Couple Cancels Trick-Or-Treating For Everyone After One Entitled Mom Demanded Special Treatment

Halloween is arguably one of the most fun holidays around, particularly for kids who get to enjoy trick-or-treating and endless candy. But for some, the night isn’t as carefree as it is for others.
Children with special needs can find Halloween a bit more difficult. So one mom, hoping to make things easier for her disabled son, asked her neighbor to accommodate him with a different treat. But the neighbor refused, sparking a heated argument that has yet to cool down. Was the fight really worth it? Read the full story below.
One woman, hoping to make Halloween easier for her disabled son, asked her neighbor to give him a different treat
But the neighbor refused, and a heated argument followed
Halloween is different with a disability
Many of us can’t imagine October without embracing the spooky fun—whether it’s hosting a Halloween party, having a horror-movie marathon, or carving some wicked pumpkins. And though as adults, we might not trick-or-treat anymore, it’s still a formative experience for many kids.
But the excitement of Halloween—filled with bright lights, loud noises, and crowded streets—can be more challenging for people with disabilities or mental health issues. For example, those on the autism spectrum might struggle with sensory overload from loud sounds and flashing decorations, while people with physical disabilities may have difficulty accessing homes.
Then, there’s the issue of treats, which was brought up in the Reddit story. Some children might not be able to enjoy them due to allergies, and others could be restricted by food-related conditions like diabetes. In addition, treats can occasionally do more harm than good. Wheelchair user Tai Young, in a 2019 article for CBS Kids News, shared that he sometimes received extra candy due to his disability, but it didn’t always sit well with him.
“I think I got more candy because people felt bad and believe those with disabilities are struggling and want to help, but that’s not necessarily the case,” he said. “In TV and film, it’s always a trope. The person with a disability is always the one being saved; they’re never the one’s doing the saving. Giving extra candy sort of just reinforces that, so we need to change the way people think.”
For Tai, the biggest hurdle wasn’t the candy itself, but making it to the front door. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a house besides my own that was accessible, so I’d always wait by the curb while my friend got the candy or the people would walk down to give me the candy,” shared Tai. “It wasn’t like Halloween was ruined, but I definitely missed out on saying ‘Trick or treat’ and seeing people’s decorations.”
In some cases, poor lighting can complicate Halloween for those with vision impairments. Children who are hard of hearing might also struggle to understand you if you’re wearing a mask. With so much to consider in making the holiday welcoming for everyone, the Developmental Disabilities Association offers a few tips to make it more inclusive:
Above all, the best thing anyone can be on Halloween is empathetic. Being unkind is far worse than any fright.
Many commenters supported the neighbor, saying they weren’t obligated to make any special accommodations
Others, however, felt it wouldn’t have taken much to do something nice for just one child
