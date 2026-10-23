73 Job-Hunting Stories And Memes That Prove Getting Hired Has Become A Full-Time Job

Pretty much everyone talks about the modern job landscape and wonders why it’s become so tough to wrangle new work. Folks struggle to find the right company and have to make themselves seen among thousands of applicants, which can be tough.
It’s also tiresome when the recruitment process drags on, and it can put potential candidates off applying altogether. With all these obstacles on the path to getting a job, it’s no wonder there’s a dedicated community for this issue called r/RecruitingFails. We’ve shortlisted some of the craziest, most face-palm-worthy stories from it for your enjoyment.
#1 That’s Actually Pretty Clever, Because Now He Can Fire You Twice
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#2 What Is The Advantage Of Hiring Like This?? Can Someone Explain
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#3 Using AI To Auto Reject Applications Is Disgusting
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Searching for a new job is no joke, and according to research by HR Dive, most candidates spend about 6.5 hours a week looking for work, with 38% dedicating nearly 10 hours each week. That might seem like a lot of time to spend looking for work, but people apply for an average of 16 jobs each week.
Unfortunately, to secure just one interview, job hunters must submit applications to 27 companies, which is why nearly 56% of folks feel the process is very stressful. Even though folks put in so much time and effort, 43% feel that they might not get a response from the interviewer or recruiter.
#4 The Economy Is Fine. It’s The Jerk Employers That Misuse The Law
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#5 As Seen On Linkedin LOL
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#6 Imagine Not Getting Paid And Still Getting Laid Off
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Recruiting has become a complicated process with several steps, and employers don’t care much about candidates’ well-being. According to Forbes, these expensive, time-consuming interviews slow the recruitment pipeline and discourage candidates from following through, or make them apply to competing companies.
The problem is that the recruitment process hasn’t been updated in a long time, and it makes employers feel safe in their choices after multiple rounds of back-and-forth. Although Artificial Intelligence has been incorporated for resume screening and keyword search, it still isn’t very candidate-friendly.
#7 Accurate Representation Of Me Trying To Get A Job With A Degree
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#8 That’s Actually Happened To Me
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#9 Job Hunting Is Such A Humiliation Ritual
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When it comes to interviews, 76% of candidates feel they have enough information about the company to prepare. Unfortunately, more than half also need to take leave from their current job to attend the recruitment process, and even once there, they’re made to wait 14 minutes on average for it to start.
Despite all this effort, only half of applicants are told whether they got the job in the following week. The rest have to make peace with being ghosted, which can be overwhelming and taxing.
#10 How Boomers Unironically Think The Job Market Works
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#11 Man I Can’t Even Get A Job As A Waitress In This Economy. Wdym You Need 2 Years Of Experience To Put Plates Of Food On Tables Hello?!
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#12 The Tech Hiring Process Is Genuinely Broken
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When it comes to the recruitment process, it’s important to focus on what is actually causing delays in the company. According to Robert Half, a lack of internal alignment can happen, meaning key decision-makers may not be on the same page about the role’s responsibilities, salary, etc.
They might not even have a specific person in charge of the screening process, which can mean several stakeholders need to step in and help with hiring. This can create confusion and waste valuable time that could have been spent on important projects and clients.
#13 Job Offer Soon…
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#14 The Only One Qualified Would Be Ash Ketchum
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#15 Their Loss Smh
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With so many candidates losing hope while applying for jobs and waiting for something to click, frustration can build up. That’s why, to better understand the recruitment process, Bored Panda reached out to Peter Duris, CEO and co-founder of Kickresume.
He mentioned that “The route from the first interview to the first day can be long and frustrating, with multiple rounds. Hiring managers and HR teams are swamped with applications, and each round has to fit around several busy calendars. The final decision often needs sign-off from people who have never met you. None of this is a verdict on you, but from the outside it all looks the same: silence.”
He explained that sometimes there was never a real job behind it all. In Kickresume’s recent analysis of nearly 97,000 job ads on Indeed, over a third had been online for more than 30 days. Some of those roles are simply hard to fill. Others may be ghost jobs or roles a company never filled, and possibly never meant to. “Before you apply to an older ad, check the company’s careers page. If the role isn’t listed there, don’t pin your hopes on it,” Peter advised.
#16 Exactly It’s Illegal To Ask. I Would Ask The Employer How Much Do You Make
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#17 Hr Told Me My Exit Interview Was Private. My Manager Sent This 5 Minutes Before It Started
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#18 Now, Reupload This Job Offer Every 2 Months For The Next 2 Years
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For any person applying for multiple jobs in a day, every rejection letter and obscure listing can feel heartbreaking. That’s why Peter Duris advised: “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. It’s easier said than done, especially if there’s one job you really want, but keep looking out for other opportunities and sending off applications. Even a great first interview doesn’t guarantee you’ll get through to the final round.”
He explained that in their recent experiment, they found that in the earliest stages of the hiring process, the best results came from applying for well-matched jobs and using a resume the applicant wrote themselves.
“However, AI-generated resumes can still perform well, as long as you tailor them yourself to add extra detail, real examples of your achievements, and a human touch. We also found that when companies did reply, they replied fast: most responses arrived within three days of applying,” he mentioned.
#19 What If You Work For A Non-Profit?
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#20 The Interview Lasted 1 Minute
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#21 The Fact That This Headline Has Been Spreading Like Absolute Wildfire Says A Lot
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Many applicants feel that their work is done once they’ve finished the interview and that there is no need to follow up with the hiring manager. Peter Duris instead advises, “Don’t be afraid to get in touch with the company. If a week or two passes after you apply and you’ve heard nothing, send a brief, polite message to follow up on it, and reiterate that you’re still interested in the position. Just don’t put your search on hold while you wait for a reply.”
A well-timed check-in like this can keep you top of mind for recruiters and show your professionalism. They may also see it as genuine interest in the role, and even if there is no spot available right now, they might keep your resume for future reference.
#22 As A Recruiter Myself, I Feel For Candidates That Have To Do This All The Time!!
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#23 Basically Their Seeking For Time Traveler
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#24 Bros Applying To Be A Jester
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The hiring process can feel like survival of the fittest, but that shouldn’t keep anyone from trying their best. Even if everything else seems like it’s out of one’s control, Peter Duris mentions that “one part of the process that’s more in your control is managing your references.”
“Ask previous colleagues and managers to be your references early, and let them know that companies might reach out to speak to them. That way, the reference check won’t become the last delay before your offer,” he mentioned. This can help smooth out the recruitment process, instead of forcing a candidate to rush later.
#25 Job Interview Plot Twist
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#26 Hold On What
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#27 I Would Hire Him. Creativity 10/10, Courage 10/10
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It can be a hellscape out there for people looking to get a job and just get by, but there’s always a way out as long as candidates don’t give up. Hopefully, companies also develop recruitment policies that favor applicants so the process isn’t so tiresome for everyone involved.
We’d love to know if you have any difficult application stories, and if so, what was the end result of it all? Do share your stories in the comments section.
#28 So You’re Testing For People Who Accept Poor Treatment Rather Than For Actual Patience Or Professionalism
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#29 Bro Needs Claude Code Experience Before Claude Code Even Existed
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#30 Now Give Me The Job
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#31 Y’all Advertised It
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#32 At Least He’s There
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#33 Getting A Callback Itself Is An Acheivement
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#34 Yall Are Getting Interviews? LOL
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#35 Got Rejected Because Of The File
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#36 Jokes On You, My Best Friend Was My Boss
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#37 Girl! You Got To Value Yourself Way More
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#38 “Why Did You Ask For A Resume” So Real
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#39 I Will Answer This Question, Please Give Me Job Offer
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#40 I Love How This Implies They Passed His Crazy Ideas By The Legal Team
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#41 Why Tf Are You At A Job Fair Then
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#42 Cool Story. The Unemployment Rate For Chemical Engineering Phds Is 1.2%
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#43 I Cant Imagine How Hard To Just Land In A Job These Days
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#44 Lying On My Resume Was The Best And Most Helpful Thing I Ever Did In Regards To Furthering My Career And Getting Better Jobs
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#45 Bro’s At Least Not A Fatherless Child
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#46 Recruiters Can Praise Your Interview And Still Reject You
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#47 They Want Terminator It Seems Can Perform All The Roles
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#48 Now The Humiliation Rituals Start Before You Even Join, How Cool
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#49 Can He Beat It?
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#50 Imagine Having 3 Years Experience And Choosing The First Option
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#51 It’s Already In My Cv And Resume, How Many Times Do You Need Me To Type It?
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#52 I’ve Had A Job I Think Is Pretty Good For A While And Now All Of The Sudden These Linkedin Recruiters Want To Talk To Me
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#53 I Even Bring It Together In 3D
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#54 Rejection Email: “We Were Impressed With Your Qualifications And Will Keep Your Resume On File For Future Opportunities.” Me:
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#55 Urgent Need, Just Not For You
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#56 Most Evil Person
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#57 Tell Me The Truth
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#58 Sorry Boss, I’m Open To Adoption
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#59 Wait A Minute… You Guys Are All Getting Rejection Emails?
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#60 They Just Can’t Give Us A Break
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#61 We Only Get Stronger
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#62 Take Me Backkk
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#63 The Struggle Is Real
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#64 They’re The Best At Ghosting, Hands Down
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#65 Take Advantage Of Unemployment Whenever You’re Job Hunting
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#66 The One Guy That Does Get The Job Is A Nepo Hire Too
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#67 We Decided To Proceed With Other Candidates. Have A Good One Bro
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#68 Nothing Tests How Badly You Want A Job Like The Application Itself
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#69 0 Day Holiday Is My Favourite Benefit
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#70 Still Getting Rejected Over Here
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#71 It Change Something Tho… My Mood
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#72 Give It A Rest
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#73 Atleast They Put Effort In Writing A Good Command For Chatgpt
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