My 42 Miniature Dioramas That Might Leave You Wanting To Shrink And Explore (New Pics)

I started to make dioramas as a way to satisfy my desire for artistic expression. I particularly enjoy creating dioramas of abandoned places because they evoke a sense of emotion and atmosphere. Despite being deserted, these settings are full of character and feeling.

I used many materials like wood, resin, plastic and paper. Mostly inspired from real places all over the world.

The amount of time it takes to complete each diorama can vary greatly. Some may only take a few weeks to finish, while others may take several months to complete. This is something that is unique to each individual diorama and can be affected by various factors such as the size, complexity, and level of detail required for the project.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

