Hey Pandas! What Hobbies Have You Tried (And Maybe Failed) During The Pandemic? (Closed)

#1

I have tried legos, baseball card collecting, and binge watching lol.

Sucess:
Baseball card collecting.
Binge watching

Failure:
Legos.( i rage quit.)

#2

doing my job

#3

Ok so I have been playing Trumpet for like a year or so, but I got super interested in playing a lot during the pandemic. Also listening to music, writing music, binge watching shows. I failed at weaving. I don’t have the patience to repeat one arm movement over and over. I got bored in 10 minutes.

#4

I tried knitting, and I could cast on pretty well, but I couldn’t for the life of me make the first stitch lol.

#5

1: drawing, huge success! Even if I’m not that good at it
2: guitar and piano, erm…… not so much, piano I got a lil better at but, the guitar….
3: baking ( with me parents of course ), loved it!!!
4: writing, huuuuuge success, but I’m on writers block
5: singing, pretty good!
6: knitting, not even close

#6

1 – I tried to learn harmonic: failure
2 – I tried to make pottery: failure
3 – I wished to paint again: I gave up after seeing the prices of the brushes
4 – I bought a ukelele: I’m doing really well!
5 – I started to write a novel: I can’t go beyond the first chapter.

#7

Skateboarding
Reading
and Homework ._.

#8

I’ve been trying to teach myself how to draw, but it’s so tough. It’s really easy to lose motivation when all of my drawings come out rough.

#9

Macrame, embroidery, felting, weaving…I have panic attacks and these things help me not get as many

#10

I started learning guitar and that’s going pretty well and I also started oil painting which has been going ok. I have also started songwriting.

#11

Writing. Honestly, if it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would t have ever written my novel!

#12

Not drinking as much…. failed miserably

#13

Knitting: still working on my first scarf -_-||

