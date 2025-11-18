Woman Offended She Was Uninvited From Her Cousin’s Wedding With Her Ex, Tells Everyone About It

There are many ways the relationship can go after the breakup. For instance, a couple who falls out of love can still become family. Just not by committing to each other, but for instance, one of them committing to their ex’s family member. This happened to a woman from today’s story — her cousin married her ex. The woman herself didn’t mind it, as she was no longer in love with that man, but apparently, her cousin had a different idea about the ex-couple’s ties.
How should you react when you’re banned from your family member’s wedding, which you helped plan?
The woman helped her cousin plan a wedding, in which the cousin will marry the woman’s ex, but she soon learned that she was not invited to the celebration
She asked for the money she had invested back, but when the cousin didn’t return it, she told everyone that the cousin’s husband was her ex, sparking family drama
The OP’s cousin was organizing a wedding with her boyfriend of 2 years. It all would be just a common situation if it weren’t for this single thing — the post’s author and cousin’s husband dated for 2 years back in the day. Thankfully, they broke up on good terms, so there isn’t any bad blood between them, which worked out great for OP’s cousin when she started going out with him.
Well, at least OP thought that her cousin didn’t have any problems with this situation. Granted, she was kind of wrong. Only 2 days before their wedding, the woman learned that she was not invited, as her cousin felt uncomfortable that she was once in love with her husband-to-be. She also worried that the OP was planning to steal him.
That hurt the post’s author, as it was untrue. She wasn’t in love with her cousin’s husband and didn’t have any ulterior motives related to him. Also, she spent quite a bit of time and money on the wedding’s planning. So, it’s no surprise she asked for her money back.
Yet, the cousin refused to give it back, so the OP posted the truth about why she was not invited to that wedding on her Instagram. This caused many family members to be angry with the cousin and the cousin to be angry with the post’s author.
That’s why the OP went to Reddit to ask whether she was the jerk for telling everyone the truth. Quite a few people said that her actions were justified. Some blamed the cousin for creating false narratives to justify not wanting the OP in the wedding, while others called her a jerk for not returning the money.
At the same time, there were some people who said that everyone was a jerk in the situation. The cousin for the reasons other people pointed out, the husband for not clearing out the air, and the post’s author for saying that she “let” her cousin date her ex, implying that she owned him.
Either way, the OP later posted the update saying she got closure, which doesn’t make her feel like a jerk. Apparently, it turns out the cousin got pregnant with someone else’s baby, and the husband left her. Since this proves what a terrible human the cousin is, the OP feels let off the hook.
So, you might wonder — should you or your significant other invite exes to the wedding? For example, maybe the relationship ended on good terms with falling out of love, and you’re simply friends now. Well, there are several things to consider in this case, as there’s no definitive answer. Each situation is different.
One of the, if not the most important, things to consider is your significant other’s feelings. If inviting your ex makes them uncomfortable, you shouldn’t do it. It works vice versa, too. They shouldn’t invite their ex if you don’t feel comfortable with it. This, just as with many other things in life, can be figured out by communicating. After all, if you’re planning on marrying this person, you shouldn’t be afraid to communicate your feelings with them.
Another thing to consider is the breakup’s freshness. If the relationship ended relatively recently, it’s possible that the ex might have some feelings, which can cause some trouble, not only for them but also for you. Also, if the relationship was very serious, it might be weird to have that person in the ceremony where you’re marrying someone else. But if it was some unserious short situationship, it’s a whole different story.
Overall, as we said — every situation is different. It all comes down to figuring out how you and your significant other feel.
Some people online justified the woman telling everyone the truth, while others called every person involved a jerk
