102 Red Ink Tattoo Ideas That Might Have You Booking A Patch Test

Everyone and their mother has probably seen a red dragon tattoo somewhere on the internet. No wonder, since that’s pretty much the first tattoo that pops up if you search for red ink tattoo ideas. Although it has been surfacing online for quite a while and is no longer an original concept, it looks pretty sick; we must admit that.
Although red ink tattoos look amazing, they are not very popular, though very desired. There’s a good reason for it: the pigment used for red tattoos is the most likely to cause a severe allergic reaction out of all tattoo inks. Many red inks have iodine in them, and some contain heavy metals, which cause sensitivity in many individuals. However, although red tattoos are the most common cause of allergic reactions, red ink isn’t the only culprit. Other color tattoos (even black ones) may also lead to health problems. Although many individuals are lucky to experience no severe reactions, before getting your first one, especially if it’s a red ink tattoo, it’s highly recommended to get an allergy test or a patch test done at a tattoo parlor before your appointment. Getting your tattoo done, be it your first or second to last (there is never “the last one”), is very exciting and shouldn’t be a hectic procedure. However, your health should always come first. Then, once the testing is done and out of the way, not fainting during the tattoo session should be your only worry!
Below, we’ve compiled a list of red tattoo ideas that make going through the stinging or burning sensation and the healing process totally worth it. Feel free to use any of these aesthetic red tattoos for inspiration for your own design, and upvote your favorite ones! Perhaps you are a proud wearer of red or black and red tattoos? If so, we would love to see a photo of your tattoo in the comments!
#1 Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: inkbyar1ana
#2 Red Thread Of Fate
Image source: takko.san
#3 Heart Shaped World
Image source: prncessofvietnam
#4 Kitsune And Cub Red Ink Tattoos
Image source: takko.san
#5 Kaneki & Juuzou Tattoo
Image source: takko.san
#6 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos
#7 Dagger And Moth Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: touchofanangeltattooco
#8 Done A Few Weeks Ago, First Tattoo For Madi
Image source: retrosmitsink
#9 Dragons Red Ink Tattoos For Alessandro
Image source: phillygtattoos
#10 Some Dragon Action For My Client
Image source: tattoos_mc
#11 Romance With The Devil
Image source: grateful_red__
#12 Red Ink Tattoos Are Fire
Image source: ageezy_inkz
#13 Red Ink Orchid Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#14 Red Ink Moon An Flower Tattoo
Image source: jbeeinkosts
#15 Spider Lily Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: laflavax
#16 Did This Cool Piece A Few Months Ago, Thanks For Trusting Me
Image source: wyldishbambino
#17 Custom Protective Hands
Image source: oya.s.tattoos
#18 Medusa Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: sham_b_tattoo
#19 Another Day Another Red Ink Dragon
Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos
#20 Minimal Red Ink Kitsune Mask Tattoo
Image source: induetimetattoo
#21 Red Tiger
Image source: earthaltarstudio
#22 Red Ink Ornament And Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: insomniac.inkk
#23 A Lovely Fine Line Done Today For Christa
Image source: hannahbeneducetattoos
#24 Absolutely Wonderful Piece
Image source: 12thplanettattoocompany
#25 Psychedelic, Oil Slick Style Whale Done In Red Ink
Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos
#26 Red Ink Small Snake Tattoo
Image source: foxxy.tatts
#27 Partially Healed Gumamela. Added Some Red Tribal For The Background
Image source: tatt_by_ajay
#28 Red Ink Heart Tattoo For Beth Last Week!
Image source: hashbrown_tattoos
#29 Loved Doing This New Style Of Art For Lauren
Image source: Instagram.com
#30 One From My Valentine’s Flash Sheet
Image source: venice_tattoo
#31 Thanks To Riley For Letting Me Do Such An Awesome Piece!
Image source: liezylblairtattoos
#32 Patchwork Tattoos
Image source: tatyouco
#33 Design In Honor Of Boxing For Franco
Image source: starwiitch.tattoo
#34 No Caption Just A Red Ink Tattoo…
Image source: dopeshyt_kilo
#35 Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: stainedpuritytattoo
#36 Patch Work Back Piece
Image source: romane_blacklinestattoo
#37 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: paisleystattoos
#38 Red Ink Butterfly Tatttoo
Image source: getdown_inkz916
#39 Sleeve Done
Image source: cthulhutattoofl
#40 Hand Fan In Red Ink
Image source: rachelgros_tattoos
#41 Custom Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: amberloutattoo
#42 Red Ink Peonies Tattoo
Image source: ivanagorican_tattoo
#43 Red Ink Mandala Tattoo
More mandala tattoos can be found here.
Image source: tattookohoutbarbora
#44 Red Ink Snake Piece
Image source: haiziegrey
#45 Red Ink Flowers Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#46 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#47 “Serenity” Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: emmaklover
#48 Red Ink St. Lucia Tattoo
Image source: overcrazyline
#49 Flower Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#50 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: art_tattoo_reunion
#51 Cute Little Red Ink Lobster
Image source: malahidebodyartstudio
#52 African Lady In Red
Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn
#53 Tattoo With Red Ink Elements
Image source: thugnificent_tattoo_tucker
#54 First Tattoo
Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn
#55 Love The Red Ink For This Abstract Butterfly!
Image source: greenroom_tattoos
#56 Ain’t She Cute!
Image source: _euphoricink_
#57 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: yhordaninkaholik
#58 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: dog_ink_style
#59 Super Fun One Made For Ellie Today
Image source: phillygtattoos
#60 Red Rose And Half Skull Tattoo
Image source: poppy.daydreams
#61 Handpoked Red Ink Hearts Tattoo For Mona
Image source: chopstickandpoke
#62 A Red Ink Panther Tattoo For Anne
Image source: caramba.tattoo
#63 Got A Cool Pic Of A Tattoo Done Last January
Image source: gv_inks_
#64 Another Anime Tattoo Shannon Got To Do A Few Weeks Ago
Image source: the_painted_man_tattoo_studio
#65 Super Cute Heart Flame For Lauren In Red Ink
Image source: instagram.com
#66 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: blackamethysttattooco
#67 Red Outlines Rose Tattoo
Image source: mccormickvodka
#68 Mark Of Cain – Supernatural Tattoo
Image source: tatsbyph
#69 Sun For Iona
Image source: kemp_ink
#70 Silhouette Birds On Wrist
Image source: nxwxpxr
#71 Relentless Tattoo
Image source: itattootoo
#72 Red Ink Flowers Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#73 Red Ink Tattoos Feels So Royal
Image source: dusk_jail
#74 Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo
Image source: itssvink
#75 Red Ink Scorpio Tattoo
Image source: liloatstattoo
#76 Queen Of Hearts Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: _mel_de_romer_
#77 Heart Sun Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: sacred.needles
#78 Thanks Tina For Coming In For This Little Piece
Image source: enarciem
#79 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: sweetrevenge_tattoo
#80 I Think My Client Called It A Chaos Compass? Anyway It’s Super Clean And Looks Great!
Image source: shadesofpaintattoo
#81 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: theadriantattoos
#82 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo For Jess
Image source: phillygtattoos
#83 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoos
Image source: smaltatoos
#84 Red Ink Woman Tattoo
Image source: og_stitch626
#85 Eagle Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: _gigi.ink_
#86 Some Adorable Lil Ones For Janae
Image source: scumdanny
#87 Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoo
Image source: inkurous
#88 Norse Design – This Is An Impressive Cover Up
Image source: aardvarktattoo
#89 Red Ink Rose Tattoo
Image source: goodpipol
#90 Fine Line Red Rose Made For Sian
Image source: heart_to_limb_to_pen
#91 Ghost In The Shell Inspired Cyborg Themed Plugs
Image source: leo_tattooz
#92 “Balance” Red Ink Writing Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#93 Red Ink Writing Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#94 Red Ink Tattoo, 1 Week vs. 1 Year!
Image source: genderqueeralchemist
#95 Red Ink Heart Tattoos
Image source: 973stiven
#96 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: katrinkz
#97 “Blessed” Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: abrahamink
#98 Nefertiti Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: karlysixtattoos
#99 444/222 Angel Numbers Tattoo
Image source: zebtattoo
#100 Writing Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: tattedbyamina
#101 Gaara’s ‘Ai’ Symbol Tattoo
Image source: christian_1nk
#102 Symbols From “Seven Deadly Sins” Animation, Meliodas & Diane
Image source: amynguyenart
Follow Us