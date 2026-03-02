Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother’s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

by

Family is all about being there for each other when it matters most. So after both of their parents had passed, Reddit user GrowingUnder thought the relationship he had with his sister would stay strong.

But when he needed someone to look after his elderly dog, she said no.

The man couldn’t forget it and carried a grudge until the tables turned, and it was his sister who wanted him to babysit her kids.

He returned the “favor” by refusing as well, but this tit-for-tat weighed on his peace of mind. Chasing closure, he shared the story online and asked people to weigh in, hoping for answers on whether he was in the right.

Dog owners can’t always take their four-legged friends with them and need someone to watch over them while they’re away

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Image credits: Zen Chung/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This man, however, was forced to put his dog in an expensive pet hotel because his sister refused to help

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

So when she asked him to babysit her kids, he refused in return

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Image credits: krakenimages.com/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Image credits: GrowingUnder

As people reacted to the man’s story, he answered some of their biggest questions

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Most readers said he didn’t do anything wrong

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

But some argued he was being unfair

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Eventually, the man decided to change his mind

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother&#8217;s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Big Brother 12 Week Four Eviction Night Recap
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2010
50 Bizarre Divorce Stories That Prove Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Iconic ’90s Sitcoms That Will Make You Nostalgic
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Character From Your Dreams (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 20-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2025
City By The Sea Coast – Palanga!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025