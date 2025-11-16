“AITA For Refusing To Dye My Daughter’s Hair Because Her School Complained?”

The high school years are a wonderful time that most people will remember with nostalgia for the rest of their lives. But, on the other hand, during this period, we are faced with many problems that require either the ability to compromise or prove one’s case. In our teen years, each of us starts expressing ourselves – at first through visual appearance, and not always, alas, to others’ approval.
Teenagers’ attempts to change their appearance are often met with opposition from their parents, who, in turn, are guided by their own criteria for what is appropriate and what is not. But sometimes it happens that parents support teenagers, but their school just does not. Sometimes this rejection becomes really weird.
A classic example is the story of this mom, who wrote a post on the AITA Reddit community, gaining around 22.4K upvotes and over 1.8K comments so far. You have to give the Original Poster her due – she tries to defend her daughter’s rights, opposing the school bureaucracy. Or maybe something even worse…
More info: Reddit
The Original Poster’s daughter decided to dye her hair dark reddish brown for her 15th birthday
Image credits: adorn hairdressers (not the actual image)
So the Original Poster’s daughter recently turned 15 and decided to dye her hair dark reddish brown for her birthday. The mother had such an agreement with her daughter – in middle school, she was not allowed to dye her hair, but in high school, there’s no problem. The problem arose literally out of the blue because at the school where the OP’s daughter studies, there is a dress code which provides for “natural hair colors only”.
Image credits: u/smd130r
The OP’s daughter’s natural hair color is black, so, according to her mother, it’s actually not much of a change. This was confirmed by the hairdresser, who said that it was not lightened enough to cause significant damage.
Imagre credits: vickysandoval22 (not the actual image )
The girl’s teachers weren’t happy with her hair color, considering it to be a school dress code violation
But the school representatives were strongly opposed. At the beginning of last October, one of the teachers complained at the parent teacher meeting that the OP’s daughter’s hair did not meet the dress code – supposedly, such a shade was not natural for the girl’s hair. The mother quite reasonably drew attention to another classmates who dyed their hair in a variety of colors, but the teacher said that for them, these shades look natural.
Image credits: u/smd130r
The girl is Asian, so one of the teachers remarked that her hair was supposed to be black, which her mom found pretty racist
When the OP clarified what she meant by “natural”, the teacher remarked that her daughter’s hair was supposed to be black. The OP’s daughter is Asian, so mom found this pretty racist and went to complain to the school principal. However, the principal also did not agree with her – although there were many schoolchildren around with light brown and blonde hair, dyeing it in various shades, and the teachers did not consider this a dress code violation.
Image credits: u/smd130r
This situation, according to the OP, continued until the end of the school year. Mom tried to contact the superintendent about this, but got no response. And now, the new school year is already approaching, the OP’s daughter still dyes her hair dark reddish brown and does not want to go back to black.
Image credits: u/smd130r
The school principal emailed the OP before the new school year started claiming that her daughter is only allowed black hair
The OP recently received an email from the school principal reminding her that her daughter is only allowed black hair. Mom was outraged again and decided to go straight to the superintendent’s office and demand she get involved.
Image credits: Angelin Song (not the actual image )
People in the comments also found this teacher’s behavior racist and told the OP to contact ACLU
Most of the commenters were openly outraged by this behavior from the school administration, urging the OP to either contact the ACLU (if she lives in the USA) or bring this story to the attention of the local press. People in the comments are pretty sure that in this case, the conflict will be quickly resolved in favor of the OP and her daughter.
Moreover, according to some commenters, if she received a written request for her daughter to keep her hair only black, then this is actually a reason for a lawsuit. In any case, people in the comments strongly support this mother in her fighting racist policies and backing her daughter.
