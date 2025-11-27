Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: “Option 4: Don’t Show Up”

It’s Thanksgiving. But even though the holiday is meant to bring family together, sometimes it can make you never want to see them again.
A few days ago, father, teacher, and Reddit user AmericanJohn500 was told to contribute $100 this year toward the big dinner to compensate his nephew for spending $300 on a new grill and the meat he planned to cook.
However, he thought the sudden “fee” was unreasonable and voiced his disappointment at such a steep figure. But instead of looking for a compromise, his sister escalated the situation in their group chat, and the whole thing quickly got ugly.
