Stoop And Stare: 30 Times People Threw Out Real Treasures In NYC (New Pics)

Many of you Pandas know the phrase that one person’s trash is another’s treasure. But for some, this might seem like just a metaphor. Well, there’s one internet project that proves how true the saying is in real life.
‘Stooping NYC,’ the brainchild of an anonymous couple from Brooklyn, is a massively popular Instagram page that is dedicated to an old tradition in the Big Apple—leaving unwanted things, quirky items, and furniture on the curb for others to bring back home. We’ve collected the freshest and most awesome photos of stooped stuff, as featured on the account, to share with you Pandas. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote the items you loved the most.
Meanwhile, be sure not to miss Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly founders of the project! You’ll find their thoughts as you scroll down.
#1 This Is Everything! 68th At And Madeline Ct In Bay Ridge
#2 Cpw And West 83rd Right Now!
#3 Raise Your Hand If You Grew Up With One Of These In Your House. Wait… Nobody? I’m Old. 11th St Between 4th Ave And 3rd Ave
#4 Never Thought I’d Call A Shelf Cute…on The Corner Of Kane And Strong In Cobble Hill
#5 Damn! On St Marks Between Under Hill And Washington
#6 We Can’t Believe Our Eyes. Elliot Pl & Dekalb
#7 Cat Post Of Their Dreams! This Is On 29th And 3rd Ave!
#8 Someone Tell My Upstairs Neighbor That Apartment-Friendly Drums Exist. Corner Of Jane Street And Hudson
#9 Possibly The Best Stoop Model Ever. 7th Street Just Above 5th Ave In Park Slope
#10 Guys! Great Haul! Pratt Giving Away Lots Of Art, Stools, Desks And Printers For Free. 14th St Btw 7th And 6th
#11 Holy Claw Foot Tub! 124 Myrtle In Clinton Hill
#12 Excuse Me While I Have Nightmares For The Rest Of My Life… On The Corner Of Nostrand And Lincoln
#13 Holy Hot Pink Magic. E 13th St Btwn Ave A And B
#14 Wow. Someone Please Work Your Magic. 20th St Between 5th And 6th Ave
#15 Now This Is A NYC Stoop! Broadway Posters Of Wicked, Lion King, Phantom, And Book Of Mormon. 86th Between Columbus And Central Park West!
#16 The Vibes Are Immaculate. Macon Street / Lewis And Marcus Garvey
#17 No Idea What To Say Here So… Caption Contest!! At Hart And Knickerbocker
#18 The Note Says, “Sadly Our Cat Rejected It! Recommended On Wirecutter”
#19 Cutest Tea Set Ever. Corner Of Linden St And 60th In Ridgewood
#20 Stoop Concert…but Also, Respect Your Neighbors. Free Piano On Columbus, Between W83rd And W84th
#21 I Will Sit In This Chair And Read Sophisticated Literature. Or You Can. 785 Dekalb In Bk
#22 Stoop Of The Moment. Been A Bunch Of These. Aka Don’t Let Your Friends Buy One. Oak And Metal In Great Shape! 264 E 10th St
#23 Excuse Me While I Recover From The Epicness Of This! 2 Gorgeous Unbroken Mirrors At Cooper And Wilson In Bushwick!
#24 Does Anyone Have A Good Caption For A Sheep Table Or Bench In Brooklyn Heights? 20 Pierrepont
#25 Umm… I’ll Take Your Word For It. This Is On Scholes And Bushwick In Bk
#26 Stooper Caption! “This Looks Like It Was Made By Someone Relatively Skilled, But Completely Unhinged. On Troutman St. Between Knickerbocker & Irving
#27 We’ve Seen The Heel Chair Before… But Never In Pink! Parkside Ave Btwn Bedford And Rogers
#28 Should We Have A “Creepiest Stoops” Competition? This Is Certainly In The Running. 30th St Between 3rd & 2nd Ave
#29 Sunday Funday Elevated. This Is Out At 85 Franklin St . Broadway And Church It Works And Has Power Supply And Harnesses
#30 While You Were Sleeping, Spongebob Stooped Basically All Of Bikini Bottom. I Also Had No Idea He Lived In Bk. 327 Franklin Avenue
#31 72 Greene St Until 5am Tomorrow Morning!
#33 Our Fave Kind Of Stoop! A Beautiful Plant! Corner Of 2nd Ave And 12th Ev
#34 Anyone Else Been Searching For An Area Rug Shaped Like A Man Eating Ramen? Just Me? Grattan St In Between Knickerbocker And Porter
