“Nature’s Memorial”: 30 Landmarks Reclaimed By Nature

For centuries, landmarks were built with the expectation of endurance.
Monuments, temples, structures, and entire towns were designed to outlast generations, yet many of them have become abandoned places reclaimed by nature.
These are places reclaimed by nature, and it may be the most compelling chapter of their existence.
As impressive as they were before, nature gives them a second chance at life. Icons of physical stability are now known for another reason: their quiet, haunted beauty and resilience in the face of nature’s transformation.
#1 Angkor Wat, Cambodia: The World’s Largest Religious Site Swallowed By A Lush Jungle
The ceremonial, religious, and administrative heart of the Khmer Empire, Angkor Wat remains the largest religious monument ever constructed. Its scale and symbolism depict mythology and imperial power.
According to Britannica, Angkor Wat was abandoned in the early 15th century, though Buddhist monks still tried to maintain it. But shifting political authority and bad water management undermined their efforts.
Now, the complex is surrounded by rolling fog, with towering silk-cotton trees forcing their way through stone. The original architecture has been swallowed by a lush, dense jungle.
Image source: Waste_Score4842 / Reddit, sonderewander / Reddit
#2 Hashima Island, Japan: A Concrete Miner Town Turned Into A Nautical Ghost Paradise
Hashima Island was once a tightly-packed concrete settlement built to house coal miners and their families. It was a physical representation of Japan’s immense industrial growth in the 20th century.
Japan’s National Tourism Organization identifies the island as a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was abandoned in 1974 when undersea coal mining became obsolete.
Once considered purposeless, Hashima is now a nautical paradise. Salt spray corrodes high-rise apartments, weeds split rooftops, and seabirds nest inside exposed interiors.
Image source: cesarth15 / Reddit, sonderewander / Reddit
#3 Pripyat Amusement Park, Ukraine: The Playful Park Frozen In Perpetual Stillness Since 1986
Built to serve workers at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Pripyat Amusement Park was intended as a playful distraction from busy urban life, symbolizing leisure and optimism.
Unfortunately, before it could have its grand opening in May 1986, it was abandoned overnight following one of the worst nuclear disasters ever.
According to the Daily Express, it has remained unrenovated and largely untouched for almost 40 years.
While the attractions still stand, they’ve received some unconventional visitors over the last few decades. Grass, trees, and wildlife all move freely through, over, and across the site, keeping the park frozen in perpetual stillness.
Image source: all_thats_interesting / Instagram, sistabussen / Reddit
#4 Houtouwan, China: The Prosperous Fishing Village Overgrown By A Wall Of Ivy
Houtouwan was once a prosperous Chinese fishing village that supported generations through years of coastal trade, harvesting, and other maritime activities. Culture was thriving, with over 500 permanent homes and 3,000 residents.
According to CNN, “China’s ghost village” experienced a mass exodus in the 1990s due to its difficult location and the availability of other jobs.
Now, Houtouwan has been reclaimed by the overpowering force of nature. Ivy, vines, and other greenery cover what used to be homes, bringing the land back to the sea.
Image source: deserted.places / Instagram, r/AbandonedPorn / Reddit
#5 Centralia, USA: The Burning Underground Ghost Town Masked By Unstoppable Greenery
Centralia was a coal-mining town that fueled regional industry in Pennsylvania and supported multi-generational working families. It was a thriving urban hub, with housing, schools, and public transport.
However, disaster struck in 1962 when a fire broke out underground. It’s still burning, and people have long since been driven out of the town due to toxic gases, closures, and overall poor conditions (per Commonwealth of Pennsylvania).
This ghost town so long devoid of life is now one of the most striking examples of nature taking over. Against all odds, trees and other greenery have grown throughout it, masking the toxic nature of the site.
Image source: ForwardGlove / Reddit, kenfagerdotcom / Reddit
#6 Craco, Italy: A Medieval Mountain Stronghold Reclaimed By Earthquakes And Birds
Craco’s roots stretch all the way back to the 8th century, with immense development by the Ancient Greeks. They built stone houses, churches, and towers, all strategically positioned above valleys.
But the town was subjected to many unfortunate events that led to its abandonment. Per Colosseum and Vatican Tours, a 1963 landslide and multiple earthquakes drove inhabitants from the city, never to return.
The stonework remains strong, but that hasn’t stopped nature reclaiming it. Abandoned buildings are filled with plant life, vegetation sweeps the streets, and birds nest in old bell towers.
Image source: BWT_Urbex / Reddit, esotheric / Reddit
#7 Oradour-Sur-Glane, France: A Tragic Massacre Site Preserved As Nature’s Memorial
Once upon a time, Oradour-sur-Glane was a typical rural French village, with homes, shops, and streets that all reflected everyday civilian life before World War II reshaped Europe. It was perfectly ordinary.
According to the National WW2 Museum, the village was abandoned in 1944 when Nazi forces entered it and massacred 642 people before burning what was left to the ground.
After such an atrocity, human interference in Oradour-sur-Glane has been very minimal. The ruins have been slowly reclaimed by grass, trees, and flowers, preserving it as a permanent memorial.
Image source: francetravelers / Instagram, francetravelers / Instagram
#8 Ta Prohm, Cambodia: The 12th-Century Monastery Ripped Apart By Giant Tree Roots
Ta Prohm was built as a Buddhist monastery in the 12th century to act as a place of worship and reverence where monks could come to clear their minds.
Despite that effort, Ta Prohm was abandoned three centuries later, along with the rest of the Angkor complex. According to Tour-Cambodia, this coincided with the fall of the Khmer Empire.
Across those hundreds of years, Ta Prohm has been reclaimed by the forest, with lush green climbing plants clinging to its surfaces, and tree roots pushing up into its walls.
Image source: realchunwai / Instagram, rod.andrewartha / Instagram
#9 Kolmanskop, Namibia: A Wealthy Diamond Town Buried Under Unstoppable Desert Dunes
Kolmanskop was once a wealthy diamond-mining settlement built in the Namib Desert, boasting European-style homes, hospitals, and other structures in extreme isolation.
Sadly, as with many such establishments, Kolmanskop was abandoned in the 1950s after diamond resources declined and mining operations shifted elsewhere, with residents following (per National Geographic).
Where humanity fails, nature will flourish, and the entire settlement has transformed. Wind-driven sand pours through doorways into rooms and bathtubs, with furniture buried underneath unstoppable dunes.
Image source: onepersononeidea / Reddit, TopdeBotton / Reddit
#10 Ross Island, India: A Dark Colonial Prison Swallowed Whole By The Forest
From 1858, the Ross Island Penal Colony in India served as a colonial administrative center for the Andaman Islands. It housed officials, churches, and military infrastructure.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, that changed in 1941 when a devastating earthquake struck the island and killed over 3,000 people. Unable to defend it, the British inhabitants fled.
Today, the former colony has been reclaimed. Massive banyan tree roots tear through walls, climbing vines engulf rooms and staircases, and the forest squashes every last symbol of oppression.
Image source: chini_owo / Reddit, urbex_stalker / Instagram
#11 Korean Dmz: A Heavily Fortified War Buffer Zone That Transformed Into A Wild Animal Sanctuary
Tensions may be high between North and South Korea, but there’s one peaceful stretch between the two: the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It’s a 160-mile-long zone with heavy fortifications and off-limits areas.
The BBC describes it as a “no-man’s land” designed to act as a buffer for both Koreas. It’s a physical and metaphorical border symbolizing estrangement and conflict.
As far as war zones go, the DMZ is one of the most nature-rich.
It’s a thriving ecosystem with over 6,000 animal species, plus wetlands and forests. The lack of human interference has given nature free rein.
Image source: Fox_Bird / Reddit, r/korea / Reddit
#12 Tikal, Guatemala: A Mighty Maya City-State Overrun By A Massive Rainforest Jungle
In its prime, Tikal was one of the most powerful Maya city-states, serving for centuries as a political, economic, and religious center that dominated the surrounding lowlands.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Maya people abandoned Tikal in the 9th century due to drought, overpopulation, and possible water contamination.
The ancient city fell into ruin, but it’s now an absolute paradise. Rainforest engulfs pyramids, roots penetrating staircases, and wildlife occupies old commercial plazas.
Image source: Dragonborn_Saiyan / Reddit, RamessesTheOK / Reddit
#13 Fort San Lorenzo, Panama: A Spanish Colonial Fortress Blanketed And Softened By Lush Vines
Fort San Lorenzo was a Spanish colonial fortress built to defend vital Caribbean trade routes from pirates and competing European powers.
But the fort eventually outlived its usefulness. Living the Q Life describes how it was put to ruin by pirate Henry Morgan in 1670, then used as a prison, then fully abandoned in the 1800s.
Today, vines, grass, and dense forestry have reclaimed the area. The once-defensive vantage point is blanketed and softened.
Image source: thomasozbun / Instagram, visitpanama / Instagram
#14 Pyramiden, Svalbard: A Soviet Coal-Mining Utopia Frozen In Time In The Arctic Wilderness
It’s a Norwegian archipelago, but Svalbard is home to an old Soviet mining town: Pyramiden. As a socialist settlement, it had homes, cultural centers, and industrial infrastructure.
Per the BBC, the reason for Pyramiden’s evacuation was simple and recent. The Soviet Union collapsed, then the mines closed in 1998, leaving workers with no option but to leave.
It has remained an Arctic paradise ever since, covered in snow and ice. Reindeer wander Stalinist streets that are forever frozen in time, free of any human interference.
Image source: hermannehrlich / Reddit, deserted.places / Instagram
#15 Villa Epecuén, Argentina: A Luxury Spa Resort Drowned And Bleached By A Ruptured Salt Lake
Villa Epecuén was a luxury spa town built around a mineral-rich salt lake. Once upon a time, it attracted visitors from across the world who sought relaxation and resort leisure.
According to The Atlantic, Villa Epecuén was undone by its own beauty when flood waters breached its dam in 1985 and overwhelmed the entire site.
Now, the waters slowly recede, exposing wetlands and marshes, skeletal trees, and mineral-crusted buildings that were previously completely drowned, giving them new life.
Image source: TVshaman / Reddit, Sufficient-Syrup7110 / Reddit
#16 Kalavantin Durg, India: An Ancient Cliffside Fort Carved Into The Rocks And Clothed In Moss
Kalavantin Durg is an ancient hill fort in one of the oldest countries in the world. Carved directly into steep rocks, it was a defensive outpost in the 15th century.
Various shifts in political control and military tactics plus its inconvenient location, led to it being quietly abandoned a few centuries later (per Escape2Explore).
It’s a symbol of nature now, with moss coating stone, vines clinging to cliffs, and vegetation slowly erasing anything human-made. What’s left is a lush, dense sanctuary.
Image source: neoronin / Reddit, Sufficient-Syrup7110 / Reddit
#17 Vallone Dei Mulini, Italy
Vallone dei Mulini was a medieval mill complex built deep within a ravine to harness water and wind for grain processing in the 13th century.
Sadly, according to Atlas Observer, the nearby population has been dwindling since the early 1900s when the mill closed, despite tourist attempts at intervention, and the area is now totally uninhabited.
What visitors do get to experience, however, are ferns, ivy, and trees refilling the gorge, swallowing the remaining buildings as they grow. Tourists continue to visit, but this time, it’s to marvel at the power of nature.
Image source: Doxep / Reddit, wikipedia.org
#18 Bokor Hill Station, Cambodia: A Royal Colonial Resort Swallowed By Heavy Mountain Fog
Bokor Hill Station was a French colonial resort located at the top of Bokor Mountain. Built as a cool-climate retreat for residents, it included a hotel and casino, and even hosted royalty.
Interestingly, this Cambodian landmark has been abandoned not once, but twice. Per EXO Travel, the Second World War and Vietnam War both drove people from Bokor Hill, and the station has remained abandoned since 1972.
What is left belongs to nature. Derelict ruins have been swallowed by fog, and overgrown vegetation is slowly creeping across any concrete surfaces.
Image source: clausy / Reddit, psYberspRe4Dd / Reddit
#19 Bodie, California, USA: A Wild West Gold Rush Town Frozen In Arrested Decay
Bodie was once a booming Californian gold-mining town in the 19th century. It represented the hard work and promise associated with the American West, attracting miners from across the country.
However, Bodie’s decline began in the 1880s when the once-bountiful mines began to deplete. A 1932 fire that burned 90% of the town led to a further mass exodus (per National Trust for Historic Preservation).
Now, weathered wooden buildings decay in place, with grass growing through floorboards, and a variety of species making use of the now-empty homes.
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth / Reddit, lAmTotallyAJohnSmith / Reddit
#20 Great Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe: A Mighty Prehistoric Stone Capital Reclaimed By The African Bush
Great Zimbabwe was a monumental stone city, capital of the Kingdom of Zimbabwe, and center of African trade and power between the 11th and 15th centuries.
This abandoned city has been a ghost town since the 1600s, so most of its history is a mystery. According to The Guardian, it’s accepted that a lack of food and natural resources were to blame.
Centuries later, this prehistoric site combines fragility with power. As the stone walls and courtyards slowly decay, grass and trees thrive, creating a peaceful paradise.
Image source: Brooklyn_University / Reddit, Nebbit1 / Reddit
#21 Ss Yongala, Australia: A Sunken Passenger Ship Turned Into A Spectacular Coral Reef
The SS Yongala was a luxury passenger ship that was later repurposed for wartime transport along Australia’s coast. It was large, fast, and an excellent seafaring vessel.
Technically, the ship wasn’t abandoned; it sank. The BBC describes how a cyclone in 1911 wrecked the SS Yongala and killed all 122 people on board. For 50 years, it was lost.
The wreck’s location was confirmed in 1958, though it wasn’t formally identified as the Yongala until 1974, by which point the sunken vessel had become home to a host of marine life.
Coral reefs, fish, turtles, and larger aquatic mammals all dwell within, breathing new life into a former catastrophe.
Image source: Charlie_Crenston99 / Reddit, svsummerjo / Instagram
#22 Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine: A Radioactive Nuclear Wasteland Reclaimed As A Wild Wildlife Haven
The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine once supported cities, farms, and generations of people who made their money from nuclear power production.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the entire region was evacuated in the days following the disaster, never to return
Despite lingering radioactivity, the area has flourished in the decades since. Forests reclaim streets, animals roam without endangerment, and unchecked vegetation slowly takes buildings apart.
Image source: HelpStay-admin / Reddit, chernobylzone / Instagram
#23 Six Flags New Orleans, USA: An Abandoned Theme Park Where Nature Now Rides The Coasters
Six Flags New Orleans was a major theme park built as a regional entertainment destination in 2000. It was one of many, and very successful with the American public.
Unfortunately, damage caused by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina proved impossible to rectify. Per Atlas Obscura, the park was flooded with water, quickly evacuated, and too expensive to clean up.
Over two decades later, nature has done what humans could not. Vines climb rollercoasters, tree and dry grass growth continue unchecked, and weather further rusts the structures left.
Image source: HelpStay-admin / Reddit, chernobylzone / Instagram
#24 Gulliver’s Kingdom, Japan: A Failed Fantasy Theme Park Swallowed By Mount Fuji’s Shadow
Gulliver’s Kingdom is another now-abandoned theme park, but far less successful than the likes of Six Flags. Everything from its “suicide forest” location to its poor business plan was a failure.
The Japan Times blamed “nonperforming loans” for the closure, and when the site was auctioned off, the park was demolished, save for the 147-foot-long Gulliver.
That haunting statue now reclines among growing grass, as vegetation reclaiming previously-commercial land in the shadow of Mount Fuji.
Image source: Scrollerium / Reddit, jason.s.journeys / Instagram
#25 Fort Charles, Jamaica: A Historic Pirate-Era Stronghold Reclaimed By The Caribbean Tides
In the 17th century, Fort Charles was a defensive structure used to protect one of the Caribbean’s busiest colonial ports. It’s one of the largest and oldest Jamaican fortifications ever built.
Per the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, a 1692 earthquake sank some of the fort, and further weather-related damage and rising sea levels led to a complete disuse of the site.
The abandonment gave the natural world a chance to reclaim its land, with coastal plants penetrating stone, sand encroaching inward, and sea air eroding manmade masonry.
Image source: reverendjeff / Reddit, portauthorityja / Instagram
#26 Gwrych Castle, Wales, UK: A Majestic 19th-Century Estate Slowly Hidden By Moody Woodland Ivy
Gwrych Castle was constructed in 19th-century Wales to be a private family estate in the countryside, symbolizing immense wealth and power.
It was left in a state of major disrepair by 1985, and the doors closed to the public, with various plans to renovate the building falling through (per BBC).
Ironically, “gwrych” means “hedge”, and the castle now has plenty to spare, with greenery smothering towers, courtyards, and stone grounds.
Image source: boldfrontiers / Reddit, AyahuascaMann / Reddit
#27 Calakmul, Mexico: A Colossal Maya Kingdom Hidden Deep Within A Trackless Rainforest
Calakmul was one of the world’s largest Maya cities ever built, rivaling Tikal in political influence. It was a dominant superpower between 500 and 700 AD.
But by 900-910 AD, it had been abandoned. According to The Eye Mexico, the impetus is believed to be prolonged periods of drought and deforestation, plus the collapse of Maya Civilization.
The city was lost for a long time due to the dense jungle engulfing it. It’s surrounded by lush greenery, and roots are slowly growing through stone steps leading up to the peak.
Image source: Sam1967 / Reddit, Kunstkurator / Reddit
#28 La Petite Ceinture, France: An Abandoned 19th-Century Railway Turned Into A Green Jungle Corridor
La Petite Ceinture was a 19th-century railway encircling the city of Paris, providing vital movement for both freight and passengers from 1852 to the 1990s.
Per Atlas Obscura, passenger service largely ceased in 1934, with the final sections closing in 1993 as the French Metro rendered it fully obsolete, thanks to the success of the French Metro.
Aside from a little graffiti, La Petite Ceinture has been untouched by human hands for decades. Wildflowers, grass, and even trees grow through the tracks and extend into disused tunnels.
Image source: Concedo_Nulli_ / Reddit, julien_reddit / Reddit
#29 Al Madam, Uae: A Ghost Village Slowly Swallowed Whole By The Shifting Desert Sands
Al Madam was one of many modern desert villages constructed to house local families on the edge of Sharjah’s sand dunes when the city became a tourism hotspot.
The reasons for its sudden abandonment vary wildly. According to House & Garden, some believe it was due to further modernization, whereas others speculate about supernatural events.
Whatever the reason, Al Madam has been reclaimed by the desert. Sand spills over and into houses, and constant winds reshape streets into natural desert contours.
Image source: heavyheavyhaze / Reddit, AdSpecialist6598 / Reddit
#30 New World Mall, Thailand: A Ruined Shopping Hub Turned Into A Sunken Urban Fish Sanctuary
New World Mall in Bangkok opened its doors in 1984 and welcomed locals and tourists alike to a sprawling shopping complex with eleven floors to explore, seven of which were illegally added.
As reported by World Abandoned, a dangerous demolition, which caused one fatality, and monsoon rains pouring through the roof led to the mall being abandoned in 2005.
What’s left of it has become a dwelling for aquatic life and plants, with greenery slowly taking over the highly modern concrete construction.
Image source: NerdyGamerTH / Reddit, Beiez / Reddit
These 30 landmarks share one undeniable truth: nature is patient.
Where human ambition has built empires, industry, and entire cities, nature has quietly and persistently reclaimed what was always its own.
Forests grow through stone, sand fills living rooms, and coral wraps itself around shipwrecks.
Far from tragedy, these places reclaimed by nature have become something unexpected, some of the most alive places on Earth.
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