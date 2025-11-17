102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

by

Everyone and their mother has probably seen a red dragon tattoo somewhere on the internet. No wonder, since that’s pretty much the first tattoo that pops up if you search for red ink tattoo ideas. Although it has been surfacing online for quite a while and is no longer an original concept, it looks pretty sick; we must admit that. 

Although red ink tattoos look amazing, they are not very popular, though very desired. There’s a good reason for it: the pigment used for red tattoos is the most likely to cause a severe allergic reaction out of all tattoo inks. Many red inks have iodine in them, and some contain heavy metals, which cause sensitivity in many individuals. However, although red tattoos are the most common cause of allergic reactions, red ink isn’t the only culprit. Other color tattoos (even black ones) may also lead to health problems. Although many individuals are lucky to experience no severe reactions, before getting your first one, especially if it’s a red ink tattoo, it’s highly recommended to get an allergy test or a patch test done at a tattoo parlor before your appointment. Getting your tattoo done, be it your first or second to last (there is never “the last one”), is very exciting and shouldn’t be a hectic procedure. However, your health should always come first. Then, once the testing is done and out of the way, not fainting during the tattoo session should be your only worry!

Below, we’ve compiled a list of red tattoo ideas that make going through the stinging or burning sensation and the healing process totally worth it. Feel free to use any of these aesthetic red tattoos for inspiration for your own design, and upvote your favorite ones! Perhaps you are a proud wearer of red or black and red tattoos? If so, we would love to see a photo of your tattoo in the comments!

#1 Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: inkbyar1ana

#2 Red Thread Of Fate

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: takko.san

#3 Heart Shaped World

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: prncessofvietnam

#4 Kitsune And Cub Red Ink Tattoos

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: takko.san

#5 Kaneki & Juuzou Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: takko.san

#6 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos

#7 Dagger And Moth Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: touchofanangeltattooco

#8 Done A Few Weeks Ago, First Tattoo For Madi

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: retrosmitsink

#9 Dragons Red Ink Tattoos For Alessandro

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: phillygtattoos

#10 Some Dragon Action For My Client

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: tattoos_mc

#11 Romance With The Devil

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: grateful_red__

#12 Red Ink Tattoos Are Fire

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: ageezy_inkz

#13 Red Ink Orchid Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source:  jbeeink

#14 Red Ink Moon An Flower Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: jbeeinkosts

#15 Spider Lily Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: laflavax

#16 Did This Cool Piece A Few Months Ago, Thanks For Trusting Me

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: wyldishbambino

#17 Custom Protective Hands

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: oya.s.tattoos

#18 Medusa Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: sham_b_tattoo

#19 Another Day Another Red Ink Dragon

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos

#20 Minimal Red Ink Kitsune Mask Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: induetimetattoo

#21 Red Tiger

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: earthaltarstudio

#22 Red Ink Ornament And Butterfly Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source:  insomniac.inkk

#23 A Lovely Fine Line Done Today For Christa

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: hannahbeneducetattoos

#24 Absolutely Wonderful Piece

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: 12thplanettattoocompany

#25 Psychedelic, Oil Slick Style Whale Done In Red Ink

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos

#26 Red Ink Small Snake Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: foxxy.tatts

#27 Partially Healed Gumamela. Added Some Red Tribal For The Background

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: tatt_by_ajay

#28 Red Ink Heart Tattoo For Beth Last Week!

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source:  hashbrown_tattoos

#29 Loved Doing This New Style Of Art For Lauren

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: Instagram.com

#30 One From My Valentine’s Flash Sheet

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: venice_tattoo

#31 Thanks To Riley For Letting Me Do Such An Awesome Piece!

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: liezylblairtattoos

#32 Patchwork Tattoos

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: tatyouco

#33 Design In Honor Of Boxing For Franco

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: starwiitch.tattoo

#34 No Caption Just A Red Ink Tattoo…

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: dopeshyt_kilo

#35 Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: stainedpuritytattoo

#36 Patch Work Back Piece

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: romane_blacklinestattoo

#37 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: paisleystattoos

#38 Red Ink Butterfly Tatttoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: getdown_inkz916

#39 Sleeve Done

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: cthulhutattoofl

#40 Hand Fan In Red Ink

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: rachelgros_tattoos

#41 Custom Red Ink Snake Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: amberloutattoo

#42 Red Ink Peonies Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: ivanagorican_tattoo

#43 Red Ink Mandala Tattoo

More mandala tattoos can be found here.

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: tattookohoutbarbora

#44 Red Ink Snake Piece

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: haiziegrey

#45 Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: jbeeink

#46 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: hybridink.helsinki

#47 “Serenity” Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: emmaklover

#48 Red Ink St. Lucia Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: overcrazyline

#49 Flower Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: jbeeink

#50 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: art_tattoo_reunion

#51 Cute Little Red Ink Lobster

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: malahidebodyartstudio

#52 African Lady In Red

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn

#53 Tattoo With Red Ink Elements

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: thugnificent_tattoo_tucker

#54 First Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn

#55 Love The Red Ink For This Abstract Butterfly!

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: greenroom_tattoos

#56 Ain’t She Cute!

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: _euphoricink_

#57 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: yhordaninkaholik

#58 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source:  dog_ink_style

#59 Super Fun One Made For Ellie Today

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: phillygtattoos

#60 Red Rose And Half Skull Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: poppy.daydreams

#61 Handpoked Red Ink Hearts Tattoo For Mona

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: chopstickandpoke

#62 A Red Ink Panther Tattoo For Anne

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: caramba.tattoo

#63 Got A Cool Pic Of A Tattoo Done Last January

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: gv_inks_

#64 Another Anime Tattoo Shannon Got To Do A Few Weeks Ago

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: the_painted_man_tattoo_studio

#65 Super Cute Heart Flame For Lauren In Red Ink

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: instagram.com

#66 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: blackamethysttattooco

#67 Red Outlines Rose Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: mccormickvodka

#68 Mark Of Cain – Supernatural Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: tatsbyph

#69 Sun For Iona

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: kemp_ink

#70 Silhouette Birds On Wrist

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: nxwxpxr

#71 Relentless Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: itattootoo

#72 Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: jbeeink

#73 Red Ink Tattoos Feels So Royal

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: dusk_jail

#74 Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: itssvink

#75 Red Ink Scorpio Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: liloatstattoo

#76 Queen Of Hearts Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: _mel_de_romer_

#77 Heart Sun Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: sacred.needles

#78 Thanks Tina For Coming In For This Little Piece

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: enarciem

#79 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: sweetrevenge_tattoo

#80 I Think My Client Called It A Chaos Compass? Anyway It’s Super Clean And Looks Great!

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: shadesofpaintattoo

#81 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: theadriantattoos

#82 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo For Jess

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: phillygtattoos

#83 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoos

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: smaltatoos

#84 Red Ink Woman Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: og_stitch626

#85 Eagle Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: _gigi.ink_

#86 Some Adorable Lil Ones For Janae

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: scumdanny

#87 Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: inkurous

#88 Norse Design – This Is An Impressive Cover Up

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: aardvarktattoo

#89 Red Ink Rose Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: goodpipol

#90 Fine Line Red Rose Made For Sian

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: heart_to_limb_to_pen

#91 Ghost In The Shell Inspired Cyborg Themed Plugs

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: leo_tattooz

#92 “Balance” Red Ink Writing Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: jbeeink

#93 Red Ink Writing Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: jbeeink

#94 Red Ink Tattoo, 1 Week vs. 1 Year!

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: genderqueeralchemist

#95 Red Ink Heart Tattoos

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: 973stiven

#96 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: katrinkz

#97 “Blessed” Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: abrahamink

#98 Nefertiti Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: karlysixtattoos

#99 444/222 Angel Numbers Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: zebtattoo

#100 Writing Red Ink Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: tattedbyamina

#101 Gaara’s ‘Ai’ Symbol Tattoo

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: christian_1nk

#102 Symbols From “Seven Deadly Sins” Animation, Meliodas & Diane

102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Image source: amynguyenart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five TV Shows on Right Now that Have Significant Importance To the Viewer
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
I Travelled To Hoi An, Vietnam, And Took Pictures To Show What People’s Life Looks Like During Flood Season
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Recap – FlashForward 1.11/1.12 “Revelation Zero”
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2010
30 Street Moments I’ve Captured That Show Life As It Happens
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
The Originals Season 2 Episode 6 Review: “Wheel Inside the Wheel”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2014
Comic #3: Exercise Distress
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.