Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: “Option 4: Don’t Show Up”

by

It’s Thanksgiving. But even though the holiday is meant to bring family together, sometimes it can make you never want to see them again.

A few days ago, father, teacher, and Reddit user AmericanJohn500 was told to contribute $100 this year toward the big dinner to compensate his nephew for spending $300 on a new grill and the meat he planned to cook.

However, he thought the sudden “fee” was unreasonable and voiced his disappointment at such a steep figure. But instead of looking for a compromise, his sister escalated the situation in their group chat, and the whole thing quickly got ugly.

Leading up to his family’s Thanksgiving dinner, this man was told to contribute a hefty sum

Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

But he felt it was too much

Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;

Soon after sharing his story, the man updated everyone that he’s not going

Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;

Image credits: americanjohn500

People who read what happened said he was absolutely entitled to skipping the dinner

Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;

Commentators have shared many reactions to the whole ordeal

Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;
Guy Refuses Family’s Expensive Thanksgiving Demands: &#8220;Option 4: Don&#8217;t Show Up&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hannibal
Why Hannibal Is the Best Show on Television
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2015
Chilling New Footage Of OceanGate Titan Debris Gives Major Clue To Ongoing Investigation
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Common Rule Held Across The World? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Petticoat Junction?
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2018
Five Ways American Gods Can Recover From an Awful Start to Season 2
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2019
People Are Telling Their Darkest Secrets To This Twitter Account, And Here Are 50 Of Their Juiciest Confessions (New Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025