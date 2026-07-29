25YO Has No Babysitting Help For The Sis Who Outed Her To Their Family And Destroyed Her Teen Years

A sibling relationship is often the most closely connected and meaningful one because of just how much brothers and sisters know about each other. On the flip side, they can also commit the ultimate act of betrayal by revealing secrets that nobody else knows about you.
This is what happened to a woman who got disowned by her family after her sister found out she was bi and revealed that information to their parents. Later on, the woman’s sibling had the audacity to ask for babysitting help, despite ruining her life.
More info: Reddit
Being outed by someone you truly trusted can really feel like the ultimate act of betrayal
Image credits: irinapavlova1 / Envato (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that when she was 17 years old, her sister found out about her girlfriend and exposed her to their family on her birthday, so she got disowned by them
Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster had to move in with her aunt, and later started dating a man, so her parents tried to reconnect with her because they thought she was “straight”
Image credits: dikushin / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster’s entitled sister also reached out 8 years later for free childcare for her 2 children, but she got mad when her sibling refused to help and told her not to hold a grudge
Image credits: ThrowRA_Babysitting
The woman explained that even though her younger sister had apologized, it wasn’t genuine, and that the other lady had actually maliciously outed her
The poster explained that when she was 17 years old, she had a girlfriend, and her sister accidentally found out about them. Even though the teen told her sibling not to say a word to their parents, she purposely revealed the secret on her older sister’s birthday. This led to the OP being kicked out and disowned by her family.
According to relationship experts, turning your back on your own child is not the same as being a bad parent; it’s actually a very serious and life-changing decision. By doing this, the adults are essentially cutting ties completely and leaving their kid without any emotional, social, or financial support.
Luckily, the teen was taken in by her aunt, who fully supported her and stood up to her toxic family members. This was helpful for the poster because when she went to school, she found that many folks had turned against her because of her sister’s gossiping. It’s only when she began dating a man that her parents warmed up to her again, as they thought she was “straight.”
It can be difficult for queer youth to deal with an unsupportive family, and professionals explain that this kind of exclusion can have a negative effect on people’s mental health. They might also feel lonely and depressed because the ones they love aren’t on their side and want them to change their identity.
Image credits: dikushin / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster didn’t want to let her parents and sister back into her life after they disowned her at 17 for being bi. That’s why she was shocked when her younger sibling called her out of the blue and asked her to babysit her 2 children, as she desperately needed a day off.
The woman immediately refused to help her sister, especially because of the way she had been betrayed by her, without even a sincere apology. The only problem is that when she confronted her sibling about it, the younger lady tried to play it off and acted like the poster was being petty for holding a grudge for 8 years.
Nobody deserves a half-hearted apology from their loved ones, and research shows that when people truly mean they’re sorry, it shows up in their words and actions. That means that there should be some follow-through and changes attached to the apology, or else it will be seen as insincere.
This is exactly why the woman hadn’t forgiven her sister: she knew the younger woman didn’t mean it when she said sorry. She just expected free babysitting help, despite ruining the OP’s life and getting her kicked out by her family. Luckily, the poster’s husband sided with her in her decision not to help her sister.
What do you think is the best way to deal with unsupportive and unkind family members like this? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.
People sided with the poster and urged her to cut contact with her full family immediately
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