything to him, but he received a text from her friend stating that his girlfriend “deserves better.”
OP had not heard from his girlfriend since then and thought that it was the end. It looks like he was having second thoughts because he vented online and asked whether he should’ve handled the situation differently or should move on now. As usual, folks came to his rescue.
Many pointed out that it was very unfair of her to lie about never drinking, and even OP said that that’s what bothered him more than being woken up. He mentioned that he would’ve also considered things if she had at least come clean and been honest the next day, but that didn’t happen either.
It has been observed that discovering a partner’s dishonesty can lead to profound emotional distress. Feelings of betrayal, hurt, anger, and confusion often surface, leaving the individual questioning their judgment, self-worth, and the authenticity of their relationship. It seems like that’s exactly the rollercoaster OP was going through when he vented online.
To be absolutely honest, building a relationship on lies is just like digging your own grave, isn’t it? Maybe she lied just to impress him so that they were on the same wavelength, who knows; the bottom line is that it was an awful thing to do.
Research states that when one partner in a relationship feels “entitled,” they believe they have the right to get their needs met without considering their partner’s needs or feelings. Folks also highlighted that her sense of entitlement was evident when she expected him to be their personal Uber, knowing he had work in some time.
Netizens were also baffled by how she played the victim, which led her friend to berate OP. They advised that it was not worth it and that it would be better if he moved on, and this does sound fair enough. Considering that she had not contacted him at all was a clear sign that she did not want to mend things, and moving on would be the best thing for him.
If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!
Folks online sided with OP and were baffled by her lies, and they also called out her entitled behavior
