35 Reflective Artworks By Rob Mulholland That Seem To Disappear Into The Landscape

A sculpture that looks completely different depending on the season, the weather, or even the time of day sounds like something out of science fiction. But that’s essentially how Rob Mulholland’s mirrored sculptures work, and they’ve been quietly standing in forests and open landscapes across the UK, changing without ever being touched.
What makes Mulholland’s work especially striking is that no two visits to the same sculpture look alike. Snow, fog, autumn color, or a low winter sun all change what the mirrors show, meaning the landscape itself becomes part of the artwork, constantly rewriting it.
Scroll through to see how these reflective sculptures transform across the seasons, and why they’ve become such an unusual, ongoing collaboration between one artist and the land itself.
More info: arcadiasculpture.org | robmulholland.org | Instagram
#1 Loch Earn
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Mulholland is a Scottish sculptor and environmental artist who builds his figures out of reflective, mirrored surfaces instead of the usual stone, bronze, or wood. Rather than depicting a landscape, his sculptures absorb it, reflecting the trees, sky, and shifting light around them, often so convincingly that visitors walk right past without realizing there’s a sculpture there at all. His most well-known series, Vestige, places six human-shaped mirrored figures in a Scottish forest that was once farmland, meant as a quiet trace of the people who lived there long before the trees did. It’s a concept he’s returned to elsewhere too, using mirrors to conjure dwellings and figures tied to the history of whatever site he’s working in.
#2 Lake Figure
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#3 Transmigration
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#4 Encounter
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#5 Transmigration
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#6 Encounter
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#7 Loch Earn Installation
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#8 Vestige
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#9 Vestige
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#10 Woods
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#11 Figures
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#12 Fox Sculpture
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#13 Glasto Figure
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#14 Glastonbury Stag
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#15 Lake Of Menteith
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#16 Mirrored Figure
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#17 Natural Creation
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#18 Pebble
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#19 Tide Flow – Time Flow
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#20 Memory & Field
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#21 Torpedo Range
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#22 Water Bound
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#23 Cloud Catcher – Dimensions
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#24 Transfiguration
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#25 Infinity Knows No Reason
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#26 London Installation
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#27 Looking At You
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#28 Me Looking At You
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#29 One Flock
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#30 1
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#31 Sentinels Of The Sea
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#32 Tide Flow – Time Flow
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#33 Tide Flow – Time Flow
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#34 Vestige
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#35 Vestige Winter
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