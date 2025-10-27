Woman Expects Help From Ex-Husband After Leaving Him For Another Man, Gets A Reality Check Instead

Being cheated on his tough enough. Having your wife marry her affair partner and start a new family with them can add an extra sting.

It’s exactly what happened to one man who says he has “no respect for either of them.” Imagine his surprise when his philandering ex-wife (whom he no longer speaks to) approached him to look after the child she has with her new husband.

Despite him refusing, she asked again and again. Her current husband has cancer and she firmly believes her ex should step in to babysit in the event of an emergency.

Co-parenting with his cheating ex-wife is already difficult enough for this guy

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now she wants him to look after the child she had with her affair partner

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Scottshy

He provided some more info when prompted by netizens

Many agreed that the ex-wife’s child is not the man’s responsibility

Some people reminded the man that the child had nothing to do with the cheating

