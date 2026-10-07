Bride Makes An Unthinkable Request Of Her Muslim Friend To Keep Her Future Family Happy

Weddings can bring together people from very different backgrounds, beliefs, and families. Usually, it’s a great chance to celebrate love and share a happy moment together. But it can also create tension when not everyone sees eye to eye.
One woman was all set to attend her friend’s wedding and even do the bride’s makeup. That is, until the bride asked if she could take off her hijab for the day so she wouldn’t “scare” her future in-laws. Needless to say, that request didn’t sit well with her, and the friendship took a serious hit.
The woman was supposed to attend her friend’s wedding and help out on the big day
user20282847 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
That changed when the bride asked her to remove her hijab during the celebration because it might “scare” her future in-laws
syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)
katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Ramy Assem / Magnific (not the actual photo)
odua / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Muslim women who wear a hijab tend to face more discrimination than those who don’t
For many Muslim women, wearing a hijab is simply part of everyday life. Yet because it makes their faith more visible, it can also make them a target for prejudice.
Sometimes, that comes in the form of insults or blatant discrimination. Other times, its more subtle, showing up as microaggressions, lingering looks, or assumptions people make about them.
A 2023 study of Muslim women in the US found that those who wore the hijab more frequently were more likely to report experiencing religious discrimination during the previous year.
Similar research from Pew Research Center showed that among Muslims whose appearance made them easily identifiable as Muslim, 64% said they had experienced at least one form of discrimination, compared with 39% of those who werent easily identifiable.
Sadly, the problem only seems to be getting worse with time. In 2025, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) received 8,683 complaints of anti-Muslim discrimination, the highest number since the organization started publishing its reports in 1996.
Often, it’s because people are quick to judge and fear what they don’t understand
Why does a piece of clothing attract this kind of reaction? Experts point to a couple of possible reasons. One is simply unfamiliarity. People can feel uneasy around something they do not understand, and that discomfort can turn into judgment.
Pew Research Center found that Americans who personally knew a Muslim rated the group at 56 degrees on its “feeling thermometer,” while those who did not know any Muslims gave them just 42.
Naturally, without any real-life connection to the Muslim community, people can only form an opinion based on what they hear from others, the news, or politicians. Unfortunately, much of that messaging tends to be negative.
CAIR’s latest report noted that anti-Muslim narratives resurfaced in 2025, especially the idea that Muslims’ religious principles are “inherently threatening and anti-American.”
“Nonwhite immigrant groups are viewed as perpetual foreigners and aliens in their own land, even though many have been in the country for several generations or view themselves as completely American,” psychologist, author, and activist Kevin L. Nadal, PhD, told the American Psychological Association.
As a result, Nadal says, many Muslims end up living in a constant state of vigilance. So it is not surprising that the woman in this story quickly noticed the brides future in-laws side-eyeing her during the engagement party.
When the bride later admitted they had felt uncomfortable around her and asked her to remove her hijab for the wedding, it confirmed what she had picked up on.
She ultimately stood her ground and refused to change something so important to her just to make strangers more comfortable. Most readers supported that decision, though it is sad that she was put in that position by a close friend in the first place.
Do you think she handled it fairly, or should she have approached the bride differently? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Commenters had the woman’s back and said the bride was the one who crossed a line
Follow Us