“I’ll Never Get Tired”: Viral “Red Bikini Girl” Breaks The Internet Again With New Videos In The Same Swimsuit

Océane, the 20-year-old French DJ who has been labeled the “Red Bikini Girl,” did not even know she was being filmed for the video that would turn her life around overnight.
The 13-second clip, in which she is seen dancing at a foam party in a red swimsuit, went viral in July 2026.
It has since amassed over 100 million views on social media, making her one of the most talked-about personalities on the internet at the moment.
Now, she has seemingly recreated the look for another pool party and shared the video on her X account.
The video drew over a million views in less than 24 hours, and thousands of comments from her new fans.
“I will never get tired of the red bikini,” one user said.
A candid moment at a foam party made the French DJ an internet sensation within hours
Océane was having fun at a foam party in Lloret de Mar, Spain, when someone behind her sprayed water all over her.
The content creator, who goes by “Aora DJ” online, turned around and gave the person a look, her eyebrows raised and a smile on her face.
She then returned to dancing and enjoying herself.
“Her cute look says ‘that was fun and fine, but do it again, and I’ll get you,’ lol,” one user said about the moment.
Another wrote, “The smile is all I need when I’m around her.”
Netizens around the world fell in love with her “carefree” personality and showered her with more such comments.
On August 6, days after the first video went viral, Océane shared another video wearing a similar red bikini at a pool party.
Océane’s new video in a red bikini has sparked a polarizing debate
In the X video, she is seen conversing with a man in black trunks and another woman in a pink swimsuit while dancing to the music and enjoying herself.
In an Instagram video she shared to celebrate reaching 100,000 followers, she repeated the gesture from the original video, wearing the red bikini.
As the videos broke the internet yet again, social media users flocked to share their thoughts under the clip.
“Keep it bubbly. One day you will lose this, but don’t let it be today,” one said. Another wrote, “You’re incredible.”
“It’s crazy that you can launch into stardom off a random video on the internet,” wrote one more.
However, not everyone was as impressed, and many thought that Océane was being “attention-seeking.”
“Famous for being a nobody and doing nothing. Modern times,” one person said. Another wrote, “In 3 weeks, everyone would’ve forgotten you.”
Many also compared her to the “Hawk Tuah” girl Haliey Welch and “Ibiza Final Boss” Jack Kay, both of whom became famous through viral videos.
Océane has received “hundreds of inappropriate messages since the video went viral
Océane, who was labeled “Planet Earth’s new crush” by a viewer, addressed her sudden renown in a follow-up post.
“I was absolutely not expecting such a buzz, and I’m still in shock to see this video go around the world,” read a translation of her post.
“What makes me the happiest is that you just discovered the real me: a natural, spontaneous girl who loves to laugh, enjoy life, and be herself.”
However, she also received a ton of “not very nice” messages, with many male followers requesting her to start creating adult content.
“I’ve received hundreds of inappropriate messages,” she told VT. “Many people asked me to create an OnlyF**s account. Others offered huge amounts of money for photos of my feet or private videos. Some offers were worth hundreds of thousands of euros.”
CatLawyerPHD_aorad
The comments “hurt” her a lot at first, she told VT, but now she doesn’t let them get to her. She also clarified that she doesn’t plan to create such content, as it doesn’t align with her values, though she respects anyone who does.
She revealed her life’s dream is to become a DJ and perform worldwide.
She told LADbible that she has also been approached by several “fashion and swimwear brands” since her video went viral, and that she has signed with a management team to help her with the business elements.
Océane could make over $300,000 by cashing in her newfound fame, said an expert
This unexpected, newfound popularity could become an incredible financial opportunity for Océane if she plays her cards right, according to celebrity PR expert Lauren Beeching.
“If she’s well managed and moves while the attention is hot, my guess would be somewhere between £150,000 ($202,527) and £250,000 ($337,545) over the next twelve months,” Beeching told LADbible.
“The figure depends far more on the business around her than on the fame itself,” Beeching added.
“Whether she has management yet, and how good they are, makes an enormous difference, as does how much of each fee they take.”
Handled well, the six-figure sums she predicted are “very achievable,” Beeching said, but letting the attention fade away would take the earning potential with it.
Other than brand deals, appearance fees, and other collaborations, this stardom should also help Océane book high-end gigs for her DJ career, Beeching opined.
“A viral name can command £10,000 to £20,000 a set at the peak of the hype,” she said, adding that booking a name with 100 million views is a “promoter’s dream for a summer line-up.”
“Red bikini era is unstoppable.” The internet reacted to Océane’s new viral video in the same swimsuit that made her viral
Follow Us