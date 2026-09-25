35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

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A sculpture that looks completely different depending on the season, the weather, or even the time of day sounds like something out of science fiction. But that’s essentially how Rob Mulholland’s mirrored sculptures work, and they’ve been quietly standing in forests and open landscapes across the UK, changing without ever being touched.

What makes Mulholland’s work especially striking is that no two visits to the same sculpture look alike. Snow, fog, autumn color, or a low winter sun all change what the mirrors show, meaning the landscape itself becomes part of the artwork, constantly rewriting it.

Scroll through to see how these reflective sculptures transform across the seasons, and why they’ve become such an unusual, ongoing collaboration between one artist and the land itself.

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

More info: arcadiasculpture.org | robmulholland.org | Instagram

#1 Loch Earn

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

Mulholland is a Scottish sculptor and environmental artist who builds his figures out of reflective, mirrored surfaces instead of the usual stone, bronze, or wood. Rather than depicting a landscape, his sculptures absorb it, reflecting the trees, sky, and shifting light around them, often so convincingly that visitors walk right past without realizing there’s a sculpture there at all. His most well-known series, Vestige, places six human-shaped mirrored figures in a Scottish forest that was once farmland, meant as a quiet trace of the people who lived there long before the trees did. It’s a concept he’s returned to elsewhere too, using mirrors to conjure dwellings and figures tied to the history of whatever site he’s working in.

#2 Lake Figure

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#3 Transmigration

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#4 Encounter

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#5 Transmigration

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#6 Encounter

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#7 Loch Earn Installation

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#8 Vestige

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#9 Vestige

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#10 Woods

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#11 Figures

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#12 Fox Sculpture

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#13 Glasto Figure

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#14 Glastonbury Stag

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#15 Lake Of Menteith

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#16 Mirrored Figure

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#17 Natural Creation

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#18 Pebble

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#19 Tide Flow – Time Flow

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#20 Memory & Field

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#21 Torpedo Range

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#22 Water Bound

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#23 Cloud Catcher – Dimensions

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#24 Transfiguration

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#25 Infinity Knows No Reason

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#26 London Installation

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#27 Looking At You

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#28 Me Looking At You

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#29 One Flock

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#30 1

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#31 Sentinels Of The Sea

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#32 Tide Flow – Time Flow

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#33 Tide Flow – Time Flow

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#34 Vestige

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

#35 Vestige Winter

35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

Image source: robmulhollandartist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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