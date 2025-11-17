Hey Pandas, What Is The Area That You Live In Like? (Closed)

Is it rural? Do you live in the suburbs? Is it hot or cold?
#1
I live near a place where jets take off all the time. It’s honestly very loud and sometimes the jets break the sound barrier. A pro is that I live about 10-15 minutes away from a commercial place where I can buy anything
#2
Corn, beans, and rednecks as far as the eye can see
#3
in the suburbs but in a really nice nature-centered community. there are a lot of gay and trans people in the area that i go to school which is ironic since it’s texas.
#4
I live in seattle. It’s dirty and smells like pot smoke at least 30% of the time, but I really love it. It’s gorgeous and the colours are beautiful. There’s also stickers on everything, most of which are either pride related or random socialist statements, both of which make me very happy. The area I live in has a lot of old buildings made of brick and it’s super pretty. I just really like it here
#5
I live in FLORIDA it’s getting worse every day. The children aren’t allowed to learn. The amount of hate I see is growing every day. My daughter is afraid to leave the house. They just passed the abortion ban today. I just get sadder and sadder every day
#6
I live surrounded by trees in a small village where the roads are full of potholes. The biggest city is 2 hours away and the closest city is an hour and a half away.
#7
I live in a neighborhood near a “mall” (practically downtown but in the north of my city). It’s really nice, since it’s only a mile from a ton of shops and a bus stop, and my elementary school was less than a ten minute walk from my house. Prices are really expensive now though, glad my parents got our house in the recession, otherwise I wouldn’t live here.
#8
I live in the desert the view is multiple yellows and at night it reflects a little especially when the power goes out every house is either tan green red orange or brown and their either one floor houses or two floor houses the backyards are small and behind the houses in my neighborhood is something we call the burb
#9
Central european city center from around 1900, between a park and train tracks. What is special about it is, that you have verrry expensive flats right next to low income flats. It’s a very divers neighbourhood.
#10
I live in a high desert valley with mountains and snow for a good chunk of the year. It’s really beautiful and there is always something new to see or explore.
#11
dead grass boring and loud oh and also if it helps its california incase that can describe it better than i can oh every month at least once theres some kind of car show by my town and we can all hear the cars
#12
Spent 20 years in Boston, nice and intellectual, but cold. Next 20 years in New York City. Not very quiet or restful but always something to do. After that I moved to San Francisco and life became enjoyable. Takes a while for your calves to adjust to walking sideways, but a small price to pay for daily delights and a chance to relearn what it’s like to just go for a walk for pleasure.
#13
A little village not quite in the middle of nowhere but near enough. The community of old people is lovely and there is generally a great sense of community.
On the other hand, there’s so many little cliques, the gossip is massive (one of my friends told someone they were gay a couple weeks ago, this is now common knowledge; accounts of numerous affairs have got out), and it is absolutely impossible to avoid someone.
The weather is always a bit moody, but normally alright.
#14
It is cold, filled with sketchy people. Lots and lots of drugs
#15
Chongqing, China. People treat foreigners like celebrities, i am constantly asked to take photos with strangers, or speak basic English to small children.
The local food is almost all noodles and meat boiled in salty, spicy oil, so that messes with my diet
#16
A nice area. Lots of friendly folks. 2min to public transportation and supermarket. Still very quiet.
Safe to come home and walk around any time of day. Living in a modest 3-room rental. But with views of the mountains from the terrace.
10min by foot from my work. A nice area to live.
#17
I live in a mainly rural county on the south coast of England. The area around me mainly consists of open heath, forest and farmland. I live in one of the warmest and sunniest parts of the UK.
#18
Very beautiful scenery. Nature sort of overflows and it’s wonderful. Buildings are ugly though. Most of them are half finished, and the majority are cluttered with junk no one had the heart to throw away.
The 6 months of cold isn’t very fun, but the summer is always worth it.
#19
I live in a regional town of approximately 15000 people. I am closer to the town centre than I would like, but only 5 minute drive to countryside. My town is large enough for a shopping centre (mall), though a small one. I am 15 minutes from a much larger town and 15 minutes from a much smaller one. There is a big mix of people in the area. Lots of low income people, but (especially after covid and prices encouraged more to move from the city) also lots of medium-high income families. One of the worst parts of the area is the coal-power stations. I think there are four, but they are all set to close in the next10-20 years. We are getting new wind farms being built, as well as some solar farms.
#20
I live in a climate that messes with us. Right now it’s supposed to be spring. We’re getting rain, snow and sunshine this week. There will be about 4 springs before we get our official, week long spring and then it will be summer.
Winters can be frigidly cold, and we get 2 temps: Actual and “feels like”. Always pay attention to “feels like” because it includes the windchill and humidity levels that make it feel much colder than the air temp. In the summer we still have 2 temperatures that can determine if it feels hotter or cooler than the air temperature.
I live within a mile of a train depot. At night I can hear the clanging and trains running down the tracks, the whistles and bells.
On a very, quiet, windless day, I can hear the clock tower bells in the town centre.
There are lots of birds flying about, baby sparrows, crows, chickadees, woodpeckers, magpies, blue jays.
The trees in the courtyard blossom into pink, aromatic blooms every spring.
Since there is a park behind me there are always sounds of kids screaming in the winter as they’re sledding down the hill. Sometimes it sounds like they’re being murdered.
In the summer there’s people shouting, clapping and cheering, and I hear the whistles of the coaches when there’s soccer games going on.
There’s often sirens from police, fire trucks and ambulances because of the old folks homes around here, and the public housing complex down the street.
#21
boring but not in the middle of nowhere. monotone depressing a*s ‘merican suburbs. i like the cold so winter is a good season but during the summer i’d rather descend into hell (im pretty sure it’d be colder there). nearly 60% of the teens from my local high school have smoked/still smoke.
Follow Us