Woman Is Disgusted By Man’s Behavior After She Ended Things As She Realized His True Expectations

When someone happily offers to pay for you on your date, you probably don’t expect them to later go back on their word and demand you pay up. Nobody would ever do that in real life… right? Unfortunately, that’s wrong. Some people have such fragile egos that they get petty when rejected.
One internet user, u/Fast-Bumblebee-879, turned to the internet for help solving a dating dilemma. After she decided to cut things off with a guy she was dating, he came back with requests for her to pay the ‘bill’ for what he covered on their nights out. Let’s get into the full story. Scroll down to read what happened, including the message screenshots, an update from the author, and the internet’s reactions and advice.
Dating can be tough. Especially if you meet someone with a very fragile ego and an inability to communicate their needs
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A woman asked for advice after a man she broke things off with suddenly demanded she pay for the things he covered on their dates
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A person who is inconsistent probably isn’t worth your time
One of the biggest dating red flags is inconsistency. The longer you spend time with someone, the more you can get to grips with their real character. “Almost anyone can put up that facade of being the perfect partner for the first month of dating,” says psychologist and relationship expert Sabrina Romanoff, from New York.
According to her, consistency is incredibly important. As is taking responsibility for your shortcomings and mistakes. Someone who is genuinely worth your time will show interest long after you have met. In the meantime, it’s a red flag if they ignore you between dates. You are probably not a priority for them.
Another major red flag to look out for is if your date constantly blames their exes for everything. “If they describe their ex as crazy, toxic, or completely insecure, it shows a lack of reflection, accountability, and ownership of their role in the dynamic,” she explained to CNBC.
Similarly, you should be wary of anyone who ‘future fakes’ by making huge promises early on in the relationship. They might make big plans for vacations, your birthday, meeting their parents, etc. This is often a way to fake emotional intimacy to lead to physical intimacy. On the flip side, secure people do not have to overcompensate this way.
What’s more, you should avoid dating people who are rude, cruel, and make fun of others at their expense. If they ignore your boundaries, it’s not healthy. They might try to defend themselves as being very honest. Or they might try to blame you for being too sensitive.
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Bad communication is a very common relationship red flag
Meanwhile, psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, M.D., the author of Transitions: How Women Embrace Change and Celebrate Life, emphasizes that a lack of communication is a big relationship red flag. “These individuals find it difficult to talk about issues or express how they feel. Often, when it would seem most important to be open and honest, they distance themselves emotionally, leaving their partner hanging, or having to deal with a situation on their own,” she notes in a post on Psychology Today.
Other behaviors that should make you worry include:
“If there is something ‘off’ about this person that seems obvious to those who know you so well, you may need to listen to what they’re telling you. Often, in the throes of a new relationship, hearing criticism about your new ‘beloved’ may not be welcome, but others may see things more clearly from an outsider’s perspective. At the very least, hear these people out,” Brenner suggests.
Have you ever gone out with someone who initially insisted that they’ll pay for you to leave a good impression, only to later demand that you pay your fair share? When you go out with someone, do you insist on paying for them, or do you split the bill evenly? What are the biggest red and green flags you look for in a potential partner? Let us know in the comments!
The internet had mixed reactions to the story. Here are different people’s perspectives
Some time later, the author shared an update
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Here’s how people reacted to the follow-up post
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